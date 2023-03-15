The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2023.

CHICOPEE

Griffith Road Property Owner LLC

301 Griffith Road

$202,000 — Select demolition of utility equipment, infill existing concrete equipment pits

EASTHAMPTON

Keystone Enterprises LLC

122 Pleasant St.

N/A — Roofing

HADLEY

Vidoc Corp.

234 Russell St.

N/A — Water-damage repair

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

355 Russell St., Suite 30

N/A — Buildout for AT&T store

LENOX

Almic Nominee Realty Trust

124 Housatonic St.

$12,500 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

207-211 Main Street LLC

211 Main St., Unit 1B

$5,000 — Install walls and countertop

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$10,000 — Replacement doors

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$7,000 — Interior demolition

City of Northampton

125 Locust St.

$149,000 — Install energy-recovery ventilation

Colvest/Northampton LLC

303 King St.

$1,700,000 — Install alarm

Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society

54 Fair St.

$235,640 — Add platform to front of grandstand, replace seat surfaces

Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society

54 Fair St.

$24,000 — Roofing

JPMorgan Chase Bank

1 King St.

$5,000 — Eight awning signs

JPMorgan Chase Bank

1 King St.

$3,000 — Illuminated wall sign

JPMorgan Chase Bank

1 King St.

$3,000 — Illuminated wall sign

JPMorgan Chase Bank

1 King St.

$2,000 — Illuminated projecting sign

Smith College

14 Green St.

N/A — Non-illuminated sign

PITTSFIELD

Casella Waste Management

500 Hubbard Ave.

$477,000 — Erect aluminum-framed fabric structure on concrete pad

Grace Congregational Church Inc.

1055 Williams St.

$3,500 — Install new railings on handicap access and fire escape

SPRINGFIELD

D&A LLC

1600 Main St.

$50,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use by Vox Church