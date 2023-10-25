Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
359 March Road
Ashfield, MA 01370
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Jena R. Duncan
Seller: Wendy L. Mimitz
Date: 09/20/23
198 Steady Lane
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $476,500
Buyer: Brian E. Westrick
Seller: Jay K. Conklin
Date: 09/22/23
BUCKLAND
45-1/2 School St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $254,900
Buyer: Abdallah Iskandar
Seller: Charles F. King LT
Date: 09/22/23
BERNARDSTON
31 Deane Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Frederick D. Rowe
Seller: Derrell W. Stratford
Date: 09/22/23
86 Hillcrest Dr.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Shawn Emmett
Seller: Kubilus, Kenneth J., (Estate)
Date: 09/25/23
COLRAIN
254 Bardwells Ferry Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $447,333
Buyer: Shaina Cantino
Seller: James J. Dowd
Date: 09/22/23
142 Calvin Coombs Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Johnnie Chace
Seller: June Ahearn
Date: 09/27/23
194 East Colrain Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Jessica Ridge
Seller: Daniel M. Goldstein
Date: 09/29/23
1 South Catamount Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Bear River NT
Seller: Maloney, Thomas J., (Estate)
Date: 09/18/23
DEERFIELD
35 King Philip Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: John T. McConnell
Seller: Frederick D. Beckta
Date: 09/28/23
26 Pleasant Ave.
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Allison Jones
Seller: Jonathan Talbot
Date: 09/22/23
ERVING
19 East Main St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: Erving Properties LLC
Seller: Spence, John M., (Estate)
Date: 09/27/23
219 North St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Hannah O. Johnson
Seller: Christopher B. Fellows
Date: 09/21/23
3 River Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Corey Johnson
Seller: Terry J. Johnson
Date: 09/29/23
GILL
92 Barney Hale Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Francisco A. Mugnani
Seller: Derick R. Adams
Date: 09/21/23
GREENFIELD
32 Abbott St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Sarah Jurkofsky
Seller: Diane A. Clancy TR
Date: 09/29/23
19 Birch St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Rhys H. Williams
Seller: Grignaffini-Gordon Int.
Date: 09/26/23
88 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Rogers Re Solution Inc.
Seller: Donald W. Miller
Date: 09/20/23
408 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alison McKenna
Seller: Paul-Micheal T. McKenna
Date: 09/19/23
47 Green River Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mary L. Murphy
Seller: Bompastore, Gelio N., (Estate)
Date: 09/19/23
123 Green River Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $557,000
Buyer: Marek S. Machalski
Seller: Ryan K. Martin
Date: 09/29/23
14 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Outliers Collective LLC
Seller: Walker Int.
Date: 09/27/23
1 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Two Fathers LLC
Seller: David W. Brady
Date: 09/19/23
11 North St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Smith
Seller: Dufraine, Richard P., (Estate)
Date: 09/18/23
37 Phillips St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $318,500
Buyer: Dilruba A. Sofia
Seller: Andrew T. Sirulnik
Date: 09/25/23
124 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jacob A. Balter
Seller: Leea R. Snape
Date: 09/28/23
MONTAGUE
12 Country Club Lane
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Elizabeth R. Kiviat LT
Seller: Bay Flow LLC
Date: 09/22/23
10 Randall Wood Dr.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Hunter W. Ratelle
Seller: David Bernard
Date: 09/29/23
50 Turnpike Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Tyler J. Leary
Seller: William D. Ingram
Date: 09/28/23
20 Winthrop St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Alex Hill
Seller: Christopher M. Goshea
Date: 09/28/23
NORTHFIELD
81 Maple St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Thomas Wallerstein
Seller: Holloway Int.
Date: 09/29/23
730 Mount Hermon Station Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: James Simon
Seller: Russell E. Manz
Date: 09/29/23
ORANGE
41 Ball St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Lazaro B. Ramirez
Seller: Michael D. Phillips
Date: 09/25/23
35 Carpenter St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Jonathan B. Dewitt
Seller: Erin R. Webster
Date: 09/25/23
51 Carpenter St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Kyle J. Rosewarne
Seller: Edward L. Verheyen
Date: 09/29/23
5 Holmes Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: William J. McBride
Seller: Mark T. Brazell
Date: 09/29/23
262 Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $177,500
Buyer: Jennifer Lapierre
Seller: Geoff E. Nelson
Date: 09/21/23
235 Oxbow Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $138,579
Buyer: Devin Parker
Seller: Cynthia Audet
Date: 09/28/23
56 Shays Way
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $362,000
Buyer: Colleen Peloquin
Seller: Erin M. Soucie
Date: 09/29/23
SHUTESBURY
7 Baker Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $895,000
Buyer: Mariah I. Shore
Seller: Jeffrey R. Lacy
Date: 09/25/23
34 Sumner Mountain Road
Shutesbury, MA 01002
Amount: $1,150,000
Buyer: Slater Victoroff
Seller: Joan A. Antonino
Date: 09/25/23
SUNDERLAND
Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: All States Construction Inc.
