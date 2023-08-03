Braman Termite & Pest Elimination Wins BBB Marketplace Excellence Award

AGAWAM — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central New England announced the recipients of the 2023 Marketplace Excellence Awards, naming Braman Termite & Pest Elimination the winner of the Western Massachusetts Award for Marketplace Excellence, Mid-sized Business.

Based in Agawam, Braman serves residential and commercial customers across Southern New England, with additional Massachusetts locations in Auburn, Hampden, Lee, and Waltham, as well as Bloomfield, Conn.

“Our success was founded in 1890 on three key principles: pride, honesty, and quality,” said Jerry Lazarus, the third-generation owner and operator of Braman Termite & Pest Elimination. “These are the ideals we live by. While any business can say this, this recognition by the BBB underscores our commitment to these values.”

The BBB award recognizes both high standards of behavior toward customers, employees, and suppliers and a history of ethical business practices and community involvement.

Braman is a member of the National Pest Management Assoc. and has earned the association’s QualityPro and GreenPro designations. Its pest-control technicians are all licensed, certified, insured, and trained to observe all relevant federal, state, and local regulations pertaining to the services they provide.