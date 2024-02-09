Big Y Donates 1.5 Million Meals to Food Banks

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y’s annual Sack Hunger campaign provides funds for the four food banks within its two-state marketing area. In turn, these food banks support local soup kitchens, food pantries, senior food programs, day-care centers, and many others of the 2,100-member agencies that they help every day. Their goal is to maximize access to nutritious food and other resources that support food security for those at risk of hunger.

The four regional food banks are the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, the Worcester County Food Bank, the Greater Boston Food Bank, and the Connecticut Foodshare.

For $5, customers supported Sack Hunger at Big Y’s supermarkets or Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors. Every $5 donation brings 10 meals to those in need of support. Additionally, Big Y has added even more ways to boost this year’s efforts, with specific proceeds from produce, floral, Smart Chicken, USDA choice angus beef, along with a portion of every one of Big Y’s family of brands.

Big Y’s Sack Hunger campaign started in 2010, when 740 meals were donated. With this year’s 1.5 million meals, the program continues to grow in support of those in need. Big Y’s Sack Hunger donation is part of its ongoing support of food banks throughout the year, including almost daily donations of meat, fresh produce, and bakery, along with grocery, frozen food, and dairy items.

“Every year, our customers and employees join us in supporting others impacted by food insecurity,” said Charles D’Amour. Big Y’s executive chairman. “Our Sack Hunger program provides an easy way to help families across Massachusetts and Connecticut during the holiday season through the tireless efforts of the local food banks. We are grateful to be able to provide this essential support to our community.”