Seller: Barbara J. Goodhind
Date: 09/19/23
83 Russell St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $727,250
Buyer: Karen M. Cardozo
Seller: Erin M. Cherewatti
Date: 09/29/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
30 Belmont Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Tanner Sousa
Seller: Kyle R. Stocks
Date: 09/25/23
14 Briarcliff Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Benoit
Seller: Jie Chen
Date: 09/26/23
519 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Jonathan Rodriguez
Seller: Terrell Carter
Date: 09/25/23
24 Damato Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Ryan J. Connell
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 09/19/23
21 Dwight St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $2,475,000
Buyer: PCR Agawam LLC
Seller: Mark D. Olson
Date: 09/29/23
141 Elizabeth St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $557,000
Buyer: John Federico
Seller: Lori Andruss-Jewel
Date: 09/18/23
12 Federal St. Ext.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jennifer White
Seller: Stebbins FT
Date: 09/26/23
13 Kathy Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Kyle Stocks
Seller: Lilia Mereshko
Date: 09/25/23
963 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Patrick Moretti
Seller: Heritage Ventures LLC
Date: 09/29/23
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Shannon Corbett
Date: 09/25/23
124-130 Riviera Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Hanna D. Awkal
Seller: Andrew A. Parrelli
Date: 09/29/23
60 Roberta Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Kyle Keeley
Seller: Clyde L. Simpson FT
Date: 09/28/23
48-50 South Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Isaiah Pagan
Seller: Golden Gates Realty Assocs.
Date: 09/28/23
263 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Autumn T. Bradway
Seller: Luis A. Lizardi
Date: 09/29/23
416 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $369,000
Buyer: Kaylish M. Lopez
Seller: Regina A. Chaple
Date: 09/21/23
42 Windermere Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $751,000
Buyer: Fhamida Khan
Seller: Viet Q. Nguyen
Date: 09/28/23
BLANDFORD
9 Cobble Mountain Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Beacon Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Michael L. Goff
Date: 09/29/23
BRIMFIELD
8 Hillside Dr.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $175,500
Buyer: John D. Holdcraft
Seller: Tonya L. Olsen
Date: 09/25/23
129 Old Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Delfino F. Bonanca
Seller: Dale A. Descoteau
Date: 09/29/23
138 Old Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Tyler R. Bradway
Seller: Walch, Yvonne M., (Estate)
Date: 09/21/23
119 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $191,000
Buyer: SRV Properties LLC
Seller: Robert Kazan
Date: 09/28/23
CHICOPEE
547 Broadway St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rolando Saravia
Seller: Harry Melendez
Date: 09/28/23
163 Chapel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Karen Lamoureux
Seller: Debra M. Burdeau
Date: 09/29/23
34 Fanwood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $220,398
Buyer: Jonathan M. Figueroa
Seller: Leonard Raymond Belisle TR
Date: 09/21/23
44 Fanwood Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Megan Noonan
Seller: James Gutierrez
Date: 09/29/23
37 Fisher Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $346,000
Buyer: Odlaire Alexandre
Seller: Garcznski, Robert A., (Estate)
Date: 09/26/23
23 Greenleaf St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Nicholas Alvarez
Seller: James M. Roy
Date: 09/29/23
22 Grove Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: RT Commercials LLC
Seller: Anthony E. Pelletier
Date: 09/22/23
373 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $288,041
Buyer: Ffmlt T2006-Ff13
Seller: Michael A. Cady
Date: 09/21/23
39 Haven Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: William M. McCarthy
Seller: Zachary J. Turgeon
Date: 09/22/23
62 Jamrog Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: Lucia M. Barroso
Seller: Devan M. Stamborski
Date: 09/18/23
43 Lorimer St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Debra M. Burdeau
Seller: Ciara Murphy
Date: 09/29/23
194 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Elizabeth K. Ryan
Seller: Joseph Thibault
Date: 09/29/23
70 Orange St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Kbocker Realty LLC
Seller: Adrienne Realty LLC
Date: 09/28/23
741 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $264,900
Buyer: Lisa M. Montero
Seller: Jean C. Santiago-Reyes
Date: 09/20/23
79 Ruskin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Edward P. Nolan
Seller: Fournier, Joyce May, (Estate)
Date: 09/29/23
54 Sanders St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Natalie A. Figueroa
Seller: Helen G. Smus
Date: 09/22/23
