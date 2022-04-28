Big Y Donates $100,000 to Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Relief  

SPRINGFIELD — Big Y World Class Markets added to the collected donations from customers and employees from March 17 to March 30 through their traditional registers, online and myExpress check out for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. Community and employee donations along with additional support from Big Y resulted in a donation of $100,000, which will be donated to the global Red Cross network response to provide humanitarian relief to people affected by the crisis in Ukraine.

As the conflict continues, the Red Cross continues to help families impacted by this devastating conflict. International Red Cross teams are currently on the ground in the region distributing food, delivering medicine and medical supplies, assisting with evacuations, and providing shelter.

“Thanks to Big Y’s generous support, the global Red Cross network continues to help families impacted by continued fighting in Ukraine,” said Anne McKeough, chief Development officer at the American Red Cross, “We are grateful for partners like Big Y as we work together to help provide critical humanitarian relief response to the Ukraine crisis.”

Said Big Y President and CEO Charles L. D’Amour, “We have all witnessed the heartbreaking effects particularly on children and families in Ukraine. We are grateful to partner with the International Red Cross to provide some measure of support for their innocent victims. Our thanks go out to our entire Big Y Family, including our customers and employees for joining us to support this humanitarian relief.”