Bird E-scooters Return to West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The city of West Springfield and Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly micro-electric transportation, have teamed up again to bring shared e-scooters back to the city.

Bird is a leading micro-mobility company that aims to make cities more livable by reducing car trips, traffic congestion, and carbon emissions, all of which contribute to more thgan 25% of greenhouse-gas emissions in the U.S. The company’s scooters provide a safe, eco-friendly way to get around, shop locally, and offer residents without cars or with limited access to public transit a reliable, convenient transportation option.

Bird launched a successful pilot program with West Springfield last summer. Residents and visitors to West Springfield enjoyed an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to cars, allowing residents to get around efficiently and encouraging visitors to explore all the city has to offer. According to a recent Emory University study, e-scooters have been shown to increase the amount of consumer spending in a city. Last year’s pilot program spurred significant foot traffic and economic activity for West Springfield-area businesses.

“We are excited to see our flock of bird scooters back in the community,” West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said. “This program has allowed us to work on reducing our carbon footprint along with providing some fun alternatives in the area.”

Bird offers a number of features and benefits that make its scooters accessible to all riders, including its Community Pricing Program, through which low-income riders, veterans, and senior citizens receive a 50% discount, as well as select local nonprofits and community organizations.

“We applaud the city of West Springfield for their continued commitment to offering convenient, environmentally friendly, and affordable transportation options to residents and visitors,” said Lauren Scribi, Senior Government Partnerships manager at Bird. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with city leaders to provide our industry-leading e-scooters during the 2023 season.”