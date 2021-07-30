Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke Reopens Satellite Unit

HOLYOKE — While many organizations are still struggling to navigate the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke announced the reopening of its Lyman Terrace satellite unit.

After five years of being closed due to the Lyman Terrace Renovation Project and thanks to a partnership between Holyoke Housing Authority and the Community Builders, the club launched its after-school and summer-camp programming in the newly renovated community room located at Lyman Terrace Apartments. The Lyman Terrace satellite unit officially opened its doors on July 19 for summer camp, serving youth ages 6 to 12.

The reopening recommits the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke to doing whatever it takes to help children in Holyoke who need its services the most. For decades, the club has been proud to operate programs within affordable-housing communities.

“We are thrilled to be back in the Lyman Terrace neighborhood. Our high-quality summer and after-school programs are vital steps in supporting families to become more self-sufficient and to support young people in reaching their full potential as productive, responsible, caring citizens” said Eileen Cavanaugh, president and CEO.

In addition to its main club facility, the club now operates youth-development programming in four public-housing communities in the neighborhoods of Beaudoin Village, Churchill Homes, Toepfert Apartments, and Lyman Terrace Apartments. Each satellite unit serves up to 26 youth per day with programs rooted in academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character and citizenship.