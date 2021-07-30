Finck & Perras Supports CitySpace in Restoration of Easthampton Old Town Hall

EASTHAMPTON — Finck and Perras Insurance donated $15,000 to CitySpace in a multi-year pledge for support of the restoration of Easthampton Old Town Hall into a center of the arts for Western Mass.

In 2006, beginning with Old Town Hall’s first floor, CitySpace embarked on an effort to create affordable space for arts organizations and creative businesses under one roof in Easthampton’s Main Street Historic District. Now, CitySpace is raising funds to convert the unused second-floor, 3500-square-foot hall into a flexible, accessible, 350-seat space for performances, concerts, and community events. Renovations also will include a new box office, elevator, entryway, theatrical lighting, and sound and projection systems.

“I have always viewed Old Town Hall as a centerpiece of the city,” said Gen Brough, Finck and Perras president. “For over 85 years, Finck and Perras Insurance has been a proud member of this community. Being a part of the community and giving back to it is one of the core philosophies we feel is essential to our success. Sponsoring youth sports, supporting nonprofits, volunteering at community events, or projects like CitySpace’s Old Town Hall restoration makes us feel even more connected.”

To date, more than $4.2 million in grants and contributions have been received for the $6.9 million project. CitySpace plans to begin renovations in late 2022 and seeks further support for the project.

“CitySpace’s project to bring the Old Town Hall back to its glory of a usable community space for everyone fits in with our values of community support,” Brough added. “We are proud to make a donation and look forward to the grand reopening of this great historical icon of the city of Easthampton.”