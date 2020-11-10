The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Arbors at Amherst, LP

130 University Dr.

$172,500 — Roofing

Winter Light Properties, LLC

264 North Pleasant St.

$5,000 — Repairs to cupola

CHICOPEE

1890 Chicopee, LLC

154 School St.

$8,000 — Roofing

Chicopee Provision Co.

19 Sitarz Ave.

$93,200 — Roofing

Dhanya Real Estate Holdings, LLC

21 Bay State Road

$100,000 — Finish previously started elevator shaft and finish second-floor office space

Zhen Yun Dong

108 West St.

$65,000 — Remodel retail space for new restaurant, remodel women’s restroom, install new fixtures, sushi bar, update plumbing and electrical

Dorothy Krawiec

2 Valier Ave.

$25,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and six remote radio heads

Mike Laser Enterprises, LLC

675 Fuller Road

$11,200 — Install fire alarm

LEE

Town of Lee

385 Pleasant St.

$48,500 — Roofing on salt shed

LENOX

Boston Symphony Orchestra

30 Richmond Mountain Road

$40,000 — Replace north foundation wall

GL&V USA Inc.

175 Crystal St.

$48,000 — Roof repair

Craig Switzer

2 Holmes Road

$12,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

Cosenzi Automotive Realty, LP

48 Damon Road

$1,500 — Non-illuminated front wall sign

City of Northampton

33 Hockanum Road

Upgrades and repairs to multiple wastewater-treatment plant systems

City of Northampton

212 Main St.

$3,682 — Form alcove for bottle-filling station

Maura Glennon

17 Main St.

$4,300 — Add service/pickup window with overhanging room and steps

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

99 King St.

$275,000 — Add parking lot, replace concrete stairs and ramp, and add lighting

PITTSFIELD

195 South St.

Edwin Helitzer

$81,178 — Roofing

395 North, LLC

391 North St.

$2,500 — Spot repoint mortar on building exterior as needed

Cafua Realty Trust CXXVI, LLC

18 First St.

$5,500 — Remove and replace drive-thru menu-board footing

Four Industrial Drive, LLC

4 Industrial Dr.

$152,254 — Add paint booth and paint-mixing room to interior of building

Macfarlane Family Partners, LP

190 South St.

$66,113 — Remodel interior finishes

One Hundred One South Street

101 South St.

$227,132 — Demolish existing first-floor HVAC system, install new HVAC system

SPRINGFIELD

401 Liberty Street, LLC

10 Heywood St.

$41,800 — Alter space for new Friends of the Homeless emergency shelter for men, alter another space for supervision area and two toilets

1780 HCHQ Inc.

1780 Main St.

$175,000 — Install fire-alarm system at Way Finders

Gogri Inc.

740 Boston Road

$225,000 — Repair fire-damaged gas station, build addition, install new roof system

Francisco Gonzalez

2924 Main St.

$3,500 — Repair block wall

MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC

1028 Main St.

$354,917 — Install fire-alarm system for Walhburgers

Northgate Center, LLC

1985 Main St.

$150,000 — Alter tenant space for Center for Human Development training center

Miguel Pedrosa

2530 Main St.

$15,000 — Roofing

Solutia Inc.

730 Worcester St.

$1,110,000 — Repair commercial roof covering on Building 89, Eastman Co.

WILBRAHAM

2034-2040 Boston Road, LLP

2034 Boston Road

$3,845 — Sign for Garvey’s Nutrition, Energy, Lifestyle

Stony Hill Road Realty, LLC

805 Stony Hill Road

$20,000 — Remove and replace six antennas, remove additional three antennas