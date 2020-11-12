Big E Named to ‘Best of the Best’ Listing by American Bus Assoc.

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E, North America’s fifth-largest fair, has been named to the “Best of the Best” listing for 2020 by the American Bus Assoc. The listing includes events and attractions from throughout the U.S. and Canada.

“Best of the Best” honors outstanding travel-industry members who go above and beyond for the group-tour industry. Categories include Adventure, Culture, Entertainment, Festivals & Events, Food & Beverage, Lodging, and Shopping.

The Big E, which has also been named a “Top 100 Event” and an “Internationally Known Event” by the ABA in recent years, is featured in the Festival & Events category. Bright Nights at Forest Park was also named in this category.

“We are honored to be named among the ‘Best of the Best’ by the American Bus Association,” said Gene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition. “We have had a long relationship with the ABA and annually host 800 or more motor coaches at the Big E. Because our bus business is so important, we constructed the Gate 1 Transportation Center to serve guests who depend on buses to visit the fair. And we can’t wait to welcome people back.”

Plans are underway for the 2021 Big E, scheduled for Sept. 17 to Oct. 3. A concert by country superstar Brad Paisley was announced last month. For more information, visit www.thebige.com.