Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
GILL
25 Riverview Dr.
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Duprey
Seller: Michael R. Duprey
Date: 02/17/23
GREENFIELD
47 Norwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $396,000
Buyer: Danica Hochstetler
Seller: John B. Glabach
Date: 02/10/23
LEVERETT
15 Chestnut Hill Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Roger P. Zimmerman
Seller: 15 Chestnut Hill Road TR
Date: 02/15/23
MONTAGUE
357 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $309,900
Buyer: Michael Turner
Seller: Dylan Haughton
Date: 02/09/23
7-9 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $311,661
Buyer: Steven A. Carra
Seller: Benjamin C. Miller
Date: 02/15/23
ORANGE
97 Adams St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Steven D. Swift
Seller: Mark R. Monette
Date: 02/15/23
48 Camp Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Andrew P. Kuppermann
Seller: Nelson J. Bezio
Date: 02/15/23
12 Chase St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Homestead Real Estate Investment LLC
Seller: Arthur D. Johnson
Date: 02/16/23
75 Mechanic St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $173,000
Buyer: Jarad May
Seller: Starr, Erick Armstrong, (Estate)
Date: 02/15/23
501 Oxbow Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $595,000
Buyer: Tina H. Benali
Seller: Alan E. Leblanc
Date: 02/14/23
78 Shelter St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Tracy Fisher
Seller: Brody M. Cullen
Date: 02/17/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
40 Bowles Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,250,000
Buyer: 40 Bowles Road LLC
Seller: Stage Harbor Realty LLC
Date: 02/06/23
649 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $327,000
Buyer: Aleksandr A. Goleneva
Seller: Vivian M. Lyons
Date: 02/17/23
485-487 Corey St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Sunflower Homes LLC
Seller: Diane D. Jeserski
Date: 02/17/23
487 Corey St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Sunflower Homes LLC
Seller: Diane D. Jeserski
Date: 02/17/23
88 Franklin St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Nadezhda Belyshev
Seller: Charette, Jr. Wayne M., (Estate)
Date: 02/16/23
24 Horsham Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Anna Meassick
Seller: Richard E. Strawn
Date: 02/09/23
70 Lealand Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Mitchell J. Sparrow
Seller: Anthony E. Heim
Date: 02/09/23
103 Lealand Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Carrie A. Pouliot
Seller: Anthony Surrette
Date: 02/10/23
17 Merrill Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Timothy R. Roy
Seller: Wendy F. Preston
Date: 02/10/23
955 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Jonathan Alicea
Seller: Telman K. Bilalov
Date: 02/09/23
133 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Betty Bonavita
Seller: Michael T. O’Connor
Date: 02/10/23
416 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Nathan M. Colson
Seller: Roy, Michael Paul, (Estate)
Date: 02/13/23
123 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $193,036
Buyer: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
Seller: Laureen R. Bruso
Date: 02/06/23
CHESTER
Blandford Road
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $762,000
Buyer: USA
Seller: Neil F. Toomey
Date: 02/17/23
CHICOPEE
51 Captain Mac St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Skyspec LLC
Seller: William A. Jaaskelainen
Date: 02/13/23
20 Carew St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: William P. Boutin
Seller: Lee McDonald
Date: 02/13/23
310 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Lekim H. Phan
Seller: Ma Home Buyers LLC
Date: 02/17/23
4 Daniel Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: Luis Sumba
Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5
Date: 02/15/23
8 Dwight Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: H&P Investments LLC
Seller: HSB Investments LLC
Date: 02/16/23
86 Haven Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $168,500
Buyer: RG East Street LLC
Seller: Lavigne, Richard R., (Estate)
Date: 02/17/23
725 Lombard Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Timothy W. Yucka
Seller: Emi Investments LLC
Date: 02/16/23
872 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: La Cunca LLC
Seller: Ramona M. Romero
Date: 02/10/23
22 Monroe St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Aida D. Tejada
Seller: Michael A. Ruyffelaert
Date: 02/06/23
60 Pennsylvania Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Keith A. Arvanitis
Seller: Krista L. Langlois
Date: 02/15/23
1 Saint James Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $2,380,000
Buyer: Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc.
Seller: PJC Of Rhode Island Inc.
