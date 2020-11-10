Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Arbors at Amherst, LP
130 University Dr.
$172,500 — Roofing
Winter Light Properties, LLC
264 North Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Repairs to cupola
CHICOPEE
1890 Chicopee, LLC
154 School St.
$8,000 — Roofing
Chicopee Provision Co.
19 Sitarz Ave.
$93,200 — Roofing
Dhanya Real Estate Holdings, LLC
21 Bay State Road
$100,000 — Finish previously started elevator shaft and finish second-floor office space
Zhen Yun Dong
108 West St.
$65,000 — Remodel retail space for new restaurant, remodel women’s restroom, install new fixtures, sushi bar, update plumbing and electrical
Dorothy Krawiec
2 Valier Ave.
$25,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and six remote radio heads
Mike Laser Enterprises, LLC
675 Fuller Road
$11,200 — Install fire alarm
LEE
Town of Lee
385 Pleasant St.
$48,500 — Roofing on salt shed
LENOX
Boston Symphony Orchestra
30 Richmond Mountain Road
$40,000 — Replace north foundation wall
GL&V USA Inc.
175 Crystal St.
$48,000 — Roof repair
Craig Switzer
2 Holmes Road
$12,500 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
Cosenzi Automotive Realty, LP
48 Damon Road
$1,500 — Non-illuminated front wall sign
City of Northampton
33 Hockanum Road
Upgrades and repairs to multiple wastewater-treatment plant systems
City of Northampton
212 Main St.
$3,682 — Form alcove for bottle-filling station
Maura Glennon
17 Main St.
$4,300 — Add service/pickup window with overhanging room and steps
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
99 King St.
$275,000 — Add parking lot, replace concrete stairs and ramp, and add lighting
PITTSFIELD
195 South St.
Edwin Helitzer
$81,178 — Roofing
395 North, LLC
391 North St.
$2,500 — Spot repoint mortar on building exterior as needed
Cafua Realty Trust CXXVI, LLC
18 First St.
$5,500 — Remove and replace drive-thru menu-board footing
Four Industrial Drive, LLC
4 Industrial Dr.
$152,254 — Add paint booth and paint-mixing room to interior of building
Macfarlane Family Partners, LP
190 South St.
$66,113 — Remodel interior finishes
One Hundred One South Street
101 South St.
$227,132 — Demolish existing first-floor HVAC system, install new HVAC system
SPRINGFIELD
401 Liberty Street, LLC
10 Heywood St.
$41,800 — Alter space for new Friends of the Homeless emergency shelter for men, alter another space for supervision area and two toilets
1780 HCHQ Inc.
1780 Main St.
$175,000 — Install fire-alarm system at Way Finders
Gogri Inc.
740 Boston Road
$225,000 — Repair fire-damaged gas station, build addition, install new roof system
Francisco Gonzalez
2924 Main St.
$3,500 — Repair block wall
MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
1028 Main St.
$354,917 — Install fire-alarm system for Walhburgers
Northgate Center, LLC
1985 Main St.
$150,000 — Alter tenant space for Center for Human Development training center
Miguel Pedrosa
2530 Main St.
$15,000 — Roofing
Solutia Inc.
730 Worcester St.
$1,110,000 — Repair commercial roof covering on Building 89, Eastman Co.
WILBRAHAM
2034-2040 Boston Road, LLP
2034 Boston Road
$3,845 — Sign for Garvey’s Nutrition, Energy, Lifestyle
Stony Hill Road Realty, LLC
805 Stony Hill Road
$20,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, remove additional three antennas