Kuhn Riddle Architects Announces Four Promotions

AMHERST — Kuhn Riddle Architects (KRA) announced the promotion of four key team members to leadership positions.

Andrew Bagge has been promoted to associate/senior architect. He has a proven track record of delivering successful projects and will play a vital role in driving the firm’s design vision and fostering creative excellence.

Thom Barry has been promoted to associate/senior architect. He displays outstanding leadership abilities and commitment to delivering exceptional results, and will optimize project-delivery processes and ensure the highest standards of quality and client satisfaction.

Brad Hutchison has been promoted to senior architect. He shows deep attention to detail, remarkable dedication to his clients, and outstanding project-management skills. He will expand his technical proficiency and mentor staff in the latest building-science technologies and energy-efficient design practices.

Karen Michalowski has been promoted to associate/senior interior designer. Her tremendous expertise in interior design, and her sensitivity and understanding of client needs and the ever-changing interiors market, will help to expand the firm’s market presence in interior design.

KRA Partners Aelan Tierney, Jonathan Salvon, and Charles Roberts noted that “we are proud to recognize the exceptional talent and dedication of these individuals. Their promotions reflect their own personal achievements as well as our firm’s commitment to fostering a culture of growth and recognizing excellence.”