Date: 02/13/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
331 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $343,650
Buyer: Tyler Stuhr
Seller: Nilda D. Wotton
Date: 02/10/23
11 Hampden Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $242,500
Buyer: Ivan Donnelly
Seller: Commisso, Margaret, (Estate)
Date: 02/17/23
322 Prospect St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Yabela Rt
Seller: Peter Dimichele
Date: 02/17/23
12 Speight Arden
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: David Robbins
Seller: Tho Le
Date: 02/07/23
HAMPDEN
234 Bennett Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $543,000
Buyer: Tommy J. Lee
Seller: Stoddard, Philip B., (Estate)
Date: 02/17/23
HOLLAND
171 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Daniel C. Burns
Seller: Robert M. Muscaro
Date: 02/17/23
Over The Top Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Allen J. Brauns
Seller: William Cromack
Date: 02/13/23
HOLYOKE
25 Breton Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Amanda L. Garcia
Seller: Resi Credit
Date: 02/15/23
167 Chestnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: LLC General Construction Corp.
Seller: Joseph C. Cox
Date: 02/17/23
115 Clemente St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: ATS Properties LLC
Seller: 115 Clemente Street LLC
Date: 02/17/23
44 Congress Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $141,000
Buyer: Pedro Berrios
Seller: Forrette, Lester E., (Estate)
Date: 02/14/23
17-19 Dexter St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Ayannayh J. Cruz
Seller: Angel L. Garcia
Date: 02/10/23
26 Edbert Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Ryan Partridge
Seller: Jennifer Bonnano
Date: 02/06/23
232 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: John R. Treworgy
Seller: Raymond A. Spear
Date: 02/13/23
2 Ernest Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Nilda D. Wotton
Seller: Diane Delrosario
Date: 02/16/23
155 Fairmont St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Commonwealth Of Mass.
Seller: Alyssa R. Sampson
Date: 02/08/23
313 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Michael A. Quinones
Seller: AVI Holdings LLC
Date: 02/17/23
81 North East St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $182,500
Buyer: Raleigh RT
Seller: Croteau, Gerard R., (Estate)
Date: 02/06/23
45 Parker St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Karla Gerliep
Seller: JJJ17 LLC
Date: 02/13/23
3 Parkview Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: General Enterprise LLC
Seller: Catherine J. Morse
Date: 02/17/23
32 Rhode Island St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Baron Maruca
Seller: Michael K. Gallagher
Date: 02/13/23
12 Wayne Court
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Johnny Acevedo
Seller: McDevitt, Eloise, (Estate)
Date: 02/14/23
327 Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: David P. Crichton
Seller: Charles L. Vatter
Date: 02/17/23
LONGMEADOW
36 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Structured Asset Mortgage Investments II
Seller: Patrick Ireland
Date: 02/06/23
43 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Zachary C. Bell
Seller: Bruno M. Gallerani
Date: 02/06/23
LUDLOW
60 Aldo Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Sandra Q. Fernandes
Seller: Diane Murphy
Date: 02/17/23
60 Blanchard Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Healthy Neighborhood Group LLC
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 02/09/23
151 Bondsville Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Stephen C. Johnson
Seller: Keem LLC
Date: 02/17/23
449 Holyoke St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $289,500
Buyer: Sean P. Garvey
Seller: Donna M. Guertin
Date: 02/17/23
275 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Nolan M. Rosa
Seller: Kelly Butler
Date: 02/15/23
69 Old Coach Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Julia J. Barrett
Seller: Brian Dooley
Date: 02/10/23
12 Pleasantview St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $375,900
Buyer: Kelly Morin
Seller: P&E Properties Inc.
Date: 02/10/23
38 Stivens Ter.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Harry V. Mills
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 02/07/23
MONSON
4 Crest Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Murray
Seller: Cheryl A. Aiken
Date: 02/17/23
344 Stafford Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Maureen M. Pilon
Seller: Dan L. Newberry
Date: 02/13/23
50 Thayer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: Ronald T. Chamberlin
Seller: Wayne A. Jasmin
Date: 02/06/23
85 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Samantha Pond
Seller: Argolica LLC
Date: 02/06/23
PALMER
4129 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Sheila Sullivan
Seller: Ryan A. Marriott
Date: 02/07/23
1011-1013 Maple St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Tucker C. Alfreds
Seller: Rourke, Laurette Irene, (Estate)
Date: 02/13/23
1730 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $254,900
Buyer: Victoria Saladyga
Seller: Dan L. Newberry
Date: 02/13/23
4026 Pleasant St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jacqueline Dieppa
Seller: Helena Paez
Date: 02/08/23
395-A Wilbraham St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Paul Ireland
