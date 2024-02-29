Boy Scouts to Host Celebrity Server Event at the Student Prince on March 6

SPRINGFIELD — On Wednesday, March 6, the Boy Scouts of America, Western Massachusetts Council will host its annual celebrity server event at the Student Prince in Springfield. Thirteen local celebrities have volunteered to serve behind the bar and collect tips in support of the Massachusetts Council.

This years’ celebrities are Tony Liberopoulos, Liberty Bank; Andy Robb, Burgess, Robb & Grassetti, P.C.; Mike Sacenti, local entrepreneur; Aaron Smith, Streetlight Financial; Steve Nagel and Mike “Bax” Baxendale, Rock 102; Bill Gagnon, Excel Hand Dryer; Mark Di Franco, Di Franco Real Estate; Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, retired; Bob McNamara, McNamara Waste Services, LLC; Tim Suffish, St. Germain Investment Management; Jeff Sullivan, New Valley Bank; and Sam Hanmer, Rush Insurance Group.

From 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., they will serve up cocktails during an evening of music, food, and entertainment. The Student Prince offers an array of dinner options with a German flair, and 10% of all food sales will also be donated to Boy Scouts of America, Western Massachusetts Council.

The Western Massachusetts Council serves more than 2,000 youth ages 6-21. All youth, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, demographic, or personal circumstances are welcome to join its programs and gain a wide range of life skills, become active members of their community, and experience the outdoors, while having lots of fun.

Anyone who is unable to attend the celebrity server event in person may support online at www.wmascouting.org/server2024, and 100% of tips benefit the Boy Scouts of America, Western Massachusetts Council.