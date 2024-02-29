International Language Institute Welcomes Three New Board Members

NORTHAMPTON — The International Language Institute of Massachusetts (ILI) announced that La Wanza Lett-Brewington, Dora Tseng, and Jenni Greenhouse have joined ILI’s board of directors, bringing multiple talents, diverse cultural backgrounds, and a commitment to equity in education for all.

Lett-Brewington is back home in Western Mass. after leading Old Dominion University’s Women and Gender Equity Center in Norfolk, Va. for nearly a decade. She is now Title IX coordinator and Affirmative Action officer for Greenfield Community College (GCC) and Berkshire Community College. A graduate of GCC and UMass Amherst’s University Without Walls and Graduate School of Education, she is known for innovative work in leadership development, diversity, equity, inclusion, conflict resolution, human-services administration, and crisis management.

Tseng is access coordinator of Disability Services at UMass Amherst. In 2023, she celebrated her tenth year in the U.S., having arrived from Taiwan in 2013, and is now a permanent resident. Since coming to Western Mass., she has earned an associate degree from Greenfield Community College and a bachelor’s degree and master of education degree from UMass Amherst. As an immigrant, she is eager to share her experiences with newcomers and also continue her passionate commitment to social justice.

Greenhouse moved from her home country of Colombia to Northampton in 2013, quickly enrolled in ILI’s intensive English classes, and studied at GCC. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Western New England University and an MBA from Boston University and is now senior manager of operations for Customer Support at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn. She envisions membership on the ILI board as an opportunity to put her business and leadership skills to use in making an impactful contribution to ILI’s growth and future.

The International Language Institute is a nonprofit language learning center in downtown Northampton, celebrating 40 years of teaching languages and training teachers.