Seller: Joel Wall
Date: 02/10/23
SPRINGFIELD
1023 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Maria T. Rodriguez
Seller: Noor K. Naji
Date: 02/07/23
1145 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ericka Vance
Seller: Dhana Pradhan
Date: 02/17/23
116 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,500
Buyer: Ru J. Jhao
Seller: Aziz Salem
Date: 02/07/23
203 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $295,500
Buyer: Ru J. Jhao
Seller: Aziz Salem
Date: 02/07/23
139 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $187,836
Buyer: Rocket Mortgage LLC
Seller: Gina Hawk
Date: 02/06/23
58 Blaine St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Equity Trust Co.
Seller: Sherry Scagliarini
Date: 02/07/23
1293 Bradley Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Victor Ramirez
Seller: Jessica Spiece
Date: 02/08/23
26 Brewster St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Irene Y. Guzman
Seller: John Oliveri
Date: 02/17/23
1026 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Aida Flores-Delgado
Seller: Ushokoledi RT
Date: 02/17/23
36-38 Chapel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Ovidio A. Bravo-Soto
Seller: Justin C. Ngendakumana
Date: 02/08/23
181-187 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $960,000
Buyer: 181 Chestnut LLC
Seller: 181 Chestnut LLC
Date: 02/09/23
585 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Perez-Delgado
Seller: Mercedes Delgado
Date: 02/06/23
5 County St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $136,500
Buyer: Fallah Razzak
Seller: Bankunited
Date: 02/16/23
43 Dorchester St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Dianne Nieves-Rodriguez
Seller: RM Blerman LLC
Date: 02/17/23
52-54 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jjj17 LLC
Seller: Wayne Perla
Date: 02/17/23
253 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Derek A. Birriel
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 02/15/23
259 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dong H. Nguyen
Seller: Hoa P. Nguyen
Date: 02/13/23
49-51 Dubois St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Jeanette Enriquez
Seller: Kevin J. Czaplicki
Date: 02/10/23
137 Feltham Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $243,900
Buyer: Noel Y. Soto
Seller: McCarthy, Maureen, (Estate)
Date: 02/15/23
143 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Kathryn P. Merchand
Seller: Scott A. Burns
Date: 02/06/23
40 Glendell Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Xiuyu Ma
Seller: Alonzo Williams
Date: 02/10/23
321 Grand Valley Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $365,900
Buyer: Wayne A. Jasmin
Seller: Craig David
Date: 02/07/23
247 Hanson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Aziz F. Salem
Seller: Brittney C. Patrie
Date: 02/07/23
137 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $180,075
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Hud
Date: 02/14/23
90 Hartwick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC
Seller: Matthew Regan
Date: 02/16/23
52 Horrace St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Xiuyu Ma
Seller: Alonzo Williams
Date: 02/10/23
2-4 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Prestigious One LLC
Seller: Etabav RT
Date: 02/17/23
38 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Amber Tree LLC
Seller: Mediatrice Nizigama
Date: 02/13/23
166 Laurelton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Wiljanet Cornier
Seller: Papaoutai RR
Date: 02/09/23
23-25 Ledyard St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Alonzo Williams
Date: 02/08/23
192 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $190,400
Buyer: SRV Properties LLC
Seller: Iris C. Vargas
Date: 02/17/23
79 Lynebrook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Dan L. Newberry
Seller: Stebbins, Keri, (Estate)
Date: 02/13/23
62 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Raeqawn C. Ramos
Seller: Anthony Cianflone
Date: 02/14/23
96 Mayfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: Resi Credit
Seller: Jean I. Tranghese
Date: 02/07/23
71 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Rodriguez
Seller: Stevens, Susan, (Estate)
Date: 02/13/23
41 Mulberry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Razzak Building LLC
Seller: Home Care VNA LLC
Date: 02/09/23
3-5 Noel St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Kyle D. Ollmann
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 02/10/23
231 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Sunstone RT
Seller: Etabav RT
Date: 02/15/23
393-395 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $305,678
Buyer: Samantha Pulley
Seller: Francisco J. Colon
Date: 02/17/23
5 Park Road
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Carl Baxter
Seller: Frantz, Gail Ann, (Estate)
Date: 02/13/23
163 Pendleton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Emonni Bunch
Seller: RMAC T. Series 2016-CTT
Date: 02/15/23
59 Rockland St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $238,730
Buyer: Anthony Roncalli
Seller: William Pagonis
Date: 02/17/23
145 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $260,900
Buyer: Moncerrate Delgado
Seller: Mitchell, Oliver C., (Estate)
Date: 02/09/23
85-87 San Miguel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Quest Wedderburn
Seller: Allan P. Scully
Date: 02/06/23
122 School St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Cindy Mercedes
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 02/10/23
47 Sierra Vista Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Andrew Gove
Seller: Stephen Waite
Date: 02/10/23
80-82 Silver St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Ml Salem Holdings Inc.
