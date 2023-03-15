The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

GILL

25 Riverview Dr.

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Duprey

Seller: Michael R. Duprey

Date: 02/17/23

GREENFIELD

47 Norwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $396,000

Buyer: Danica Hochstetler

Seller: John B. Glabach

Date: 02/10/23

LEVERETT

15 Chestnut Hill Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Roger P. Zimmerman

Seller: 15 Chestnut Hill Road TR

Date: 02/15/23

MONTAGUE

357 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $309,900

Buyer: Michael Turner

Seller: Dylan Haughton

Date: 02/09/23

7-9 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $311,661

Buyer: Steven A. Carra

Seller: Benjamin C. Miller

Date: 02/15/23

ORANGE

97 Adams St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Steven D. Swift

Seller: Mark R. Monette

Date: 02/15/23

48 Camp Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Andrew P. Kuppermann

Seller: Nelson J. Bezio

Date: 02/15/23

12 Chase St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Homestead Real Estate Investment LLC

Seller: Arthur D. Johnson

Date: 02/16/23

75 Mechanic St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $173,000

Buyer: Jarad May

Seller: Starr, Erick Armstrong, (Estate)

Date: 02/15/23

501 Oxbow Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $595,000

Buyer: Tina H. Benali

Seller: Alan E. Leblanc

Date: 02/14/23

78 Shelter St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Tracy Fisher

Seller: Brody M. Cullen

Date: 02/17/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

40 Bowles Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,250,000

Buyer: 40 Bowles Road LLC

Seller: Stage Harbor Realty LLC

Date: 02/06/23

649 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $327,000

Buyer: Aleksandr A. Goleneva

Seller: Vivian M. Lyons

Date: 02/17/23

485-487 Corey St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Sunflower Homes LLC

Seller: Diane D. Jeserski

Date: 02/17/23

487 Corey St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Sunflower Homes LLC

Seller: Diane D. Jeserski

Date: 02/17/23

88 Franklin St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Nadezhda Belyshev

Seller: Charette, Jr. Wayne M., (Estate)

Date: 02/16/23

24 Horsham Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Anna Meassick

Seller: Richard E. Strawn

Date: 02/09/23

70 Lealand Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Mitchell J. Sparrow

Seller: Anthony E. Heim

Date: 02/09/23

103 Lealand Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Carrie A. Pouliot

Seller: Anthony Surrette

Date: 02/10/23

17 Merrill Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Timothy R. Roy

Seller: Wendy F. Preston

Date: 02/10/23

955 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Jonathan Alicea

Seller: Telman K. Bilalov

Date: 02/09/23

133 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Betty Bonavita

Seller: Michael T. O’Connor

Date: 02/10/23

416 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Nathan M. Colson

Seller: Roy, Michael Paul, (Estate)

Date: 02/13/23

123 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $193,036

Buyer: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Seller: Laureen R. Bruso

Date: 02/06/23

CHESTER

Blandford Road

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $762,000

Buyer: USA

Seller: Neil F. Toomey

Date: 02/17/23

CHICOPEE

51 Captain Mac St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Skyspec LLC

Seller: William A. Jaaskelainen

Date: 02/13/23

20 Carew St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: William P. Boutin

Seller: Lee McDonald

Date: 02/13/23

310 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Lekim H. Phan

Seller: Ma Home Buyers LLC

Date: 02/17/23

4 Daniel Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: Luis Sumba

Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5

Date: 02/15/23

8 Dwight Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: H&P Investments LLC

Seller: HSB Investments LLC

Date: 02/16/23

86 Haven Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $168,500

Buyer: RG East Street LLC

Seller: Lavigne, Richard R., (Estate)

Date: 02/17/23

725 Lombard Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Timothy W. Yucka

Seller: Emi Investments LLC

Date: 02/16/23

872 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: La Cunca LLC

Seller: Ramona M. Romero

Date: 02/10/23

22 Monroe St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Aida D. Tejada

Seller: Michael A. Ruyffelaert

Date: 02/06/23

60 Pennsylvania Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Keith A. Arvanitis

Seller: Krista L. Langlois

Date: 02/15/23

1 Saint James Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $2,380,000

Buyer: Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.

Seller: PJC Of Rhode Island Inc.

