Westfield River Brewing Co. Hosts Winter Concert Series

SOUTHWICK — Sergio Bonavita, owner of Westfield River Brewing Co. (WRBCo), located at 707 College Highway, Southwick, is working with brewery co-owner and JJK Productions founder Josh Kelleher to bring a unique wintertime music series to Western Mass.

The Winter Concert Series kicked off on Jan. 28 with a performance from the Mallet Brothers, with special guest opener Alex Rohan. Other notable acts include tributes to Jimmy Buffett, Sublime, the Eagles, Dave Matthews, Nirvana, and Johnny Cash. Attendees will be able to catch ‘80s and country cover bands, as well as the 413’s own Dr. Westchesterson.

“We are excited to bring a music lineup to WRBCo that is unique to the area because live music and craft beer are passions of ours,” Bonavita said. “Creating an platform for fans to see bands they can’t normally see in Western Mass. was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and showtimes vary by artist. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit www.etix.com/ticket/v/15983.