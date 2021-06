WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Brad Paisley concert scheduled for Sept. 24 at the Big E has been cancelled. The ESE is working to bring fans a different concert on that date and will make an announcement as soon as information is available.

The 2021 Big E takes place Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. Information on concert announcements and other events can be found at thebige.com.