Date: 02/13/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

331 Elm St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $343,650

Buyer: Tyler Stuhr

Seller: Nilda D. Wotton

Date: 02/10/23

11 Hampden Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $242,500

Buyer: Ivan Donnelly

Seller: Commisso, Margaret, (Estate)

Date: 02/17/23

322 Prospect St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Yabela Rt

Seller: Peter Dimichele

Date: 02/17/23

12 Speight Arden

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: David Robbins

Seller: Tho Le

Date: 02/07/23

HAMPDEN

234 Bennett Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $543,000

Buyer: Tommy J. Lee

Seller: Stoddard, Philip B., (Estate)

Date: 02/17/23

HOLLAND

171 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Daniel C. Burns

Seller: Robert M. Muscaro

Date: 02/17/23

Over The Top Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Allen J. Brauns

Seller: William Cromack

Date: 02/13/23

HOLYOKE

25 Breton Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Amanda L. Garcia

Seller: Resi Credit

Date: 02/15/23

167 Chestnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: LLC General Construction Corp.

Seller: Joseph C. Cox

Date: 02/17/23

115 Clemente St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: ATS Properties LLC

Seller: 115 Clemente Street LLC

Date: 02/17/23

44 Congress Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $141,000

Buyer: Pedro Berrios

Seller: Forrette, Lester E., (Estate)

Date: 02/14/23

17-19 Dexter St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Ayannayh J. Cruz

Seller: Angel L. Garcia

Date: 02/10/23

26 Edbert Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Ryan Partridge

Seller: Jennifer Bonnano

Date: 02/06/23

232 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: John R. Treworgy

Seller: Raymond A. Spear

Date: 02/13/23

2 Ernest Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Nilda D. Wotton

Seller: Diane Delrosario

Date: 02/16/23

155 Fairmont St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.

Seller: Alyssa R. Sampson

Date: 02/08/23

313 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Michael A. Quinones

Seller: AVI Holdings LLC

Date: 02/17/23

81 North East St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $182,500

Buyer: Raleigh RT

Seller: Croteau, Gerard R., (Estate)

Date: 02/06/23

45 Parker St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Karla Gerliep

Seller: JJJ17 LLC

Date: 02/13/23

3 Parkview Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: General Enterprise LLC

Seller: Catherine J. Morse

Date: 02/17/23

32 Rhode Island St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Baron Maruca

Seller: Michael K. Gallagher

Date: 02/13/23

12 Wayne Court

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Johnny Acevedo

Seller: McDevitt, Eloise, (Estate)

Date: 02/14/23

327 Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: David P. Crichton

Seller: Charles L. Vatter

Date: 02/17/23

LONGMEADOW

36 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II

Seller: Patrick Ireland

Date: 02/06/23

43 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Zachary C. Bell

Seller: Bruno M. Gallerani

Date: 02/06/23

LUDLOW

60 Aldo Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Sandra Q. Fernandes

Seller: Diane Murphy

Date: 02/17/23

60 Blanchard Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Healthy Neighborhood Group LLC

Seller: Veteran Stan LLC

Date: 02/09/23

151 Bondsville Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Stephen C. Johnson

Seller: Keem LLC

Date: 02/17/23

449 Holyoke St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $289,500

Buyer: Sean P. Garvey

Seller: Donna M. Guertin

Date: 02/17/23

275 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Nolan M. Rosa

Seller: Kelly Butler

Date: 02/15/23

69 Old Coach Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Julia J. Barrett

Seller: Brian Dooley

Date: 02/10/23

12 Pleasantview St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $375,900

Buyer: Kelly Morin

Seller: P&E Properties Inc.

Date: 02/10/23

38 Stivens Ter.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Harry V. Mills

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 02/07/23

MONSON

4 Crest Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Murray

Seller: Cheryl A. Aiken

Date: 02/17/23

344 Stafford Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Maureen M. Pilon

Seller: Dan L. Newberry

Date: 02/13/23

50 Thayer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: Ronald T. Chamberlin

Seller: Wayne A. Jasmin

Date: 02/06/23

85 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Samantha Pond

Seller: Argolica LLC

Date: 02/06/23

PALMER

4129 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Sheila Sullivan

Seller: Ryan A. Marriott

Date: 02/07/23

1011-1013 Maple St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Tucker C. Alfreds

Seller: Rourke, Laurette Irene, (Estate)

Date: 02/13/23

1730 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $254,900

Buyer: Victoria Saladyga

Seller: Dan L. Newberry

Date: 02/13/23

4026 Pleasant St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jacqueline Dieppa

Seller: Helena Paez

Date: 02/08/23

395-A Wilbraham St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Paul Ireland

