Big Y Joins Other Grocers Supporting Families Through the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund  





SPRINGFIELD — Big Y Supermarkets has joined others within the grocery community to offer financial support to the Tops Friendly Market Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund. The fund was created by Tops in partnership with the National Compassion Fund to provide financial assistance to the survivors of the deceased and those affected by the tragedy last week; 100% of the contributions of the fund will go to the affected families and individuals as well as those individuals impacted by this senseless act of hate and violence.

Currently, Big Y joins other supermarket retailers as well as other partners in the grocery industry and the community in helping to support those impacted by this senseless act of violence.

“The heinous and horrific attack that occurred in Buffalo last weekend underscores the need for us to gather as a community to provide comfort and support for the victims of this tragedy,” said Charles L. D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y. “In particular, we want to stand with and support fellow grocery colleagues and especially those heroes on the front line and innocent shoppers who are impacted by this senseless violence. Together we must stand against continued racial oppression, intolerance and violence. Our thoughts and prayers are with these victims and their families, the community of Buffalo and our industry colleagues at Tops.”