Monson Savings Bank Announces $15,000 in Community Giving Initiative Donations

MONSON — The people have voted, and the results are in. In late 2023, Monson Savings Bank asked community members to cast their votes for their favorite local nonprofits. The bank is now announcing the Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative recipients for 2024.

This was the 14th year Monson Savings Bank has run its Community Giving Initiative poll. The public’s excitement to cast their vote has grown throughout the years. This year, nearly 7,000 votes were received.

“Everyone’s passion for our annual Community Giving Initiative is always so exciting,” said Michael Rouette, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Monson Savings Bank. “As a locally operated bank, Monson Savings has a great desire to support the residents, businesses, and nonprofits of the communities that we work in and live in. Our Community Giving Initiative offers an opportunity for our community members to have their voice heard and decide the nonprofits they would like to us support. Because our neighbors voted for these charities, we know that these charities can make a difference for our neighbors.”

Now that the votes have been calculated, Monson Savings Bank is preparing to donate a total of $15,000 among the top 10 recipients, which include I Found Light Against All Odds (Springfield), Shriners Children’s New England (Springfield), Friends of Hampden Seniors (Hampden), Women’s Empowerment Scholarship (Greater Springfield), Whip City Animal Sanctuary (Westfield), Monson Free Library (Monson), Miracle League of Western Massachusetts (Springfield), Halfway Home Cat Rescue (Chicopee), Scantic Valley YMCA (Wilbraham), and ClubOh! (Springfield).

“These organizations are worthy nonprofits that supply important resources to our communities. It is clear why they were chosen by our community members to receive support from Monson Savings,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “On behalf of Monson Savings Bank, I congratulate the top 10 recipients of the 2024 Community Giving Initiative, and I thank you for making Western Mass. a better place to live.”