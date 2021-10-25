Boo Bash, a Drive-thru Trick-or-Treating Event, Returns to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — United Way of Pioneer Valley, in partnership with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office and Colebrook Realty Services, will once again host the Boo Bash drive-thru trick-or-treating event on Saturday, Oct. 30 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the TD Bank parking lot in downtown Springfield.

Families with children 12 and under are welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bags of candy, toys, and information on community resources will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Once again, United Way of Pioneer Valley and Springfield’s Mayor Sarno invite families to this fun, easily accessible Halloween opportunity,” said Paul Mina, president and CEO of United Way of Pioneer Valley.

More information is available at uwpv.org/boobash, and donations can be made at uwpv.org/donate.