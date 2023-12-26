Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament Breaks Record

NORTHAMPTON — The Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament celebrated its 15th annual golf tournament on Sept. 26, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing support for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, as this year’s tournament raised a record-breaking $160,000.

For more than a decade and a half, the charity golf tournament has stood as a beacon of hope in the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s fundraising initiatives.

Carla Cosenzi, president and co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group, expressed her gratitude, saying, “we’re deeply thankful for the incredible support at this year’s golf tournament. Our presenting sponsor, Volkswagen of America, along with other sponsors, volunteers, and golfers, played a pivotal role in this success.”

The charity golf tournament was held at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. The tournament featured a raffle, silent and live auctions, hole-in-one contests, on-the-course pop-ups, live music by Noah Lis, and illusionist Yoel Spielman.