Seller: Joel Wall

Date: 02/10/23

SPRINGFIELD

1023 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Maria T. Rodriguez

Seller: Noor K. Naji

Date: 02/07/23

1145 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ericka Vance

Seller: Dhana Pradhan

Date: 02/17/23

116 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,500

Buyer: Ru J. Jhao

Seller: Aziz Salem

Date: 02/07/23

203 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $295,500

Buyer: Ru J. Jhao

Seller: Aziz Salem

Date: 02/07/23

139 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $187,836

Buyer: Rocket Mortgage LLC

Seller: Gina Hawk

Date: 02/06/23

58 Blaine St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Equity Trust Co.

Seller: Sherry Scagliarini

Date: 02/07/23

1293 Bradley Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Victor Ramirez

Seller: Jessica Spiece

Date: 02/08/23

26 Brewster St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Irene Y. Guzman

Seller: John Oliveri

Date: 02/17/23

1026 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Aida Flores-Delgado

Seller: Ushokoledi RT

Date: 02/17/23

36-38 Chapel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Ovidio A. Bravo-Soto

Seller: Justin C. Ngendakumana

Date: 02/08/23

181-187 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $960,000

Buyer: 181 Chestnut LLC

Seller: 181 Chestnut LLC

Date: 02/09/23

585 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Perez-Delgado

Seller: Mercedes Delgado

Date: 02/06/23

5 County St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $136,500

Buyer: Fallah Razzak

Seller: Bankunited

Date: 02/16/23

43 Dorchester St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Dianne Nieves-Rodriguez

Seller: RM Blerman LLC

Date: 02/17/23

52-54 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Jjj17 LLC

Seller: Wayne Perla

Date: 02/17/23

253 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Derek A. Birriel

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 02/15/23

259 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dong H. Nguyen

Seller: Hoa P. Nguyen

Date: 02/13/23

49-51 Dubois St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Jeanette Enriquez

Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki

Date: 02/10/23

137 Feltham Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $243,900

Buyer: Noel Y. Soto

Seller: McCarthy, Maureen, (Estate)

Date: 02/15/23

143 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Kathryn P. Merchand

Seller: Scott A. Burns

Date: 02/06/23

40 Glendell Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Xiuyu Ma

Seller: Alonzo Williams

Date: 02/10/23

321 Grand Valley Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $365,900

Buyer: Wayne A. Jasmin

Seller: Craig David

Date: 02/07/23

247 Hanson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Aziz F. Salem

Seller: Brittney C. Patrie

Date: 02/07/23

137 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $180,075

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Hud

Date: 02/14/23

90 Hartwick St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC

Seller: Matthew Regan

Date: 02/16/23

52 Horrace St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Xiuyu Ma

Seller: Alonzo Williams

Date: 02/10/23

2-4 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Prestigious One LLC

Seller: Etabav RT

Date: 02/17/23

38 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Amber Tree LLC

Seller: Mediatrice Nizigama

Date: 02/13/23

166 Laurelton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Wiljanet Cornier

Seller: Papaoutai RR

Date: 02/09/23

23-25 Ledyard St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Alonzo Williams

Date: 02/08/23

192 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $190,400

Buyer: SRV Properties LLC

Seller: Iris C. Vargas

Date: 02/17/23

79 Lynebrook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: Dan L. Newberry

Seller: Stebbins, Keri, (Estate)

Date: 02/13/23

62 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Raeqawn C. Ramos

Seller: Anthony Cianflone

Date: 02/14/23

96 Mayfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: Resi Credit

Seller: Jean I. Tranghese

Date: 02/07/23

71 Mayflower Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Rodriguez

Seller: Stevens, Susan, (Estate)

Date: 02/13/23

41 Mulberry St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Razzak Building LLC

Seller: Home Care VNA LLC

Date: 02/09/23

3-5 Noel St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Kyle D. Ollmann

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 02/10/23

231 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Sunstone RT

Seller: Etabav RT

Date: 02/15/23

393-395 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $305,678

Buyer: Samantha Pulley

Seller: Francisco J. Colon

Date: 02/17/23

5 Park Road

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Carl Baxter

Seller: Frantz, Gail Ann, (Estate)

Date: 02/13/23

163 Pendleton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Emonni Bunch

Seller: RMAC T. Series 2016-CTT

Date: 02/15/23

59 Rockland St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $238,730

Buyer: Anthony Roncalli

Seller: William Pagonis

Date: 02/17/23

145 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $260,900

Buyer: Moncerrate Delgado

Seller: Mitchell, Oliver C., (Estate)

Date: 02/09/23

85-87 San Miguel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Quest Wedderburn

Seller: Allan P. Scully

Date: 02/06/23

122 School St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Cindy Mercedes

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 02/10/23

47 Sierra Vista Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Andrew Gove

Seller: Stephen Waite

Date: 02/10/23

80-82 Silver St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Ml Salem Holdings Inc.

