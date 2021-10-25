BusinessTalk with Tony Cignoli, president of ther A.L. Cignoli Company

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 85: Oct. 25, 2021

George Interviews Tony Cignoli, president of ther A.L. Cignoli Company

George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Tony Cignoli, president of the A.L. Cignoli Company. The two talk about everything from Smith & Wesson’s recent decision to move its headquarters to Tenessee to redistricting and what it means for the region, to the pandemic and the lessons learned from it. It’s a compelling discussion and must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local.

