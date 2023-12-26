Braman Termite & Pest Elimination Announces Retirement of Robert Guyette

AGAWAM — Braman Termite & Pest Elimination, a family-owned and operated business serving residential and commercial customers across Southern New England since 1890, announced the upcoming retirement of Senior Vice President of Business Development Robert Guyette. During his more than 17 years with Braman, Guyette increased the company’s sales from $6.3 million to $18 million and grew it from 40 to 150 employees.

“Rob’s contributions to Braman are too numerous to count — from the way he mentors and connects people to his dedication to our customers to his impressive work ethic,” said Jerry Lazarus, third-generation owner of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination. “I can’t say enough about him. He has been a tremendous asset to our company from both a business and culture perspective, and we will miss him greatly.”

During his time at Braman, Guyette said he is proudest of achieving his ACE (associated certified entomologist) certification, one of the biggest professional challenges he has ever faced. Prior to joining Braman as general manager in 2006, he was production manager at HP Hood in the milk and ice-cream divisions for nearly 26 years. He recently transitioned into his current role in preparation for retirement.

A self-described networker, Guyette said he will miss the people the most. He has no specific plans for retirement but is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren as well as his hobbies, bowling and fishing.

“Retiring is bittersweet; I may or may not be counting the days until December 28,” he said. “It’s what you work your whole life for, but I have mixed emotions about it. I have been honored to take care of our customers — it’s always about them, not the money. And I get to go to bed every night knowing I have never done wrong by anyone. I love mentoring, and I hope I have helped at least one person in their career. I just like to work and make things better — that’s always been my heart and my passion, and I like to say I give 150%.”