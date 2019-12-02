Katie Manzi McDonough Named Partner at Egan, Flanagan & Cohen

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield-based law firm Egan, Flanagan & Cohen, P.C. announced that it has promoted Attorney Katie Manzi McDonough to partner.

McDonough’s law practice includes estate and business planning, non- profit governance, trust and probate administration, and general corporate law. She worke with a wide range of clients including non-profit boards, family-owned businesses, and families whom she can help through the estate planning and probate process.

She began her career first as an analyst for J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. in New York and then as transactional lawyer for Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, LLP, a Wall Street law firm routinely ranked among the best firms internationally.

“Katie’s client service is extremely dedicated and thorough,” said Attorney Paula C. Tredeau, head of the firm’s Estate Planning and Probate practice.

McDonough joined Egan Flanagan & Cohen in 2017. She brings experience in navigating complex organizations and transactions to our community. “When Katie returned to Western Mass. with her young and growing family, we were excited at the prospect of adding her to our team,” said attorney Maurice Cahillane, managing partner of Egan, Flanagan & Cohen. “Katie’s hiring and promotion proves EFC’s ability to attract, recruit, and retain world- class, locally grown talent.”

McDonough attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester and Seton Hall University School of Law, graduating magna cum laude from each. She is a graduate of Longmeadow High School, and now resides in Longmeadow with her husband, Michael, and their two sons.

McDonough was recently elected to serve on the board of directors of the Hampden County Bar Association. She is an active member of the Holy Cross Club of the Pioneer Valley, the St. Thomas More Society, and St. Mary’s Parish in Longmeadow.