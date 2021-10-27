Top Banner

The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Claire Bigos
246 Grattan St.
$14,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
N/A — 454 Russell St.
Remove T-Mobile equipment, upgrade existing Sprint location

Shipman Realty Trust
138 Russell St.
N/A — Return handrails in staircase, take down partition wall

LEE

Paul Face, Dawn Face
76 Main St.
$4,300 — Remove and replace existing tub and shower

Venture Realty, LLC
145 Housatonic St.
$292,000 — Tenant fit-up for a new Starbucks

LENOX

WS Management Inc.
489 Pittsfield Road
$8,000 — Install roof curbs for air-conditioning unit

PITTSFIELD

Alexander Blumin
16 Hamlin St.
$3,200 — Replace section of rotted sill and existing deck and stair

John Dallenbach
460 East St.
$4,300 — Remove roof over front porch, downsize existing deck

Delalba Holdings LLC
8 Commercial St.
$40,000 — Roofing

David Robillard
121 Second St.
$12,500 — Roofing

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
376 North St.
$20,000 — Remove, repair, and replace existing doors damaged by fire

Msgr. Michael Shershanovich
222 Pecks Road
$9,140 — Excavate for underground propane tank, provide concrete slab, backfill with sand, finish with topsoil and seed

Worthington Group LLC
3 Dalton Ave.
$43,720 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Alston Gleason
654 Berkshire Ave.
$35,000 — Install three antennas to existing tower

C&W Breckwood Realty Co. LLP
1060 Wilbraham Road
$70,000 — Dish Network to install three cellular antennas and associated equipment to existing tower

Lenox Charitable Fund Inc.
483 Sumner Ave.
$288,579 — Renovate interior for new office space for Jewish Family Services

Miles Morgan LLC
304 Union St.
$81,399 — Roofing

Pilar 2 LLC
165 Liberty St.
$699,689.37 — Remodel office space

Michael Vinick
311 Page Blvd.
$104,162,000 — Botanica Farms to remodel interior space for marijuana retail establishment and assembly use

WILBRAHAM

2701 Boston Rd LLD
2701 Boston Road
$43,283 — Roofing

