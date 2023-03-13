Shakespeare & Company to Offer Online Linklater Voice Series Starting March 20

LENOX — Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training will offer a six-session, online workshop titled “Linklater Voice: The Progression I,” beginning Monday, March 20.

Using the techniques set forth in Kristin Linklater’s practical approach to voice training — including from her book, Freeing the Natural Voice — students will explore the potential of voice as an actor or public speaker by creating connections between thoughts, body, and voice.

The workshop will be led by actor, teacher, and director Tom Giordano, a designated Linklater voice teacher and Shakespeare & Company artist who trained extensively with Linklater; and Andrea Haring, executive director of the Linklater Center for Voice and Language. Participants will delve into the Linklater method through various exercises designed to help them develop awareness of the alignment of the body, the natural rhythm of breath in response to the needs of the moment, and methods to explore and reduce the tensions that develop in the jaw, tongue, throat, and other areas of the body.

This workshop is scheduled to run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday evenings from March 20 through April 24. Tuition costs $250, and scholarships are available for BIPOC artists. Discounts are also available for training alumni members of acting unions and the Shakespeare Theatre Assoc. For more information or to apply, visit shakespeare.org or call (413) 637-1199, ext. 114.