Craig Shrimpton Joins Cohn & Company Real Estate

GREENFIELD — Earlier this month, Cohn & Company Real Estate added Craig Shrimpton to its team of real-estate professionals. He brings more than 25 years of service in information security and technology consulting.

“Real estate is an industry that requires close attention to detail, accuracy, and especially confidentiality,” the company said in a statement. “With Craig’s experience, it is easy to see why he is excited to be turning that expertise toward real estate. With a passion for service in the Greenfield area, Craig is ready, willing, and able to help you with all your home buying and selling needs. As a proud member of the Cohn & Company family, Craig carries the values of hard work, integrity, and outstanding client service into everything he does.”

Shrimpton is a veteran and a member of the Realtor Assoc. of the Pioneer Valley and the National Assoc. of Realtors.