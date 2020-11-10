Top Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Arbors at Amherst, LP
130 University Dr.
$172,500 — Roofing

Winter Light Properties, LLC
264 North Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Repairs to cupola

CHICOPEE

1890 Chicopee, LLC
154 School St.
$8,000 — Roofing

Chicopee Provision Co.
19 Sitarz Ave.
$93,200 — Roofing

Dhanya Real Estate Holdings, LLC
21 Bay State Road
$100,000 — Finish previously started elevator shaft and finish second-floor office space

Zhen Yun Dong
108 West St.
$65,000 — Remodel retail space for new restaurant, remodel women’s restroom, install new fixtures, sushi bar, update plumbing and electrical

Dorothy Krawiec
2 Valier Ave.
$25,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and six remote radio heads

Mike Laser Enterprises, LLC
675 Fuller Road
$11,200 — Install fire alarm

LEE

Town of Lee
385 Pleasant St.
$48,500 — Roofing on salt shed

LENOX

Boston Symphony Orchestra
30 Richmond Mountain Road
$40,000 — Replace north foundation wall

GL&V USA Inc.
175 Crystal St.
$48,000 — Roof repair

Craig Switzer
2 Holmes Road
$12,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

Cosenzi Automotive Realty, LP
48 Damon Road
$1,500 — Non-illuminated front wall sign

City of Northampton
33 Hockanum Road
Upgrades and repairs to multiple wastewater-treatment plant systems

City of Northampton
212 Main St.
$3,682 — Form alcove for bottle-filling station

Maura Glennon
17 Main St.
$4,300 — Add service/pickup window with overhanging room and steps

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
99 King St.
$275,000 — Add parking lot, replace concrete stairs and ramp, and add lighting

PITTSFIELD

195 South St.
Edwin Helitzer
$81,178 — Roofing

395 North, LLC
391 North St.
$2,500 — Spot repoint mortar on building exterior as needed

Cafua Realty Trust CXXVI, LLC
18 First St.
$5,500 — Remove and replace drive-thru menu-board footing

Four Industrial Drive, LLC
4 Industrial Dr.
$152,254 — Add paint booth and paint-mixing room to interior of building

Macfarlane Family Partners, LP
190 South St.
$66,113 — Remodel interior finishes

One Hundred One South Street
101 South St.
$227,132 — Demolish existing first-floor HVAC system, install new HVAC system

SPRINGFIELD

401 Liberty Street, LLC
10 Heywood St.
$41,800 — Alter space for new Friends of the Homeless emergency shelter for men, alter another space for supervision area and two toilets

1780 HCHQ Inc.
1780 Main St.
$175,000 — Install fire-alarm system at Way Finders

Gogri Inc.
740 Boston Road
$225,000 — Repair fire-damaged gas station, build addition, install new roof system

Francisco Gonzalez
2924 Main St.
$3,500 — Repair block wall

MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
1028 Main St.
$354,917 — Install fire-alarm system for Walhburgers

Northgate Center, LLC
1985 Main St.
$150,000 — Alter tenant space for Center for Human Development training center

Miguel Pedrosa
2530 Main St.
$15,000 — Roofing

Solutia Inc.
730 Worcester St.
$1,110,000 — Repair commercial roof covering on Building 89, Eastman Co.

WILBRAHAM

2034-2040 Boston Road, LLP
2034 Boston Road
$3,845 — Sign for Garvey’s Nutrition, Energy, Lifestyle

Stony Hill Road Realty, LLC
805 Stony Hill Road
$20,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, remove additional three antennas

