Stephen Duval Achieves Circle of Success Recognition at Ameriprise Financial 





SOUTH HADLEY — Stephen Duval CFP a Private Wealth Advisor with Summit House Wealth Partners a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. in South Hadley, has qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program and will be honored for this achievement in 2022.

To earn this achievement, Duval established himself as one of the company’s top advisors. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.

He has 30 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.