88 Saratoga Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Thomas Gardiner
Seller: Janice Morris
Date: 09/29/23
111 Simonich Circle
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Adam Haney
Seller: Belanger, Donald V., (Estate)
Date: 09/19/23
120 South St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Alexandra McNally
Seller: Luis R. Santana
Date: 09/28/23
111 Summit Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Zachary Turgeon
Seller: Bouchard, Janice R., (Estate)
Date: 09/22/23
11 Wilfred St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Leila E. Garcia
Seller: Ryan C. Smith
Date: 09/20/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
39 Bond Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Wellington Csa Holdings LLC
Seller: T. & K. Realty LLC
Date: 09/19/23
72 Cooley Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: John M. Normoyle
Seller: Marygrace A. Larabee
Date: 09/29/23
42 Hazelhurst Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Carmen Dejesus
Seller: Kelly, Janet Pradella, (Estate)
Date: 09/18/23
5 Heritage Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $599,000
Buyer: Dina Mackenzie
Seller: Debra H. Katz
Date: 09/29/23
105 Industrial Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $1,950,000
Buyer: Rytaygav LLC
Seller: Daugherty Realty LLC
Date: 09/26/23
131 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $184,000
Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.
Seller: Carmen M. Mercado
Date: 09/27/23
68 North Circle Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Christopher Lockery
Seller: Jeremy Anekstein
Date: 09/20/23
333 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Michael M. Nsubuga
Seller: Joseph V. Ferrero
Date: 09/22/23
26 Oak Bluff Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: David Larocca
Seller: Vrmtg Asset TR
Date: 09/29/23
60 Pease Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Jaime H. Cisneros
Seller: Carl C. Zimmerman
Date: 09/29/23
55 White Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Truce Real Estate LLC
Seller: Mary E. Stacy
Date: 09/20/23
39 Wilder Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Andrea Dangelo
Seller: A. J. & B. J. Gay Realty NT
Date: 09/22/23
GRANVILLE
1012 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Emily Olszewski
Seller: Peter B. Crowley
Date: 09/26/23
HAMPDEN
48 Allen Crest St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jillian A. Lombardi
Seller: Leona T. Grundstrom
Date: 09/28/23
Bennett Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Paul M. Marion
Seller: Egan Flanagan & Cohen PC
Date: 09/19/23
551 Glendale Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: David B. Dussault
Seller: David Gallant
Date: 09/28/23
Hollow R0ad Lot 1
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Brian Dussault
Seller: David Gallant
Date: 09/28/23
27 Kibbe Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Seller: William R. Maybury
Date: 09/18/23
163 South Monson Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Salina G. Clink
Seller: Joseph H. Finnegan
Date: 09/18/23
175 Stafford Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: W. M. Hamilton
Seller: Susan A. Jeanroy
Date: 09/29/23
HOLLAND
93 Leno Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Barto
Seller: Christopher C. Smith
Date: 09/18/23
HOLYOKE
191 Appleton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Appleton Redevelopment LP
Seller: Holyoke Redevelopment Authority
Date: 09/29/23
298 Apremont Hwy.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kevin Gagnon
Seller: Lori A. Young
Date: 09/29/23
Beacon Ave. (rear)
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $991,000
Buyer: Oliver Auto Body
Seller: D. Stankiewicz
Date: 09/28/23
72 Beacon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Lymaris Alicea
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 09/20/23
19 Dillon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Sarah E. Harper
Seller: Frederick G. Destromp
Date: 09/29/23
1509 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $991,000
Buyer: Oliver Auto Body
Seller: D. Stankiewicz
Date: 09/28/23
1545 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $991,000
Buyer: Oliver Auto Body
Seller: D. Stankiewicz
Date: 09/28/23
20 Forestdale Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Iglesia Creciendo
Seller: Wooil Kim
Date: 09/22/23
39 Gilman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kevin O’Connor
Seller: Ann K. Calvanese
Date: 09/20/23
728 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,400,000
Buyer: 728 Hampden LLC
Seller: Winchester Realty LLC
Date: 09/29/23
2 James St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Sergey Savonin
Seller: J. Mass Properties LLC
Date: 09/21/23
7 Nicholls Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,190
Buyer: Crum Ft
Seller: Robert J. Lewandowski
Date: 09/28/23
1789 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: SS Enterprises Inc.
