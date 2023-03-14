White Lion Brewing Co. Recognizes Holyoke’s Sesquicentennial with Special Release

SPRINGFIELD — The city of Holyoke, known as Paper City, is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. White Lion Brewing Co. collaborated with the city of Holyoke, Explore Holyoke, regional design firm TSM, and Holyoke Craft Beer to create a commemorative label and beer release to celebrate the rich history of the city during its sesquicentennial. Holyoke 150, an American lager, will be released during the annual Holyoke Road Race on Saturday, March 18. Holyoke 150 will be also available at special events and local accounts throughout 2023.

“White Lion has a history of working with the city of Holyoke and stakeholders,” said Ray Berry, president of White Lion. “Last summer, it joined city partners to activate Armour Yard with a summer beer garden. The collective effort created an exciting experience to the emerging city’s portfolio of special events. We have been keeping an eye on Holyoke for quite some time; it has great leadership, passionate stakeholders, and an incredible history. It is positioned to make a major impact in the region as a true destination on so many levels. We are a community-committed brewery that is excited to play a part in the city’s festivities and showcase its pride.”

Aaron Vega, Holyoke’s director of Planning & Economic Development, added that “we’re excited to be partnering with White Lion and to see this partnership with our own Paper City Beer. To have the official unveiling of the commemorative label at this year’s St Patrick’s Road Race and 70th parade is a perfect fit. As co-chair of the 150th Committee, being able to bring Ray’s passion and excitement for beer and community to Holyoke as part of our 150th celebration is a true honor.”