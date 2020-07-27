BusinessTalk with Chris Thibault
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 13: July 27, 2020
George Interviews Chris Thibault, Owner, Writer & Director for Chris Teebo Films
George interviews Chris Thibault, owner, writer and director for Chris Teebo Films and discusses his navigation, along with his wife Missy, through his cancer fight. Chris also gives insight on his company, Chris Teebo Films, what they provide, and how the COVID pandemic, and his health, has affected business.