Seller: Diplomat Property Manager LLC
Date: 02/10/23
1427 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Tyler L. Henderson
Seller: Tammy A. Jarry
Date: 02/09/23
581 Tinkham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Khalif Mohamed
Seller: Madeleine Cadorette
Date: 02/10/23
53 Treetop Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Jenna Frangiamore
Seller: Nicholas B. Commisso
Date: 02/10/23
57 Vail St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $241,250
Buyer: Brian Sheridan
Seller: James A. Corbino
Date: 02/17/23
99 Venture Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Kenton R. Florian
Date: 02/16/23
68-70 Wallace St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Erick C. Weber
Seller: Ramon Rivera
Date: 02/09/23
229 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Elvis A. Presinal
Seller: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC
Date: 02/10/23
111 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $234,628
Buyer: Forethought Life Insurance
Seller: Yolanda Rivas-Torres
Date: 02/10/23
102 Westford Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Michael A. Acevedo
Seller: Clara J. Bunn TR
Date: 02/17/23
99 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,100
Buyer: Julio Infante-Adon
Seller: Hindio S. Ali
Date: 02/17/23
748-750 Whittier St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: H&P Investments LLC
Seller: HSB Investments LLC
Date: 02/16/23
SOUTHWICK
44 Birchwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Rebecca F. Vanossenbruggen
Seller: Stephen Werman
Date: 02/09/23
WALES
8 Polly Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Susan M. Commisso
Seller: Brandon J. Wettlaufer
Date: 02/10/23
WESTFIELD
60 Arnold St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Koral Arzate
Seller: Wilbraham Builders Inc.
Date: 02/17/23
6 Ellis St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Matthew R. Wilcox
Seller: Jeffrey L. Arps
Date: 02/17/23
991 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Gregory J. Depietro
Seller: Thomas Szatrowski
Date: 02/15/23
3 Long Pond Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Karen E. Bossi
Seller: John H. Thomas
Date: 02/13/23
68 Meadow St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: William M. Adamczyk
Seller: Surprenant, Hilda, (Estate)
Date: 02/06/23
456 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $163,500
Buyer: Andrey Agapov
Seller: Magerick LLC
Date: 02/06/23
80 Union St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Caleb P. Murray
Seller: Jason J. Schrecke
Date: 02/15/23
89 White St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Sohair Arno
Seller: Bals Properties LLC
Date: 02/10/23
WILBRAHAM
32 3 Rivers Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Sean M. Sullivan
Seller: Nowakowski, William R., (Estate)
Date: 02/13/23
12 Brooklawn Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Todd D. Heald
Seller: J. R. Lachance
Date: 02/16/23
30 Burleigh Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Aldd Real Estate LLC
Seller: Kathleen A. Smedberg
Date: 02/14/23
50 Burleigh Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Aldd Real Estate LLC
Seller: Kathleen A. Smedberg
Date: 02/14/23
1 Craigwood Ter.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jason T. Dinelle
Seller: Aldo Properties LLC
Date: 02/17/23
5 Daniele Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Erica Serrazina
Seller: Jeannette G. Bond
Date: 02/17/23
Glendale Road Lot 3D
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Boyle
Seller: Lomascolo FT
Date: 02/17/23
5 Harness Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Deepak Lewis
Seller: Andrew P. Kuppermann
Date: 02/15/23
868 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Aldd Real Estate LLC
Seller: Kathleen A. Smedberg
Date: 02/14/23
10 Meadowview Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $344,000
Buyer: Blaine M. Bolduc
Seller: Richard Corsi
Date: 02/17/23
23 Rochford Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Martin Musiak
Seller: Golden Gorillas LLC
Date: 02/07/23
109 Silver St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $652,000
Buyer: Lisa A. Massie
Seller: Lost Sailor RT
Date: 02/08/23
449 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Richard D. Carpenter
Seller: Catharine Stevens
Date: 02/15/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
28 Apricot Hill Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Lyons
Seller: Jeannine G. Sullivan TR
Date: 02/17/23
15 East School St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Blackrock SH Group LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 02/10/23
120 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Dean D. Dewey
Seller: Kelly M. Maslanka
Date: 02/15/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
107 Concord Way
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $830,000
Buyer: Margaret Stratton
Seller: Ke Yang
Date: 02/17/23
30 Dana Place
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Matthew S. Goldberg
Seller: Matthew Dufresne
Date: 02/07/23
104 Dana St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $844,500
Buyer: Ethan Todras-Whitehill
Seller: David E. Huber
Date: 02/14/23
57 Lindenridge Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Sara M. Young
Seller: G. W. Furnas RET
Date: 02/15/23
S Middle St. Lot 6
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Loren Christiansen
Seller: South Middle Street Inc.
