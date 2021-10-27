BUILDING PERMITS

The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Claire Bigos

246 Grattan St.

$14,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

N/A — 454 Russell St.

Remove T-Mobile equipment, upgrade existing Sprint location

Shipman Realty Trust

138 Russell St.

N/A — Return handrails in staircase, take down partition wall

LEE

Paul Face, Dawn Face

76 Main St.

$4,300 — Remove and replace existing tub and shower

Venture Realty, LLC

145 Housatonic St.

$292,000 — Tenant fit-up for a new Starbucks

LENOX

WS Management Inc.

489 Pittsfield Road

$8,000 — Install roof curbs for air-conditioning unit

PITTSFIELD

Alexander Blumin

16 Hamlin St.

$3,200 — Replace section of rotted sill and existing deck and stair

John Dallenbach

460 East St.

$4,300 — Remove roof over front porch, downsize existing deck

Delalba Holdings LLC

8 Commercial St.

$40,000 — Roofing

David Robillard

121 Second St.

$12,500 — Roofing

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

376 North St.

$20,000 — Remove, repair, and replace existing doors damaged by fire

Msgr. Michael Shershanovich

222 Pecks Road

$9,140 — Excavate for underground propane tank, provide concrete slab, backfill with sand, finish with topsoil and seed

Worthington Group LLC

3 Dalton Ave.

$43,720 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Alston Gleason

654 Berkshire Ave.

$35,000 — Install three antennas to existing tower

C&W Breckwood Realty Co. LLP

1060 Wilbraham Road

$70,000 — Dish Network to install three cellular antennas and associated equipment to existing tower

Lenox Charitable Fund Inc.

483 Sumner Ave.

$288,579 — Renovate interior for new office space for Jewish Family Services

Miles Morgan LLC

304 Union St.

$81,399 — Roofing

Pilar 2 LLC

165 Liberty St.

$699,689.37 — Remodel office space

Michael Vinick

311 Page Blvd.

$104,162,000 — Botanica Farms to remodel interior space for marijuana retail establishment and assembly use

WILBRAHAM

2701 Boston Rd LLD

2701 Boston Road

$43,283 — Roofing