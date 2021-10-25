BusinessTalk with Tony Cignoli, president of ther A.L. Cignoli Company

George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tony Cignoli, president of the A.L. Cignoli Company. The two talk about everything from Smith & Wesson’s recent decision to move its headquarters to Tenessee to redistricting and what it means for the region, to the pandemic and the lessons learned from it. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/GEORGE-AND-ANTHONY-CIGNOLI-OCTOBER-2021.mp3