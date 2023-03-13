BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — BetMGM, a leading sports-betting and iGaming operator, launched its mobile app in Massachusetts last week, giving customers access to a variety of online betting options and benefits tied to MGM Resorts’ ddestinations nationwide, including MGM Springfield.

“The debut of sports betting in Massachusetts has delivered an incredible amount of excitement and activity to our retail sportsbook at MGM Springfield,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said. “We’re proud to expand our best-in-class wagering experience statewide during one of sports’ biggest months of action.”

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports-betting platform experience, giving Massachusetts sports fans the ability to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures, and parlay wagers. Integration with MGM Rewards allows Massachusetts’s BetMGM users to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

The mobile app complements MGM Springfield’s BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge that opened in January. The space features a 45-foot LED viewing wall and four betting windows, making it easy for guests to access a variety of sports-wagering options. The resort is home to 18 sports-betting kiosks located throughout the gaming area.

Chris Kelley, President of MGM Springfield, called the mobile app “an unprecedented opportunity for us to extend the MGM Resorts experience beyond our walls to connect with customers statewide while also improving the convenience and technology for our guests at the resort. From Boston to Amherst, fans can now be a part of the excitement with just a touch of the button that only BetMGM and MGM Springfield can deliver.”

As BetMGM continues to expand to new jurisdictions, responsible-gambling education remains a key focus. BetMGM provides resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corpo. Through the integration within BetMGM’s mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM’s already existing responsible-gambling tools that provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

Also, BetMGM and MGM Resorts are both partners with the American Gaming Assoc. (AGA) “Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly” public-service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible, legal sports wagering. This announcement comes as BetMGM and MGM Resorts join the National Council on Problem Gambling in promoting Problem Gambling Awareness Month throughout March.