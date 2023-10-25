Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2023.
CHICOPEE
Chicopee Veteran Services
36 Center St.
$32,445 — Insulation
CKT Enterprises LLC
639 Memorial Dr.
$4,500 — Relocate sprinkler heads in dining room to new ceiling height
GMD Realty I LLC
711 James St.
$22,700 — Roofing
LTL LLC
16 Brightwood St.
$8,900 — New deck boards and railings
Sarah Okerstrom
591 Memorial Dr., Suite 19
$114,000 — New paint and wall covering, new flooring, install relocated cash wrap/back wrap, move relocated fixtures into space, replace some ceiling, adjust lighting, and install illuminated exterior sign for temporary Bath & Body Works space
Phoenix Development Inc.
350 East Main St.
$10,000 — Repair flat roof, demolish first-floor ceiling tiles, sheetrock first-floor ceiling, remodel kitchen, bathroom wall
Scott Family Properties
141 Syrek St.
$50,000 — Strip roof, add new plywood piers for front porch, change 28 windows
EASTHAMPTON
City of Easthampton
32 Payson Ave.
$53,500 — Remove and replace exterior air-cooled chiller
KC Tactical LLC
412 Main St.
$170,000 — Insulation and roofing
HADLEY
Hadley Farm Museum Assoc.
149 Russell St.
N/A — Move existing sign
John Kelley III
105 Stockbridge St.
N/A — Repair barn, frost walls, sills, and beams
Valley Building Co.
39 Middle St.
N/A — Open up bathroom wall/floor as needed for plumbing repairs
W/S Hadley Properties II LLC
359 Russell St., Suite 20
N/A — Asbestos abatement and removal of mold-infested surfaces
LENOX
Lenox Common Holdings LLC
55 Pittsfield Road, Suite 4A
$151,120 — Add three exam rooms and a storage room to Berkshire Medical Center dermatology suite
Tucson Lenox LLC
197 Kemble St.
$18,000 — New concrete steps and ramp loading dock at spa building
NORTHAMPTON
193 Locust St. Associates LP
193 Locust St.
$8,500 — Three new windows
ADB-2 Properties LLC
15 Dickinson St.
$6,418 — Vent kitchen hood, remove window, install door
City of Northampton
Haydenville Road
$140,000 — Add new shelter with diesel generator to existing tower
LHIC Inc.
34 North Maple St.
$260,000 — Interior renovation for cannabis cultivation facility
Main St. Leeds LLC
237 Main St.
$43,500 — Roofing, replace skylights
Massachusetts Audubon Society Inc.
36 Hampden St.
$11,230 — Roofing
P&Q LLC
186 Crescent St.
$41,200 — Roofing
Reliance Holdings Corp.
5 Franklin St.
$21,000 — Insulation/weatherization of attic, exterior walls, and crawl space
State Street Northampton Properties LLC
225 State St.
$350,000 — Interior renovations
Sunwood Green LLC
95 Barrett St.
$43,386 — Install roof-mounted solar system
PITTSFIELD
Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC
214 First St.
$9,500 — Remove second-floor platform and bring first-floor platform up to code
City of Pittsfield
84 Meadow Lane
$198,136 — Alter space to reconfigure public toilet facilities, including demolition of partitions; lighting, plumbing, and ventilation; and new entry door and windows
JJ Sweeney Properties LLC
77 Park St.
$21,980 — Insulation
Pittsfield Pipers Inc.
73 Fourth St.
$24,000 — Siding
Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield
191 Elm St.
$205,995 — Build accessible entrance ramp