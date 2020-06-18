Big E to Host Drive-thru Fair-foods Event on June 27-28

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) is introducing “A Taste of the Big E,” a drive-thru event that previews 11 of the fair’s favorite food vendors and their offerings, including the iconic Big E Cream Puff and more, on Saturday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“It brings me great pleasure to welcome guests to our grounds and provide a sample of their favorite Big E foods at this unique event,” ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy said. “It is our hope that people will come from far and wide to get a taste of what’s to come in September at the fair.”

There is no entry fee, and drivers will enter the grounds at Gate 9 and be directed by parking staff to follow a designated path to New England Avenue. Food stands will be set up on each side of the road, and vehicles will enter single file.

Guests will be able to order, pay, and pick up their food before moving forward to the next two stands. Vendors will work quickly to take orders, process cash and credit-card payments, and deliver food to the vehicles. Guests will be asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and wear face masks or coverings when ordering and accepting food from vendors.

The final stop will be the Big E Cream Puff Mobile Bakery, situated on the Court of Honor. This marks the first time in the bakery’s history that Big E Cream Puffs and Big Eclairs will be available outside of the fair. Guests will then be directed to exit the grounds via Gate 2 onto Memorial Avenue.

Menus and more information can be found at www.thebige.com/tasteofthebige.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the West Springfield Parish Cupboard. Through financial contributions and food donations, the Parish Cupboard has been able to help thousands of citizens in West Springfield and Agawam for more than 30 years.