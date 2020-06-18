Springfield College Art Therapy/Counseling Master’s Program Accredited

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Art Therapy/Counseling master’s-degree program has been granted initial accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs (CAAHEP), effective immediately.

Awarded after a peer review by the Accreditation Council for Art Therapy Education and the CAAHEP board of directors, this accreditation determined the Springfield College Art Therapy/Counseling program was in substantial compliance with nationally established accreditation standards.

“This truly is such a great day for Springfield College, and I want to say thank you to everyone who helped in this process. It truly was a team effort,” said Springfield College Art Therapy/Counseling and Art Education Director Simone Alter-Muri. “We had such an amazing advisory committee helping us through this process. We can’t thank everyone enough for their dedication and support.”

Students enrolled in the program will have the option to either pursue a master of science or master of education degree. Graduates are master’s-level clinicians who can jump right into the workforce or pursue additional licensure opportunities, which will allow them to earn a license in the mental-health field after graduation and to obtain board certification as an art therapist.

“To all of our Springfield College alumni, who through art therapy are making the world a better place, thank you, and this couldn’t have occurred without you,” Alter-Muri said.