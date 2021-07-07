Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of June 2021.
AMHERST
Aspen Chase Woodbridge, LP
615 Main St.
$5,500 — Install fire-alarm system in Building 1
Central Amherst Realty Trust
51 East Pleasant St.
$196,000 — Building two new bars and new service counter, install new subfloor for existing bar, remove wall tiles and add drywall
Pulpit Hill Partners
110 Pulpit Hill Road, Unit 134
$41,000 — Install solar panels on roof
CHICOPEE
Elms College
291 Springfield St.
$32,500 — Roofing on Devine Hall
Germain Properties, LLC
22 Marcelle St.
$8,720 — Roofing
Meadow Street Partners, LLP
307 Meadow St.
$5,000 — Interior refresh of existing office/warehouse space
EAST LONGMEADOW
Center for Human Development
22 Porter Road
$25,800 — Repair car damage to house
Center for Human Development
22 Porter Road
$4,200 — Demolish garage
Marthe, LLC
37 Prospect St.
$2,000 — Roof repair
The Pizza Shoppe
134 Shaker Road
$50,000 — Renovate women’s and men’s rooms
LEE
Deborah White
880 East St.
$2,686 — HVAC, insulation
LENOX
Lenox Club
111 Yokun Ave.
$22,000 — Roofing
Morgan Manor
0 Morgan Manor
$21,500 — Remove failed retaining wall and stairway, construct block wall and fill in existing stairwell, add additional emergency lights to basement
St. Vincent DePaul Church
29 Crystal St.
$24,995 — Roofing
WS Management Inc.
489 Pittsfield Road
$9,950 — Tenant fit-out for Lucky Nails
NORTHAMPTON
Paul D’Amour
162 North King St.
$9,200 — Construct new structure
Drawing Board Brewery Co.
36 Main St.
$2,500 — Non-illuminated wall sign
Nicole Fritz
190 Nonotuck St.
$50,000 — Add exterior canopy and entry modifications
Hill Institute
83 Pine St.
$13,460 — Replace seven basement windows
Nine Pearl, LLC
9 Pearl St.
$50,000 — Increase loading capacity
Seven Sisters Midwifery Land, LLC
74 Maple St.
$1,000 — Illuminated wall sign
Smith College
4 Tyler Dr.
$45,500 — Replace door and window, building repairs at Young Library
Smith College
53 West St.
$17,500 — Repair porch, deck, and railings
PITTSFIELD
City of Pittsfield
70 Allen St.
$6,383 — Install smoke detectors for new elevator recall functions
El Gato Grande, LP
457 Dalton Ave.
$5,000 — Install new exterior door and change swing of existing door
Thomas Pecoraro
265 Bradford St.
$18,400 — Roofing
Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$17,000 — Reconfigure Offices
SPRINGFIELD
Ace Signs, LLC
477 Cottage St.
$44,000 — Roofing
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$88,488 — Alter Emergency Department shower and restroom on first floor
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
3400 Main St.
$108,678 — Alter medical office space on first floor of Northern Edge Adult Medicine
Baystate Medical Practices Inc.
2 Medical Center Dr.
$947,132 — Alter interior space for general surgery office on third floor
Christ Church Cathedral
37 Chestnut St.
$10,000 — Add insulation to attic and exterior walls
Cornel Forbes
320 Wilbraham Road
$60,000 — Repair fire damage at Talk of the Town restaurant
Gulmohar Hospitality, LLC
711 Dwight St.
$29,940.86 — Repair damaged exterior wall finish on 12th floor of La Quinta Inn & Suites
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
1023 Parker St.
$8,000 — Add insulation to attic of St. Catherine of Siena Church
Springfield Lodge of Elks
440 Tiffany St.
$71,200 — Remodel existing men’s and women’s bathrooms, alter closet into new ADA bathroom
Venture Properties, LLC
254 Worthington St.
$30,000 — Roofing
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Castle Pines, LLC
7 Upper Church St.
$9,500 — Repair chimney
Northeast IT Systems Inc.
2107 Riverdale St.
$142,114.47 — Renovate existing warehouse space, converting to office space
Randy Rindels
874 Memorial Ave.
$380,110 — Renovate existing building for new auto dealership
Round Two, LLC
320 Park St.
$12,000 — Siding