Seller: Five Sticks LLC
Date: 09/18/23
2027-2029 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Melvin B. Fuentes Pena
Seller: Yasmin Thahir
Date: 09/29/23
155 Norwood Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $247,000
Buyer: Katharina Kowalski
Seller: Francis R. McAnulty
Date: 09/29/23
186 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Lawrence S. Fieber
Seller: Paula G. Brunault
Date: 09/25/23
12 Saint James Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $206,616
Buyer: Bank Of America
Seller: Ana M. Nisbitt
Date: 09/19/23
81-85 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: Good Branch Holdings LLC
Seller: Republic Clear Thru Acquisition
Date: 09/21/23
12 Scott Hollow Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Madison M. Sullivan
Seller: Kerry M. Mikalchus
Date: 09/29/23
2 Vernon St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Sergey Savonin
Seller: J. Mass Properties LLC
Date: 09/21/23
LONGMEADOW
80 Barclay St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Barclay Street Holdings LLC
Seller: Nadine Buckley
Date: 09/26/23
130 Edgewood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $386,000
Buyer: Ritesh J. Mistry
Seller: Brendan Bailey
Date: 09/22/23
198 Edgewood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Michael Benoit
Seller: Frank T. Rea
Date: 09/20/23
840 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Cihat Selvitopu
Seller: Davitt Paula J., (Estate)
Date: 09/20/23
93 Green Willow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: George J. Gikas
Seller: Marc J. Zerbe
Date: 09/29/23
46 Hawthorne St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Scott Graham
Seller: Richard S. Ravosa
Date: 09/20/23
121 Hawthorne St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $369,900
Buyer: Michael Wray
Seller: Elizabeth A. Manitsas
Date: 09/29/23
91 Hazelwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Amy Berg
Seller: Kristan Xanders
Date: 09/22/23
43 Hilltop Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Kristen Hyberg
Seller: Tassel, Anita D. Van, (Estate)
Date: 09/19/23
20 Laurel Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: Elaine Dullea
Seller: Amy Marchacos
Date: 09/22/23
720 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $937,000
Buyer: Charles Beresford
Seller: Saundra B. Reilly
Date: 09/29/23
1562 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: John Phillips
Seller: Jonathon B. Hall
Date: 09/27/23
76 Meadowbrook Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $516,000
Buyer: Kevin Connolly
Seller: Christopher R. Bernd
Date: 09/29/23
186 Meadowlark Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Chibueze Uchendu
Seller: John Federico
Date: 09/18/23
240 Meadowlark Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Gerald M. Fitzgerald
Seller: Alvin Roy
Date: 09/18/23
5 Pinelawn Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Lhea Destromp
Seller: Ross A. Henke
Date: 09/20/23
15 Wheel Meadow Lane
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Naila Akram
Seller: Jeffrey D. Novak
Date: 09/22/23
41 Wilkin Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Ernest Abramian
Seller: Phyllis J. Gregorski
Date: 09/28/23
LUDLOW
Balsam Hill Road Lot 74
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $154,900
Buyer: David H. Porter
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 09/25/23
44 Briarwood Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $264,900
Buyer: Daniella D. Pike
Seller: Belitza M. Morales
Date: 09/18/23
16 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Carvalho Properties LLC
Seller: J. & H. Irt
Date: 09/25/23
608 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: P. & E. Properties Inc.
