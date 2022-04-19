Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Hosts 80’s Themed 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Fun Run 

CHICOPEE — On April 30, the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee will host an 80’s themed 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Fun Run.

The Kid’s Run will take place at 11:15 a.m. and 5K will take off at noon from the Club located at 580 Meadow St., Chicopee. Participants are encouraged to dress in their best 80’s attire and can enjoy a cookout after the race included with registration fee. There will be a DJ, inflatable obstacle course for kids, ice cream truck and a contest for the best dressed.

The event is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee with a cost of $30 per person for the 5K Run/Walk and Kid’s Fun Run $10. Children will receive a certificate for participation, lunch, and gift to take home.

The event is sponsored by PeoplesBank, Polish National Credit Union, A. Crane Construction, Planet Fitness, Freedom Credit Union, Mohawk Communications, and Westfield Bank. Anyone interested in signing up, can visit to www.bgcchicopee.org and follow the link for registration. For more information, call (413) 206-4101.