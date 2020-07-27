Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County Pivots to Virtual Mentoring

GREENFIELD — Innovation and the long desire to serve more youth from the outlying areas of Franklin County has led to the launch of a new, fully virtual mentoring program from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Franklin County.

“Our goal is always to keep kids connected, and nothing drives this home more than a pandemic,” said Jennifer Webster, executive director of BBBS. “Youth are shouldering so much of this global crisis, their school lives disrupted, their home lives changed dramatically, and the uncertainty of their future. We knew we had to find a way to serve even more kids and keep them connected, right now.”

The new Big Brothers Big Sisters virtual mentoring program will utilize rising high-school juniors as well as community-college students to act as mentors to youth ages 6 to 12 from Franklin County. The matches will meet virtually once weekly with guidance and support from the BBBS trauma-informed case-management team and will last for a duration of one year.

“It’s an incredible opportunity for young adults to have a big impact in their community,” Webster noted. “Who better to help guide a youngster than someone who has just been through the same developmental stages and has community insight?”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently recruiting and enrolling for this program. If you are, or know, a rising high-school junior and/or community-college student who would like to serve as a mentor, or you know a youth age 6 to 12 who could use a community mentor and friend, BBBS encourages you to reach out. Program information can be found by visiting www.bbbs-fc.org.