Seller: Diplomat Property Manager LLC

Date: 02/10/23

1427 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Tyler L. Henderson

Seller: Tammy A. Jarry

Date: 02/09/23

581 Tinkham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Khalif Mohamed

Seller: Madeleine Cadorette

Date: 02/10/23

53 Treetop Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Jenna Frangiamore

Seller: Nicholas B. Commisso

Date: 02/10/23

57 Vail St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $241,250

Buyer: Brian Sheridan

Seller: James A. Corbino

Date: 02/17/23

99 Venture Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: Kenton R. Florian

Date: 02/16/23

68-70 Wallace St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Erick C. Weber

Seller: Ramon Rivera

Date: 02/09/23

229 Walnut St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Elvis A. Presinal

Seller: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC

Date: 02/10/23

111 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $234,628

Buyer: Forethought Life Insurance

Seller: Yolanda Rivas-Torres

Date: 02/10/23

102 Westford Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Michael A. Acevedo

Seller: Clara J. Bunn TR

Date: 02/17/23

99 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,100

Buyer: Julio Infante-Adon

Seller: Hindio S. Ali

Date: 02/17/23

748-750 Whittier St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: H&P Investments LLC

Seller: HSB Investments LLC

Date: 02/16/23

SOUTHWICK

44 Birchwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Rebecca F. Vanossenbruggen

Seller: Stephen Werman

Date: 02/09/23

WALES

8 Polly Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Susan M. Commisso

Seller: Brandon J. Wettlaufer

Date: 02/10/23

WESTFIELD

60 Arnold St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Koral Arzate

Seller: Wilbraham Builders Inc.

Date: 02/17/23

6 Ellis St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Matthew R. Wilcox

Seller: Jeffrey L. Arps

Date: 02/17/23

991 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Gregory J. Depietro

Seller: Thomas Szatrowski

Date: 02/15/23

3 Long Pond Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Karen E. Bossi

Seller: John H. Thomas

Date: 02/13/23

68 Meadow St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: William M. Adamczyk

Seller: Surprenant, Hilda, (Estate)

Date: 02/06/23

456 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $163,500

Buyer: Andrey Agapov

Seller: Magerick LLC

Date: 02/06/23

80 Union St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Caleb P. Murray

Seller: Jason J. Schrecke

Date: 02/15/23

89 White St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Sohair Arno

Seller: Bals Properties LLC

Date: 02/10/23

WILBRAHAM

32 3 Rivers Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Sean M. Sullivan

Seller: Nowakowski, William R., (Estate)

Date: 02/13/23

12 Brooklawn Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Todd D. Heald

Seller: J. R. Lachance

Date: 02/16/23

30 Burleigh Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Aldd Real Estate LLC

Seller: Kathleen A. Smedberg

Date: 02/14/23

50 Burleigh Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Aldd Real Estate LLC

Seller: Kathleen A. Smedberg

Date: 02/14/23

1 Craigwood Ter.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jason T. Dinelle

Seller: Aldo Properties LLC

Date: 02/17/23

5 Daniele Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Erica Serrazina

Seller: Jeannette G. Bond

Date: 02/17/23

Glendale Road Lot 3D

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Boyle

Seller: Lomascolo FT

Date: 02/17/23

5 Harness Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Deepak Lewis

Seller: Andrew P. Kuppermann

Date: 02/15/23

868 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Aldd Real Estate LLC

Seller: Kathleen A. Smedberg

Date: 02/14/23

10 Meadowview Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $344,000

Buyer: Blaine M. Bolduc

Seller: Richard Corsi

Date: 02/17/23

23 Rochford Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Martin Musiak

Seller: Golden Gorillas LLC

Date: 02/07/23

109 Silver St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $652,000

Buyer: Lisa A. Massie

Seller: Lost Sailor RT

Date: 02/08/23

449 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Richard D. Carpenter

Seller: Catharine Stevens

Date: 02/15/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

28 Apricot Hill Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Lyons

Seller: Jeannine G. Sullivan TR

Date: 02/17/23

15 East School St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Blackrock SH Group LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 02/10/23

120 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Dean D. Dewey

Seller: Kelly M. Maslanka

Date: 02/15/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

107 Concord Way

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $830,000

Buyer: Margaret Stratton

Seller: Ke Yang

Date: 02/17/23

30 Dana Place

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Matthew S. Goldberg

Seller: Matthew Dufresne

Date: 02/07/23

104 Dana St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $844,500

Buyer: Ethan Todras-Whitehill

Seller: David E. Huber

Date: 02/14/23

57 Lindenridge Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Sara M. Young

Seller: G. W. Furnas RET

Date: 02/15/23

S Middle St. Lot 6

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Loren Christiansen

Seller: South Middle Street Inc.

