Monson Savings Opens East Longmeadow Branch

EAST LONGMEADOW — In June, Monson Savings Bank announced its plan to open a full‐service branch located at 61 North Main St. in East Longmeadow. While opening a new location during the height of the COVID‐19 pandemic may seem like an uncommon move, the bank’s leaders felt it was important to serve the East Longmeadow community.

“Where we are seeing other banks pulling back and closing locations, like in East Longmeadow, we see it as an opportunity to expand, to fill a need for personal and business banking in a community,” said Steve Lowell, CEO of Monson Savings Bank, which recently opened the East Longmeadow location. “As a mutually chartered bank, we were incorporated to serve the community. So, when new opportunities become available that allow us to serve our customers even better, no matter what the challenges, we always make them a priority.”

The newly renovated East Longmeadow branch features an open-concept lobby layout, a team of knowledgeable and friendly banking professionals, two drive‐up lanes, a 24‐hour drive‐up ATM, and a coin machine. It also has offices specifically for mortgage lending, investment, and business-banking specialists who will be available to customers on site or by appointment.

“While we love seeing our customers when they visit our branch lobbies, we also understand that some may not be comfortable in the current environment,” Lowell said. “We are also serving customers through drive-up, by appointment, and with cutting-edge digital banking options.”

Added Aimee Kohn, branch manager, “the team here at the East Longmeadow branch is very excited, and we look forward to providing residents and business owners with banking solutions to make their lives better. We have a lot of customers living in East Longmeadow already, and we are very eager to welcome them to the branch, as we know they are happy about our new office here.”