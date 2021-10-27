Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Claire Bigos
246 Grattan St.
$14,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
N/A — 454 Russell St.
Remove T-Mobile equipment, upgrade existing Sprint location
Shipman Realty Trust
138 Russell St.
N/A — Return handrails in staircase, take down partition wall
LEE
Paul Face, Dawn Face
76 Main St.
$4,300 — Remove and replace existing tub and shower
Venture Realty, LLC
145 Housatonic St.
$292,000 — Tenant fit-up for a new Starbucks
LENOX
WS Management Inc.
489 Pittsfield Road
$8,000 — Install roof curbs for air-conditioning unit
PITTSFIELD
Alexander Blumin
16 Hamlin St.
$3,200 — Replace section of rotted sill and existing deck and stair
John Dallenbach
460 East St.
$4,300 — Remove roof over front porch, downsize existing deck
Delalba Holdings LLC
8 Commercial St.
$40,000 — Roofing
David Robillard
121 Second St.
$12,500 — Roofing
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
376 North St.
$20,000 — Remove, repair, and replace existing doors damaged by fire
Msgr. Michael Shershanovich
222 Pecks Road
$9,140 — Excavate for underground propane tank, provide concrete slab, backfill with sand, finish with topsoil and seed
Worthington Group LLC
3 Dalton Ave.
$43,720 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
Alston Gleason
654 Berkshire Ave.
$35,000 — Install three antennas to existing tower
C&W Breckwood Realty Co. LLP
1060 Wilbraham Road
$70,000 — Dish Network to install three cellular antennas and associated equipment to existing tower
Lenox Charitable Fund Inc.
483 Sumner Ave.
$288,579 — Renovate interior for new office space for Jewish Family Services
Miles Morgan LLC
304 Union St.
$81,399 — Roofing
Pilar 2 LLC
165 Liberty St.
$699,689.37 — Remodel office space
Michael Vinick
311 Page Blvd.
$104,162,000 — Botanica Farms to remodel interior space for marijuana retail establishment and assembly use
WILBRAHAM
2701 Boston Rd LLD
2701 Boston Road
$43,283 — Roofing