Seller: Michael Georgiadis
Date: 09/28/23
1459 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Melissa Brennan
Seller: Brian A. McDaniel
Date: 09/28/23
1459 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Brian A. McDaniel
Seller: Diane D. Cousineau
Date: 09/28/23
298 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Jamie Chandonnet
Seller: Marco A. Gomes
Date: 09/22/23
14 Chestnut Place
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $1,648,000
Buyer: Northeastern Investors LLC
Seller: MidAmerica Properties LLC
Date: 09/25/23
28 Harlan St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kayla Ovelheiro
Seller: Lyn M. Lourenco
Date: 09/18/23
26 Higher Brook Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jason R. Duke
Seller: Thomas R. Bamber
Date: 09/29/23
12 Merrimac St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Ann M. Popko
Seller: Antonio P. Machado
Date: 09/22/23
Sewell St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $1,648,000
Buyer: Northeastern Investors LLC
Seller: MidAmerica Properties LLC
Date: 09/25/23
119 Stevens St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Anthony M. Pizzi
Seller: Philip R. Gray
Date: 09/22/23
Turning Leaf Road, Lot 98
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $179,900
Buyer: Nicholas K. Goggin
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 09/28/23
100 West Akard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Marianne C. Barrett
Seller: Coyne, Joan M., (Estate)
Date: 09/22/23
749 West St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $611,898
Buyer: 749 West Street LLC
Seller: Daniil Gerasimchuk
Date: 09/22/23
212 Woodland Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Drew Nalewanski
Seller: Ronald Stephenson
Date: 09/29/23
MONSON
20 Hilltop Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $360,250
Buyer: Christopher Fish
Seller: Teresa O’Connor
Date: 09/26/23
174 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Frank Hull
Seller: Palmer Road RT
Date: 09/21/23
59 Paradise Lake Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Ronald M. Heesemann
Seller: Jane C. Appleby
Date: 09/18/23
MONTGOMERY
30 Mountain Acres
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: David W. Tourville
Seller: Alfred G. Ames
Date: 09/22/23
11 Pineridge Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $470,500
Buyer: Kimberly Devine
Seller: Dallas S. Deogburn
Date: 09/29/23
PALMER
2028 East St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Kerri R. Karnbach
Seller: Donna M. Casler
Date: 09/26/23
2175-2177 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Diego Calle
Seller: Stephen R. Holuk
Date: 09/22/23
4188 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Felix Campos
Seller: Blake Lamothe
Date: 09/29/23
19 Old Farm Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Thomson 2016 Ft
Seller: David J. & Ann F. Allen Lt
Date: 09/26/23
121 River St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Laura M. Kasica
Seller: David L. Hawkins
Date: 09/29/23
39 Shaw St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Hayden J. Hulsart
Seller: Anthony M. Wilkins
Date: 09/28/23
RUSSELL
146 Blandford Stage Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Kelsey Martin
Seller: Wynter Bachetti
Date: 09/29/23
732 Pine Hill Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: James Boggs
Seller: Stewart, Edward G., (Estate)
Date: 09/29/23
SOUTHWICK
526 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Varroa Haven Realty LLC
Seller: Mass. Partnership S. & L. Cook
Date: 09/28/23
234 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Volodymyr Kovalchuk
Seller: Stephen Werman
Date: 09/22/23
19 George Loomis Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Madison Winch
Seller: John W. Henderson
Date: 09/28/23
53 Powder Mill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Brett Burkholder
Seller: Nancy Detraglia
Date: 09/22/23
273 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Eric B. Shapiro
Seller: Theodore M. Zabawa
Date: 09/18/23
3 South Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: John Ryan
Date: 09/25/23
6 South Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Vladimir Vilkhovoy
Seller: Donald C. Furlani RET
Date: 09/29/23
1 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $494,280
Buyer: Alexis A. Morse
Seller: Dennis Aube
Date: 09/19/23
SPRINGFIELD
19 Agnes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Timothy W. Gallagher
Seller: Princess Hill
Date: 09/19/23
70-72 Albemarle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $416,000
Buyer: Olga K. Perozo
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 09/19/23
20 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Quwadeesha Parris
Seller: R. M. Blerman LLC
Date: 09/29/23
550 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: James T. Rizzelli
Seller: Family & Developments LLC
Date: 09/20/23
120 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Maribel Marin
Seller: Jose A. Rentas
Date: 09/20/23
19 Algonquin Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Erika Vaughn
Seller: Eduardo Diaz
Date: 09/29/23
631 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Rood L. Etiene
Seller: Alexander J. Wilson
Date: 09/18/23
19 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Sharina D. Bermudez
Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC
Date: 09/29/23
27 Amity Court
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Ashley Brown
Seller: William McMahon
Date: 09/28/23
139 Balboa Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $185,555
Buyer: William T. Raleigh
Seller: Rocket Mortgage LLC
Date: 09/20/23
61 Beauregard St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Holden M. Sjostrom
Seller: Lajuan R. Davis
Date: 09/22/23
138 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Bathzaida Cruz
Seller: Casa Trio LLC
Date: 09/18/23
211 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: James Gilbert
Seller: Aaron Stonacek
Date: 09/29/23
47 Brighton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Joshua Morse
Seller: Jill C. Wray
Date: 09/27/23
64 Burghardt St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC
