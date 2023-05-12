Hooplandia Runs on Dunkin’

SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition (ESE) and the Basketball Hall of Fame’s 3×3 basketball tourney and festival slated for June 23-25 announced that Dunkin’ has joined the event’s sponsorship roster, leading the team as presenting sponsor of Hooplandia.

Dunkin’ is the world’s leading baked-goods and coffee chain, serving more than 3 million customers every day.

“We are thrilled to support an event that will bring together players of all ages and abilities for a sport that is so much a part of our DNA here in Western Massachusetts,” said Peter Martins, local Dunkin’ franchisee. “We look forward to working with Eastern States Exposition and the Basketball Hall of Fame to make this a terrific experience for players and fans alike.”

The 3×3 tournament will bring players from throughout New England and beyond to the hometown of basketball, as participants, spectators, and fans celebrate the sport’s heritage through a weekend of entertainment and healthy competition.

“Continuing the commemoration of our local region, there is no better way to highlight the Northeast than teaming up with an organization as beloved as Dunkin’,” ESE President and CEO Gene Cassidy said. “Everyone knows that America runs on Dunkin’, and now, so does Hooplandia.”

Registrations for elite and recreational players will be accepted through June 19. To register a team or learn more about the festival, visit www.hooplandia.com.