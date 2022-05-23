BFAIR Announces Summer Kick-Off Festival on June 11 





NORTH ADAMS — BFAIR (Berkshire Family and Individual Resources) will stage its Summer Kick-Off Festival on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College.

This event is bringing back a popular BFAIR event in the mini-golf tournament, the BFAIR-Way, alongside live music, games, activities, raffles, prizes, food trucks and more.

Funds raised from the festival support the BFAIR mission of providing quality services to individuals with developmental disabilities, autism, and acquired brain injury while kicking off the summer with some fun. The festival is sponsored by

Beat the Heat sponsor Greylock Federal Credit Union and Fun in the Sun sponsor MountainOne Bank.

To register for the event visit: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2022bfairsummerfest/

If you have any questions, please reach out to Tara Jacobsen, Fundraising and Grants Manager, at [email protected]