Date: 02/16/23

BELCHERTOWN

25 Hemlock Hollow

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Thomas Crossman

Seller: Karen E. Regis

Date: 02/17/23

25 Sycamore Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $561,625

Buyer: Richard C. Royce

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 02/08/23

EASTHAMPTON

17 Beechwood Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $325,100

Buyer: Lisa E. Kay

Seller: Karen J. Harvey FT

Date: 02/15/23

6 Hill Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Stephen C. Robinson

Seller: Michael J. Doherty

Date: 02/10/23

16 Lyman St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Canal Real Estate LLC

Seller: Cheryl A. Thomas-Camp

Date: 02/15/23

23 Mount Tom Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 02/10/23

65 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Linda L. Gebo

Date: 02/10/23

7 Riley St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $309,900

Buyer: Lloyd N. Kvam

Seller: Gail M. Myrick

Date: 02/17/23

61 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Margaret M. O’Neill

Seller: Jesse R. Casinghino

Date: 02/10/23

GOSHEN

16 Overlook Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $198,750

Buyer: Bank Of America

Seller: Louise F. Richard

Date: 02/08/23

GRANBY

94 Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Brett D. Lord

Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT

Date: 02/14/23

96-R Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Brett D. Lord

Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT

Date: 02/14/23

Pleasant St., Lot 1

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Andrew Urbanski

Seller: Christina M. Boucher

Date: 02/13/23

82 Pleasant St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Chandara Phy

Seller: Fabio A. Cardoso

Date: 02/16/23

HADLEY

3 Birchmeadow Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $672,014

Buyer: Roxanne Schneider

Seller: John T. Sibley

Date: 02/08/23

4 Colony Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $959,850

Buyer: Kristin L. Smith

Seller: Bercume Construction LLC

Date: 02/17/23

NORTHAMPTON

160 Nonotuck St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Jessica T. Wei

Seller: Richard C. Weis

Date: 02/15/23

2 Prospect Court

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Prospect Court LLC

Seller: Mill River Ventures Inc.

Date: 02/07/23

4 Prospect Court

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Prospect Court LLC

Seller: Mill River Ventures Inc.

Date: 02/07/23

101 Riverside Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Robert V. O’Brien

Seller: David Goldstone

Date: 02/16/23

HUNTINGTON

69 Bromley Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $233,440

Buyer: North American Savings Bank

Seller: Mark R. Scott

Date: 02/10/23

NORTHAMPTON

48 Bates St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $780,000

Buyer: Forty-Eight Bates LLC

Seller: Jonathan A. Wright

Date: 02/09/23

356 Chesterfield Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $327,250

Buyer: Elliot Ezcurra

Seller: Breguet, Patricia A., (Estate)

Date: 02/10/23

171 King St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $5,250,000

Buyer: Cosenzi Auto Realty LP

Seller: Don Lia

Date: 02/09/23

187 King St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $5,250,000

Buyer: Cosenzi Auto Realty LP

Seller: Don Lia

Date: 02/09/23

Milton St. Lot B

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Nu-Way Homes Inc.

Seller: Stacy L. Page

Date: 02/10/23

SOUTH HADLEY

44 Carew St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Joshua D. Jacobson

Seller: Marek J. Socha

Date: 02/17/23

79 College St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Azam Khan

Seller: Trustees Of Mt. Holyoke College

Date: 02/06/23

369 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Brian Dooley

Seller: Joanne Hay

Date: 02/10/23

573 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $2,726,000

Buyer: South Hadley Property Holdings LLC

Seller: Properties Reddy Family I

Date: 02/09/23

573 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $9,000,000

Buyer: South Hadley Property Holdings LLC

Seller: Vantage Care S. Hadley Realty

Date: 02/08/23

573 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $2,726,000

Buyer: Properties Of Reddy Family

Seller: South Hadley Property Holdings LLC

Date: 02/09/23

SOUTHAMPTON

6 Bluemer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Carol A. Childers

Seller: Donald W. Fanska

Date: 02/06/23

36 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Regan

Seller: Penny S. Lambert

Date: 02/06/23

WARE

42 Dunham Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Mark Rovezzi

Seller: Meiling Shi

Date: 02/06/23

WESTHAMPTON

14 Pine Island Lake

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $220,439

Buyer: RMAC TR

Seller: Nicholas S. Divenere

Date: 02/17/23

44 Pine Island Lake

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Nancy Whalen-Viola

Seller: Janna V. Ugone

Date: 02/09/23

348 Southampton Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: David W. Kelley

Seller: Kimberly A. Pedigo

Date: 02/07/23