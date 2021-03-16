Florence Bank to Open Third Hampden County Branch

CHICOPEE — Florence Bank will open its third Hampden County branch at 705 Memorial Dr. in Chicopee on Monday, March 22, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for Wednesday, May 5.

“We’re very pleased to be expanding our presence in Hampden County,” said Kevin Day, Florence Bank’s president and CEO. “Our focus is on providing great customer service and helping to reinvigorate the community.”

A small number of bank employees, board members, and corporators will be present for the in-person, socially distanced ribbon cutting, along with Chicopee Mayor John Vieau.

The Chicopee branch has an open floor plan with two teller pods and innovative technology for quick cash handling. The location will also feature a drive-up ATM with SMART technology for easy depositing.

Kimberly Downing will serve as assistant vice president and branch manager for the new location. “Florence Bank is known for providing exceptional customer service, so of course I’m thrilled to be part of the team and represent the Florence Bank brand for people in Chicopee,” she said.

Downing attended Holyoke Community College and has 35 years of banking experience. She will manage the daily operations and growth of the branch. She serves as a committee member for McDonald’s Nature Preserve in Wilbraham.

“We are happy Kimberly chose to join the Florence Bank team,” Day said. “Her extensive banking experience and dedication to customer service will serve the Chicopee community well.”

Other employees who will staff the new location are Diane Afonso, assistant branch manager; Tracy Keefe, customer service representative and senior teller; Kiara Sonoda, teller operations manager; and Karen Willemain, senior teller.

In August 2017, Florence Bank opened its first branch in Hampden County at 1010 Union St. in West Springfield, and in December 2018, the bank opened its second location at 1444 Allen Street in Springfield.

“With the addition of a branch in Chicopee, our third in Hampden County, we can really say we’re here, and we’re going to be part of this community for a long time,” Day said.

Florence Bank has nearly 5,000 customers living in Hampden County, including 750 business customers, and Day said the bank looks forward to deepening its impact in the region and working with neighboring businesses.