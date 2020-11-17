Gaming Revenue Dips at Massachusetts’ Three Casinos in October

BOSTON — Revenues at Massachusetts’ three casinos dipped slightly as coronavirus cases climb and the state faces more restrictions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Gross gaming revenues at the state’s casinos totaled about $69 million in October, down about $1 million from September, according to the state’s Gaming Commission.

MGM Springfield generated about $17.5 million in total revenues in October, while Encore Boston Harbor reported about $40 million, and Plainridge Park reported roughly $10 million. The revenues generated nearly $20 million in tax collections for the state.

Monthly revenue numbers at each of the facilities have remained relatively unchanged since they reopened this summer following the statewide economic shutdown imposed at the start of the pandemic, but the totals are down from what the facilities were generating prior to the pandemic. For example, in January, the three casinos generated about $80 million in gross gambling revenues, delivering nearly $22 million in state tax revenue.