Seller: Paul A. Carestia
Date: 09/20/23
28 Bushwick Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Danisha M. Phillips
Seller: Jorge Mateo
Date: 09/29/23
94-96 Byers St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Empyre Property Investors LLC
Seller: Szu-Ming Li
Date: 09/27/23
19 Catalina Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Logan R. Collins
Seller: Luz M. Rivera
Date: 09/29/23
133-135 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jaden G. Rivera
Seller: Dang Quach
Date: 09/29/23
76-78 Corona St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Tamara Frater
Seller: Little Eagle LLC
Date: 09/19/23
27 Dayton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Brenda Torres
Seller: Smails LLC
Date: 09/20/23
77 Dunmoreland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Estanislao Jimenez
Seller: DLK Holdings LLC
Date: 09/21/23
3 East St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Richard P. Rios
Seller: Bridget T. Burris
Date: 09/27/23
63 Eleanor Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Thu T. Nguyen
Seller: J. J Feliciano-Hernandez
Date: 09/21/23
27 Freeman Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Stephen R. Brooks
Seller: Allen J. Toussaint
Date: 09/18/23
132 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Matthew Milner
Seller: Mary Pennicooke
Date: 09/22/23
148 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Leo M. Grant
Seller: Maria D. Gerena
Date: 09/18/23
108 Grandview St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Natanael Velez
Seller: Militello, Richard, (Estate)
Date: 09/29/23
25 Hazen St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Emanuel Aguilar
Seller: Eric B. Shapiro
Date: 09/18/23
105 Helberg Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Dennis Discawicz
Seller: Jeff L. Webster
Date: 09/22/23
53-55 Hope St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Alan K. Holota
Seller: Christopher N. Larrivee
Date: 09/27/23
24 Kenilworth St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Estrellita Encarnacion
Seller: Ernesto Padilla
Date: 09/28/23
23 Kenwood Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Ericka G. Carrillo
Seller: Joseph P. Riendeau
Date: 09/27/23
48 Kings Lane
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $158,014
Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Seller: Emilio Dones
Date: 09/26/23
21 Kingsley St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $267,500
Buyer: Estuardo Robles
Seller: Stephen A. Otto
Date: 09/28/23
42 Kipling St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Justin Flaugh
Seller: Eileen J. Cole
Date: 09/21/23
66 Lancaster St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Better Builders Construction LLC
Seller: Davs, Joan B., (Estate)
Date: 09/18/23
410 Liberty St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $384,500
Buyer: Omar A. Galva
Seller: Jose R. Ortiz
Date: 09/29/23
36-38 Longfellow Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Carlos Gomez
Seller: Juan M. Cruz
Date: 09/21/23
63 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $166,174
Buyer: Mclp Asset Co. Inc.
Seller: Eunice D. King
Date: 09/25/23
58-60 Marlborough St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nehal Parekh
Seller: JJS Capital Investors LLC
Date: 09/21/23
73 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $121,000
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Ernest D. Green
Date: 09/19/23
94 Maybrook Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Joshua Flowers
Seller: Gerald M. Fitzgerald
Date: 09/21/23
65 Merida St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $117,300
Buyer: Fremont Home Loan TR 2005-D
Seller: Robert Marona
Date: 09/18/23
33 Merrill Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $216,000
Buyer: Josue I. Garces
Seller: Claire Grenier
Date: 09/26/23
260 Naismith St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Steven R. Williams
Seller: Mark Iaconis
Date: 09/18/23
7 Nathaniel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Liz D. Matos
Seller: Angel Suarez
Date: 09/20/23
14 Norman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Luis A. Cardona
Seller: Arpin, Raymond J., (Estate)
Date: 09/22/23
180-182 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Coterie Investors Group LLC
Seller: Ramon Torres
Date: 09/21/23
254 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Rina Khan
Seller: Mason Capital Ventures LLC
Date: 09/29/23
36 Overlook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Hang Truong
Seller: Lahiff FT
Date: 09/18/23
105-107 Parallel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $234,900
Buyer: Areid Estate LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 09/20/23
123 Patricia Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: MA/NH Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Marisol Mercado
Date: 09/22/23
161 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ashley A. Candelaria
Seller: Michael J. Couture
Date: 09/29/23
18 Pidgeon Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Stephanie Fahey
Seller: Cynthia Wallace
Date: 09/19/23
37-39 Porter St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Y. & E. Legacy LLC
Seller: 263-265 Roy Street RT
Date: 09/27/23
19 Ruskin St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ksm Home Properties LLC
Seller: James M. Santamaria
Date: 09/26/23
25 Shelby St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ricardo Rodriguez
Seller: Erlinda Rock
Date: 09/25/23
96 Strong St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Ana Colon
Seller: Allene J. Curto
Date: 09/29/23
14 Sunbrier Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Carmen Ortiz
Seller: Sidelinker, Delores M., (Estate)
Date: 09/20/23
130-132 Tavistock St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: New Heights Realty LLC
Seller: William R. Wagner
Date: 09/28/23
32 Undine Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $264,900
Buyer: Eriberto Soto
Seller: David P. Ortona
Date: 09/21/23
West Crystal Brook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Rosa Colas
Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.