Date: 02/16/23
BELCHERTOWN
25 Hemlock Hollow
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Thomas Crossman
Seller: Karen E. Regis
Date: 02/17/23
25 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $561,625
Buyer: Richard C. Royce
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 02/08/23
EASTHAMPTON
17 Beechwood Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $325,100
Buyer: Lisa E. Kay
Seller: Karen J. Harvey FT
Date: 02/15/23
6 Hill Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Stephen C. Robinson
Seller: Michael J. Doherty
Date: 02/10/23
16 Lyman St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Canal Real Estate LLC
Seller: Cheryl A. Thomas-Camp
Date: 02/15/23
23 Mount Tom Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Veteran Stan LLC
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 02/10/23
65 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Linda L. Gebo
Date: 02/10/23
7 Riley St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $309,900
Buyer: Lloyd N. Kvam
Seller: Gail M. Myrick
Date: 02/17/23
61 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Margaret M. O’Neill
Seller: Jesse R. Casinghino
Date: 02/10/23
GOSHEN
16 Overlook Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $198,750
Buyer: Bank Of America
Seller: Louise F. Richard
Date: 02/08/23
GRANBY
94 Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Brett D. Lord
Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT
Date: 02/14/23
96-R Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Brett D. Lord
Seller: Josephine A. Zgrodnik IRT
Date: 02/14/23
Pleasant St., Lot 1
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Andrew Urbanski
Seller: Christina M. Boucher
Date: 02/13/23
82 Pleasant St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Chandara Phy
Seller: Fabio A. Cardoso
Date: 02/16/23
HADLEY
3 Birchmeadow Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $672,014
Buyer: Roxanne Schneider
Seller: John T. Sibley
Date: 02/08/23
4 Colony Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $959,850
Buyer: Kristin L. Smith
Seller: Bercume Construction LLC
Date: 02/17/23
NORTHAMPTON
160 Nonotuck St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Jessica T. Wei
Seller: Richard C. Weis
Date: 02/15/23
2 Prospect Court
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Prospect Court LLC
Seller: Mill River Ventures Inc.
Date: 02/07/23
4 Prospect Court
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Prospect Court LLC
Seller: Mill River Ventures Inc.
Date: 02/07/23
101 Riverside Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Robert V. O’Brien
Seller: David Goldstone
Date: 02/16/23
HUNTINGTON
69 Bromley Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $233,440
Buyer: North American Savings Bank
Seller: Mark R. Scott
Date: 02/10/23
NORTHAMPTON
48 Bates St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $780,000
Buyer: Forty-Eight Bates LLC
Seller: Jonathan A. Wright
Date: 02/09/23
356 Chesterfield Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $327,250
Buyer: Elliot Ezcurra
Seller: Breguet, Patricia A., (Estate)
Date: 02/10/23
171 King St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $5,250,000
Buyer: Cosenzi Auto Realty LP
Seller: Don Lia
Date: 02/09/23
187 King St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $5,250,000
Buyer: Cosenzi Auto Realty LP
Seller: Don Lia
Date: 02/09/23
Milton St. Lot B
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Nu-Way Homes Inc.
Seller: Stacy L. Page
Date: 02/10/23
SOUTH HADLEY
44 Carew St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Joshua D. Jacobson
Seller: Marek J. Socha
Date: 02/17/23
79 College St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Azam Khan
Seller: Trustees Of Mt. Holyoke College
Date: 02/06/23
369 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Brian Dooley
Seller: Joanne Hay
Date: 02/10/23
573 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $2,726,000
Buyer: South Hadley Property Holdings LLC
Seller: Properties Reddy Family I
Date: 02/09/23
573 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $9,000,000
Buyer: South Hadley Property Holdings LLC
Seller: Vantage Care S. Hadley Realty
Date: 02/08/23
573 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $2,726,000
Buyer: Properties Of Reddy Family
Seller: South Hadley Property Holdings LLC
Date: 02/09/23
SOUTHAMPTON
6 Bluemer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Carol A. Childers
Seller: Donald W. Fanska
Date: 02/06/23
36 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Regan
Seller: Penny S. Lambert
Date: 02/06/23
WARE
42 Dunham Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Mark Rovezzi
Seller: Meiling Shi
Date: 02/06/23
WESTHAMPTON
14 Pine Island Lake
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $220,439
Buyer: RMAC TR
Seller: Nicholas S. Divenere
Date: 02/17/23
44 Pine Island Lake
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Nancy Whalen-Viola
Seller: Janna V. Ugone
Date: 02/09/23
348 Southampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: David W. Kelley
Seller: Kimberly A. Pedigo
Date: 02/07/23