Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
4 Perkins, LLC
165 Front St.
$55,000 — T-Mobile to replace eight antennas and eight remote radio heads, and add one power plant cabinet to existing wireless telecommunications facility on a smokestack
We 77 Champion, LLC
77 Champion Dr.
$200,000 — Wall infills, fire sprinklers, plumbing modifications, HVAC, and electric
LEE
Lee Premium Outlets
17 Premioum Outlets Blvd., Suite 200
$18,461 — Repair loading dock at Tommy Hilfiger Outlet
Montra II, LLC
51 Park St.
$2,475 — Install new wet chemical kitchen fire-suppression system
LENOX
439 Pittsfield Road, LLC
439 Pittsfield Road
$13,050 — Interior demolition at former Essential Day Spa space
Serge Paccaud
71 Church St.
$1,000 — Replace walk-in refrigerator
NORTHAMPTON
William Beetz
26 North King St.
$674,864 — Interior fit-out for marijuana retail dispensary
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$451,659 — Renovate MRI space
Northampton Holding, LP
180 North King St.
$2,950 — Illuminated wall sign for Subway in Walmart
Sheri Roxo
151 Main St.
$1,200 — Non-illuminated projecting sign for Prism
PALMER
Russell Baker
1702 Park St.
$2,400 — Reface existing sign for Baker’s Self Storage
CVS
1001 Thorndike St.
$3,400 — Install temporary COVID-19 testing kiosk structure
Double R Enterprises
8 First St.
$222,000 — Create gym space and employee lounge, and renovate bathrooms
PITTSFIELD
Allendale Shopping, LLC
5 Cheshire Road
$9,767 — Modify existing fire-sprinkler system coverage
City of Pittsfield
874 North St., Building 8
$59,535 — Roofing
El Gato Grande, LP
455 Dalton Ave.
$2,000 — Demolish walk-in coolers
Fourteen Fifty East Street, LLC
1450 East St.
$5,000 — Re-side half the front façade of building and left side of building
Insight Holdings II, LLC
47 North St.
$4,431 — Replace exit door on lower level
Insight Holdings II, LLC
47 North St.
$3,000 — Install seven emergency lights
Victor Latacela
20 Dalton Ave.
$10,000 — Install fire-alarm system
SPRINGFIELD
99 Guion Street Associates, LLC
99 Guion St.
$83,931 — Install solar panels on roof of North Star Pulp & Paper
276 Bridge, LLC
270 Bridge St.
$2,300 — Remove and replace drywall, remodel office into two booths and one changing room
C & W Breckwood Realty Co.
1060 Wilbraham Road
$35,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on T-Mobile cell tower
C & W Breckwood Realty Co.
1060 Wilbraham Road
$35,000 — Remove and replace three antennas and three remote radio units on AT&T cell tower
Javier Cintron
128 Cambridge St.
$36,000 — Install 16 solar modules on existing garage roof
Zahid Farooqui
148 Fort Pleasant Ave.
$4,030.85 — Install five replacement windows on mosque
Michele Maruca, Janine Maruca
805 Main St.
$198,500 — Alter interior of Dunkin’ Donuts for store upgrades and modifications
MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
12 MGM Way
$984,000 — Alter casino floor area for new sports betting venue, alter existing bowling/arcade area for a new TAP sports lounge area
Pradip Patel
78 Island Pond Road
$4,000 — Remove and replace siding on Murphy’s Pop Shop
Rehold Springfield, LLC
1522 Boston Road
$7,200 — Remodel cart storage area at Liquors 44 into office
The Republican Co.
1860 Main St.
$10,000 — Install temporary wall for demolition
Springfield Library and Museums Assoc.
220 State St.
$70,699 — Install solar panels on roof of Springfield Museums