Date: 09/29/23
93 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Shanique Gonzoles
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 09/25/23
25 Wilbraham Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Dilerby C. Bautista
Seller: Alexander N. Bineault
Date: 09/22/23
2047 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Matthew Hood
Seller: Diane L. Hood
Date: 09/19/23
38 Worthy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $156,730
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Ronald C. Jackson
Date: 09/22/23
WALES
92 Stafford Holland Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Christian Velazquez
Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
Date: 09/29/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
38 Buckingham Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $263,000
Buyer: Alexa M. Morganstein
Seller: Sharon A. McCarthy
Date: 09/27/23
189 Circle Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: Michael T. Aberdale
Seller: Marian S. Mirabal
Date: 09/29/23
126 Craiwell Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jorge D. Cuenca
Seller: Bellanese Barnack-Guzman
Date: 09/29/23
1011 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Brian J. Kolodziej
Seller: Sandra E. Doucette
Date: 09/29/23
116 Greystone Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $212,200
Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Seller: Walter M. Chlastawa
Date: 09/29/23
19 Heritage Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Eric Tindell
Seller: William D. Berte
Date: 09/28/23
1 High St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Adam Drollett
Seller: Drollett, Margaret A., (Estate)
Date: 09/27/23
334 Park St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Aga Brothers LLC
Seller: 334 Park Street LLC
Date: 09/21/23
105 Pine St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Tania L. Mendez-Gross
Seller: Stephanie Tindell
Date: 09/28/23
9 Plateau Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: West Jam Man LLC
Seller: Gary R. Joyce
Date: 09/18/23
68 Plateau Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Michael Dipon
Seller: Philip J. Tardiff
Date: 09/28/23
354 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: Malcolm Pradia
Seller: K. M. Balestri-Veronesi
Date: 09/28/23
21 Russell St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Sabir Mukhammadiyev
Seller: Aga Brothers LLC
Date: 09/28/23
71 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $284,500
Buyer: Ayub Gurung
Seller: Maureen S. Hutcheons LT
Date: 09/22/23
1314 Union St. Ext.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Charles J. Reilly III RET
Seller: Mary J. Sullivan
Date: 09/26/23
169 West Autumn Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $414,900
Buyer: Thomas R. Thoma
Seller: William V. Guiel
Date: 09/20/23
17 Warren St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Dennis Henry
Seller: Cynthia A. Thoma
Date: 09/20/23
176 Woodbrook Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Brain Blakesley
Seller: John A. Peterson
Date: 09/21/23
53 Woodmont St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,900
Buyer: Melissa A. Mcclain
Seller: James Gryszkiewicz
Date: 09/29/23
WESTFIELD
19 Avery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Dorothy A. Campbell
Seller: John D. West
Date: 09/27/23
25 Beckwith Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Ryan Weaver
Seller: Linda S. Allen
Date: 09/29/23
22 Chestnut St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jeremy Rudzik
Seller: Donald C. York
Date: 09/27/23
79 Colony Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Brian Kibbe
Seller: Steven J. Sturm
Date: 09/29/23
312 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Alexandra Whiting
Seller: Nicholas M. Roy
Date: 09/20/23
11 Fowler Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Halil I. Kuzu
Seller: Christine N. Greene
Date: 09/29/23
Fowler Road, Lot A1
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Joseph Jachym
Seller: David A. Kopczynski
Date: 09/27/23
12 Heritage Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $682,000
Buyer: Kevin Schechterle
Seller: Jason M. Worrell
Date: 09/22/23
41 Heritage Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $682,000
Buyer: Kevin Schechterle
Seller: Jason M. Worrell
Date: 09/22/23
100 Hillcrest Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $523,000
Buyer: John Leydon
Seller: Daniel M. Masciadrelli
Date: 09/28/23
