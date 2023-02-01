BetMGM Sports Betting Goes Live at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., the state’s first legal sports wager was placed at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Boston hockey legend Ray Bourque.

“The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Springfield is a phenomenal sports-betting hub designed for New England’s passionate sports fans,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said. “Today is a monumental step for BetMGM and sets the stage for us to deliver a best-in-class sports-wagering experience across Massachusetts.”

The BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge at MGM Springfield offers a state-of-the-art gameday experience. The space features a 45-foot, LED viewing wall and four betting windows, making it easy for guests to access a variety of sports-wagering options. Additionally, the resort houses 18 sports-betting kiosks conveniently located throughout the gaming area.

“This has been a long time coming and brings yet another chapter of innovation to enhance the operations and development at MGM Springfield,” Sarno said.

Chris Kelley, president and chief operating officer for MGM Resorts’ Northeast Group, added that “we’re thrilled to add this new amenity, strengthening our commitment to being New England’s premier entertainment and gaming destination. We are incredibly grateful for the tireless work of the state delegation to bring this historic bill to the finish line, and to the MGC [Massachusetts Gaming Commission] for crafting the necessary regulations. The BetMGM Sportsbook at MGM Springfield allows us to create even more one-of-a-kind engagements for our guests while generating tax revenue and job opportunities for our community.”

State Sen. Adam Gomez noted that “BetMGM will bolster our economy locally and statewide. It’s a momentous occasion to have some of the first wagers on sports betting take place in Springfield today.”

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez added that “today reaffirms our collective support to pass legislation for sports betting. It will bring more visitors to Springfield’s MGM, create jobs, and generate $20 million to $30 million in revenue to Massachusetts.”