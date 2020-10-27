The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Amherst Cemetery Assoc.

70 Strong St.

$8,500 — Handicap ramp

Town of Amherst

4 Boltwood Ave.

$35,000 — First-floor alterations to create two private offices

CHICOPEE

Kuta Plaza, LLC

785 Burnett Road

$68,000 — Roofing

Reesg Properties, LLC

1483 Granby Road

$20,000 — Replace front atrium at Arby’s restaurant with glass front and entry door

GREENFIELD

The People’s Pint

24 Federal St.

$18,855 — Install new bi-folding window

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$2,222,000 — Install new clean room and handling, processing, and storage facilities for products produced in the clean room, alteration and extension of MEP and sprinkler systems as required

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$42,500 — Modification to existing sprinkler system for tenant fit-out, clean-room expansion

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$25,700 — New wet fire-sprinkler system in warehouse

Berkshire Corporate Realty, LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$8,025 — Add fire-sprinkler coverage to two new rooms

LENOX

Slote 2005 Revocable Trust

60 Housatonic St.

$10,000 — Change from business use to detached single-family dwelling

PITTSFIELD

Antonino Garofalo

132 Wahconah St.

$5,000 — Roofing

Jeffrey Rose

10 Taconic St.

$2,500 — Repair concrete bases and install new fiberglass column bases

Seven Sixty Five East Street, LLC

765 East St.

$4,500 — Replace existing foundation in install pylon sign

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

3300 Main St.

$109,264 — Remodel interior space for Baystate Empath Study

East Springfield Realty, LLC

100 Brookdale Dr.

$340,000 — Remove and replace warehouse roof

Garken Realty, LLC

318 Belmont Ave.

$13,125 — Remove and replace roof

Guion Street Realty Corp.

89 Guion St.

$756,026 — Remove and replace Northstar Pulp and Paper Co. roof

Smith & Wesson

262 Cottage St.

$57,930 — Clinic office, alter space for new environmental services room, install privacy walls and doors, install sink in therapy room

Solutia Inc.

730 Worcester St.

$122,400 — Remove and replace roof of Building 102

WILBRAHAM

Blueline Management, LLC

9 Pine Dr.

$8,800 — Remove and replace roof

Town of Wilbraham

5 Spec Pond Way

Build new storage facility at Spec Pond