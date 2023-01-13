Berkshire Leadership Program Now Accepting Applications for Class of 2023

PITTSFIELD — 1Berkshire’s Berkshire Leadership Program (BLP) announced that applications are open for the class of 2023.

“The Berkshire Leadership Program is one of the most comprehensive ways to learn about the community and a great opportunity for additional professional development,” said Christine Hoyt, 1Berkshire’s director of Member Services and BLP coordinator.

The Berkshire Leadership Program seeks, prepares, involves, and sustains individuals from diverse backgrounds who are committed to and competent in addressing community challenges and improving quality of life in the Berkshires. More than 600 community-minded individuals have graduated from the program since its inception in 1997.

The class of 2023 will kick off with a two-day retreat on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, which includes training in many facets of leadership, problem-solving techniques, and networking. The retreat will be followed by weekly sessions held on Thursdays from May 4 to June 29, focusing on areas of economic development, healthcare, tourism, the creative economy, housing, and community involvement.

The Berkshire Leadership Program is coordinated by 1Berkshire with the support of the volunteer BLP steering committee, composed of professionals from across the region who commit their time and expertise to develop and facilitate the program.

The deadline to apply for the class of 2023 is Monday, Jan. 23. The cost of tuition is $700; some scholarship dollars are available. Click here for an application and a full program schedule. Email contact [email protected] with any questions.