Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Amherst Cemetery Assoc.
70 Strong St.
$8,500 — Handicap ramp
Town of Amherst
4 Boltwood Ave.
$35,000 — First-floor alterations to create two private offices
CHICOPEE
Kuta Plaza, LLC
785 Burnett Road
$68,000 — Roofing
Reesg Properties, LLC
1483 Granby Road
$20,000 — Replace front atrium at Arby’s restaurant with glass front and entry door
GREENFIELD
The People’s Pint
24 Federal St.
$18,855 — Install new bi-folding window
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$2,222,000 — Install new clean room and handling, processing, and storage facilities for products produced in the clean room, alteration and extension of MEP and sprinkler systems as required
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$42,500 — Modification to existing sprinkler system for tenant fit-out, clean-room expansion
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$25,700 — New wet fire-sprinkler system in warehouse
Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$8,025 — Add fire-sprinkler coverage to two new rooms
LENOX
Slote 2005 Revocable Trust
60 Housatonic St.
$10,000 — Change from business use to detached single-family dwelling
PITTSFIELD
Antonino Garofalo
132 Wahconah St.
$5,000 — Roofing
Jeffrey Rose
10 Taconic St.
$2,500 — Repair concrete bases and install new fiberglass column bases
Seven Sixty Five East Street, LLC
765 East St.
$4,500 — Replace existing foundation in install pylon sign
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
3300 Main St.
$109,264 — Remodel interior space for Baystate Empath Study
East Springfield Realty, LLC
100 Brookdale Dr.
$340,000 — Remove and replace warehouse roof
Garken Realty, LLC
318 Belmont Ave.
$13,125 — Remove and replace roof
Guion Street Realty Corp.
89 Guion St.
$756,026 — Remove and replace Northstar Pulp and Paper Co. roof
Smith & Wesson
262 Cottage St.
$57,930 — Clinic office, alter space for new environmental services room, install privacy walls and doors, install sink in therapy room
Solutia Inc.
730 Worcester St.
$122,400 — Remove and replace roof of Building 102
WILBRAHAM
Blueline Management, LLC
9 Pine Dr.
$8,800 — Remove and replace roof
Town of Wilbraham
5 Spec Pond Way
Build new storage facility at Spec Pond