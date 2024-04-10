‘Build a Better Relationship with Your Boss’ Workshop Slated for April 12

PITTSFIELD — What should you do when you don’t get along with your boss? Answers await at the Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) Culture Chat program, “Build a Better Relationship with Your Boss,” scheduled for Friday, April 12 at noon. This one-hour, virtual event is free to attend with advance registration.

Attendees will gain five fundamentals and actionable advice from leadership coaches Jeff Schreier and Janet Forest that will help them adopt new thoughts and actions that can make a boss work for the employee, navigate difficulties by being more aware of challenges that a boss may be facing, and use workplace goals to change their perspective on the relationship and move forward. The program will be followed by small group discussions.

Click here to reserve a virtual seat. There is no fee to attend, thanks to the sustained sponsorship of the Dulye & Co. consulting firm.

Schreier began his professional career as a CPA, focusing on auditing and tax preparation. In 2014, he stepped down from his role as CFO into positions that allowed him the time to complete the iPEC coaching program and become a certified professional life coach. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Pace University.

Forest is a certified career and life coach specializing in career transition. Her search for a purposeful career has taken her through several industries, including media, real estate, theater, nonprofits, and librarianship. She holds a certification in life coaching from iPEC Coaching and is accredited by the International Coaching Federation as a Professional Certified Coach. In addition to her coaching practice, she serves as director of the Dalton Free Public Library in Dalton. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication studies from Concordia University in Montreal.