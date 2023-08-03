Freedom Credit Union Raises $1,400 in Support of Griffin’s Friends

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout the month of June, Freedom Credit Union collected cash donations at its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit Griffin’s Friends, a volunteer-led group dedicated to providing relief and support to children with cancer and their families, raising a total of $1,400.

“Over the years, Griffin’s Friends has earned a special place in our hearts because of the passion its volunteers have for preserving the memory of Griffin Kelleher through generous acts of kindness,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “There is a kind of magic in honoring the spirit of a child by providing joyful experiences that impact children and families on such a personal level, and at a time when they are needed most.”

Griffin’s Friends was founded in 1994 in Springfield and is named for Griffin Kelleher, who passed away from cancer when he was 14 months old. This group is his legacy, uniquely supporting children in treatment for cancer and their families by providing small acts of joy.

Examples of the types of experiences offered by Griffin’s Friends include trips to stage performances and sporting events, in-hospital and outpatient entertainment, massage therapy, and activities such as art, computers, and games. To contribute, visit griffinsfriends.com. All funds donated go to the Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund at Baystate Health Foundation Inc.