The following building permits were issued during the month of October 2023.

CHICOPEE

Chicopee Veteran Services

36 Center St.

$32,445 — Insulation

CKT Enterprises LLC

639 Memorial Dr.

$4,500 — Relocate sprinkler heads in dining room to new ceiling height

GMD Realty I LLC

711 James St.

$22,700 — Roofing

LTL LLC

16 Brightwood St.

$8,900 — New deck boards and railings

Sarah Okerstrom

591 Memorial Dr., Suite 19

$114,000 — New paint and wall covering, new flooring, install relocated cash wrap/back wrap, move relocated fixtures into space, replace some ceiling, adjust lighting, and install illuminated exterior sign for temporary Bath & Body Works space

Phoenix Development Inc.

350 East Main St.

$10,000 — Repair flat roof, demolish first-floor ceiling tiles, sheetrock first-floor ceiling, remodel kitchen, bathroom wall

Scott Family Properties

141 Syrek St.

$50,000 — Strip roof, add new plywood piers for front porch, change 28 windows

EASTHAMPTON

City of Easthampton

32 Payson Ave.

$53,500 — Remove and replace exterior air-cooled chiller

KC Tactical LLC

412 Main St.

$170,000 — Insulation and roofing

HADLEY

Hadley Farm Museum Assoc.

149 Russell St.

N/A — Move existing sign

John Kelley III

105 Stockbridge St.

N/A — Repair barn, frost walls, sills, and beams

Valley Building Co.

39 Middle St.

N/A — Open up bathroom wall/floor as needed for plumbing repairs

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

359 Russell St., Suite 20

N/A — Asbestos abatement and removal of mold-infested surfaces

LENOX

Lenox Common Holdings LLC

55 Pittsfield Road, Suite 4A

$151,120 — Add three exam rooms and a storage room to Berkshire Medical Center dermatology suite

Tucson Lenox LLC

197 Kemble St.

$18,000 — New concrete steps and ramp loading dock at spa building

NORTHAMPTON

193 Locust St. Associates LP

193 Locust St.

$8,500 — Three new windows

ADB-2 Properties LLC

15 Dickinson St.

$6,418 — Vent kitchen hood, remove window, install door

City of Northampton

Haydenville Road

$140,000 — Add new shelter with diesel generator to existing tower

LHIC Inc.

34 North Maple St.

$260,000 — Interior renovation for cannabis cultivation facility

Main St. Leeds LLC

237 Main St.

$43,500 — Roofing, replace skylights

Massachusetts Audubon Society Inc.

36 Hampden St.

$11,230 — Roofing

P&Q LLC

186 Crescent St.

$41,200 — Roofing

Reliance Holdings Corp.

5 Franklin St.

$21,000 — Insulation/weatherization of attic, exterior walls, and crawl space

State Street Northampton Properties LLC

225 State St.

$350,000 — Interior renovations

Sunwood Green LLC

95 Barrett St.

$43,386 — Install roof-mounted solar system

PITTSFIELD

Cavalier Dartmouth Properties LLC

214 First St.

$9,500 — Remove second-floor platform and bring first-floor platform up to code

City of Pittsfield

84 Meadow Lane

$198,136 — Alter space to reconfigure public toilet facilities, including demolition of partitions; lighting, plumbing, and ventilation; and new entry door and windows

JJ Sweeney Properties LLC

77 Park St.

$21,980 — Insulation

Pittsfield Pipers Inc.

73 Fourth St.

$24,000 — Siding

Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield

191 Elm St.

$205,995 — Build accessible entrance ramp