The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2021.

AMHERST

Aspen Chase Woodbridge, LP

615 Main St.

$5,500 — Install fire-alarm system in Building 1

Central Amherst Realty Trust

51 East Pleasant St.

$196,000 — Building two new bars and new service counter, install new subfloor for existing bar, remove wall tiles and add drywall

Pulpit Hill Partners

110 Pulpit Hill Road, Unit 134

$41,000 — Install solar panels on roof

CHICOPEE

Elms College

291 Springfield St.

$32,500 — Roofing on Devine Hall

Germain Properties, LLC

22 Marcelle St.

$8,720 — Roofing

Meadow Street Partners, LLP

307 Meadow St.

$5,000 — Interior refresh of existing office/warehouse space

EAST LONGMEADOW

Center for Human Development

22 Porter Road

$25,800 — Repair car damage to house

Center for Human Development

22 Porter Road

$4,200 — Demolish garage

Marthe, LLC

37 Prospect St.

$2,000 — Roof repair

The Pizza Shoppe

134 Shaker Road

$50,000 — Renovate women’s and men’s rooms

LEE

Deborah White

880 East St.

$2,686 — HVAC, insulation

LENOX

Lenox Club

111 Yokun Ave.

$22,000 — Roofing

Morgan Manor

0 Morgan Manor

$21,500 — Remove failed retaining wall and stairway, construct block wall and fill in existing stairwell, add additional emergency lights to basement

St. Vincent DePaul Church

29 Crystal St.

$24,995 — Roofing

WS Management Inc.

489 Pittsfield Road

$9,950 — Tenant fit-out for Lucky Nails

NORTHAMPTON

Paul D’Amour

162 North King St.

$9,200 — Construct new structure

Drawing Board Brewery Co.

36 Main St.

$2,500 — Non-illuminated wall sign

Nicole Fritz

190 Nonotuck St.

$50,000 — Add exterior canopy and entry modifications

Hill Institute

83 Pine St.

$13,460 — Replace seven basement windows

Nine Pearl, LLC

9 Pearl St.

$50,000 — Increase loading capacity

Seven Sisters Midwifery Land, LLC

74 Maple St.

$1,000 — Illuminated wall sign

Smith College

4 Tyler Dr.

$45,500 — Replace door and window, building repairs at Young Library

Smith College

53 West St.

$17,500 — Repair porch, deck, and railings

PITTSFIELD

City of Pittsfield

70 Allen St.

$6,383 — Install smoke detectors for new elevator recall functions

El Gato Grande, LP

457 Dalton Ave.

$5,000 — Install new exterior door and change swing of existing door

Thomas Pecoraro

265 Bradford St.

$18,400 — Roofing

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust

703 West Housatonic St.

$17,000 — Reconfigure Offices

SPRINGFIELD

Ace Signs, LLC

477 Cottage St.

$44,000 — Roofing

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$88,488 — Alter Emergency Department shower and restroom on first floor

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

3400 Main St.

$108,678 — Alter medical office space on first floor of Northern Edge Adult Medicine

Baystate Medical Practices Inc.

2 Medical Center Dr.

$947,132 — Alter interior space for general surgery office on third floor

Christ Church Cathedral

37 Chestnut St.

$10,000 — Add insulation to attic and exterior walls

Cornel Forbes

320 Wilbraham Road

$60,000 — Repair fire damage at Talk of the Town restaurant

Gulmohar Hospitality, LLC

711 Dwight St.

$29,940.86 — Repair damaged exterior wall finish on 12th floor of La Quinta Inn & Suites

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

1023 Parker St.

$8,000 — Add insulation to attic of St. Catherine of Siena Church

Springfield Lodge of Elks

440 Tiffany St.

$71,200 — Remodel existing men’s and women’s bathrooms, alter closet into new ADA bathroom

Venture Properties, LLC

254 Worthington St.

$30,000 — Roofing

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Castle Pines, LLC

7 Upper Church St.

$9,500 — Repair chimney

Northeast IT Systems Inc.

2107 Riverdale St.

$142,114.47 — Renovate existing warehouse space, converting to office space

Randy Rindels

874 Memorial Ave.

$380,110 — Renovate existing building for new auto dealership

Round Two, LLC

320 Park St.

$12,000 — Siding