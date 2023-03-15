Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2023.
CHICOPEE
Griffith Road Property Owner LLC
301 Griffith Road
$202,000 — Select demolition of utility equipment, infill existing concrete equipment pits
EASTHAMPTON
Keystone Enterprises LLC
122 Pleasant St.
N/A — Roofing
HADLEY
Vidoc Corp.
234 Russell St.
N/A — Water-damage repair
W/S Hadley Properties II LLC
355 Russell St., Suite 30
N/A — Buildout for AT&T store
LENOX
Almic Nominee Realty Trust
124 Housatonic St.
$12,500 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
207-211 Main Street LLC
211 Main St., Unit 1B
$5,000 — Install walls and countertop
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$10,000 — Replacement doors
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$7,000 — Interior demolition
City of Northampton
125 Locust St.
$149,000 — Install energy-recovery ventilation
Colvest/Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$1,700,000 — Install alarm
Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society
54 Fair St.
$235,640 — Add platform to front of grandstand, replace seat surfaces
Hampshire, Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society
54 Fair St.
$24,000 — Roofing
JPMorgan Chase Bank
1 King St.
$5,000 — Eight awning signs
JPMorgan Chase Bank
1 King St.
$3,000 — Illuminated wall sign
JPMorgan Chase Bank
1 King St.
$3,000 — Illuminated wall sign
JPMorgan Chase Bank
1 King St.
$2,000 — Illuminated projecting sign
Smith College
14 Green St.
N/A — Non-illuminated sign
PITTSFIELD
Casella Waste Management
500 Hubbard Ave.
$477,000 — Erect aluminum-framed fabric structure on concrete pad
Grace Congregational Church Inc.
1055 Williams St.
$3,500 — Install new railings on handicap access and fire escape
SPRINGFIELD
D&A LLC
1600 Main St.
$50,000 — Alter interior tenant space for use by Vox Church