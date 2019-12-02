Bright Nights 5K Road Race Postponed to Dec. 3

SPRINGFIELD — Due to wintery weather, the Bright Nights 5K Road Race has been postponed until Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Runners will take their mark under the Seuss Land arch to participate in the road race. From there, they make their way along the Bright Nights route to the Giant Poinsettia Candles and return to the start through the aquatic gardens.

Each runner receives a souvenir long-sleeved quarter-zip shirt, a pass to return to Bright Nights in the comfort of their car, Dunkin $5 gift card, and a post-race soup supper featuring Dunkin hot chocolate and samples of Beyond Sausage Sandwich. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. in the Bright Nights storage and maintenance facility.

“We have postponed the race to be sure it is safe for all,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “It will give some participants time to add an extra layer of sparkle to their running attire.”

The Bright Nights 5k Road Race is sponsored by Baystate Health, Health New England, and Dunkin, with additional support from the Freedom Credit Union, Peter Pan Bus Lines, and Springfield College. The Spirit of Springfield gives special thanks to Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, Springfield Department of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management, Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, Springfield Water & Sewer Commission, and Sunbelt Rentals.

Bright Nights at Forest Park opened for its 25th season on Wednesday, November 27 and operate through Jan. 5, closing only Dec. 2 and 3, for the road race. For more information, visit brightnights.org.