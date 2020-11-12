Women of Impact to Be Saluted on Dec. 10

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest will honor its third annual class of Women of Impact on Thursday, Dec. 10 at the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel.

This year’s class, like those in 2018 and 2019, demonstrates the sheer diversity of the ways women leaders in our region are making an impact on the worlds of business, nonprofits, health, and the community, even — and perhaps especially — during this particularly challenging year. Profiled in the Nov. 9 issue of BusinessWest, they are:

• Tania Barber, president and CEO of Caring Health Center, who has led by example, with a servant’s heart, in both her healthcare career and in her ministry;

• Carol Campbell, president of Chicopee Industrial Contractors, who is using her influence to help other women find — and use — their voice;

• Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services commissioner for the city of Springfield, whose vision of a healthier community includes social equity;

• Pattie Hallberg, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts, who continues to be both a role model and advocate for women and girls;

• Andrea Harrington, Berkshire County district attorney, who set out to transform her region’s criminal-justice system and has done so, in myriad ways;

• Toni Hendrix, director of Human Services at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing, who has transformed organizations through empathy-based leadership;

• Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College, whose leadership has been tested and sharpened by the challenges wrought by a pandemic; and

• Sue Stubbs, president and CEO of ServiceNet, who has grown her agency dramatically by recognizing needs and welcoming innovative ideas to meet them.

The event is sponsored by Country Bank, Health New England, and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors), Comcast Business (supporting sponsor), and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (media sponsor). Tickets cost $90 per person. To reserve a spot, call (413) 781-8600, ext. 100; e-mail [email protected]; or visit businesswest.com.