31 Leonard Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Juan C. Espinoza Naranjo
Seller: Kieda, William E., (Estate)
Date: 09/26/23
169 Main St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Tiffany M. Sanchez
Seller: Leclair, Mary E., (Estate)
Date: 09/28/23
22 Malone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Bradley G. Porter
Seller: Clegg, Michael Thomas, (Estate)
Date: 09/26/23
123 Miller St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Eric Fontanilles
Seller: Vincent Auduong
Date: 09/29/23
132 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Dylan Cate
Seller: Timofey V. Tverdokhlebov
Date: 09/28/23
107 Ridgeview Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Richard S. Brandos
Seller: Brett Tabor
Date: 09/26/23
24 Sherwood Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Kirill Okhrimenko
Seller: Cynthia P. Ryan
Date: 09/26/23
255 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Dl Homes LLC
Seller: Gerald E. Tracy
Date: 09/19/23
32 Sunbriar Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Kathleen C. Barr
Seller: Joseph Mariani
Date: 09/29/23
22 Sunset Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dale Unsderfer
Seller: Eleanor A. Chistolini
Date: 09/28/23
48 West School St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Joshua T. Rivard
Seller: LDF Realty LLC
Date: 09/22/23
2 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: James Fifield
Seller: James McGowan
Date: 09/20/23
18 Winding Ridge Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Daniel N. Masciadrelli
Seller: Sean O. Coyne
Date: 09/29/23
91 Wyben Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Patrick W. Schnopp
Seller: Stephen A. Foster
Date: 09/29/23
WILBRAHAM
27 Eastwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $603,000
Buyer: Christopher Roos
Seller: David A. Graziano
Date: 09/29/23
8 Echo Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Danyun Huang
Seller: James E. Graf
Date: 09/22/23
24 Glenn Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: James B. Bisnette
Seller: Richard A. Gernux
Date: 09/25/23
22 Herrick Place
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $819,900
Buyer: Kristen Barron
Seller: Thomas L. Taylor
Date: 09/28/23
24 Joan St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Webber
Seller: Sharon L. Shaw
Date: 09/28/23
5 Magnolia St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Chad Walker
Seller: Christopher J. Connolly
Date: 09/26/23
1 Nicola Way
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: HRD Holdings LLC
Seller: Tina M. Fiore
Date: 09/28/23
9 Nokomis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Eric Ciborowski
Seller: Kavanagh Furniture Co.
Date: 09/29/23
11 Old Coach Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Michael Rust
Seller: Mark Dore
Date: 09/22/23
16 Stirling Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Matthew Dufresne
Seller: Michael Rust
Date: 09/22/23
6 Wildwood Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Edward Burnham
Seller: James M. Ferris
Date: 09/19/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
228 Aubinwood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $421,323
Buyer: Weizhao Huang
Seller: James I. Chumbley
Date: 09/18/23
650 Main St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,092,000
Buyer: Amherst BCRE LLC
Seller: Fred L. Perry
Date: 09/29/23
33 Phillips St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $995,000
Buyer: Celia Huang
Seller: Knight Realty Group LLC
Date: 09/26/23
22 Railroad St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Raymond Pedrick
Seller: Chestnut St. Realty Partners
Date: 09/22/23
54 Snell St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Yves Salomon
Seller: Anne-Liesl H. Swogger
Date: 09/20/23
551 South Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Christopher Prather
Seller: Margaret E. Collins
Date: 09/29/23
30 South Whitney St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Raymond Pedrick
Seller: Berkshire Ter. Partners LL
Date: 09/22/23
BELCHERTOWN
18 Cordner Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Reid D. Wagstaff
Seller: Eric E. Rouleau
Date: 09/28/23
732 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Paul R. Duval
Seller: Ross K. Hartman
Date: 09/26/23
369 State St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Cristine Mincheff
Seller: Bradley M. Marszalkowski
Date: 09/18/23
612 Warren Wright Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Tyler A. Miller
Seller: Richard H. Dexter
Date: 09/22/23
EASTHAMPTON
29 Center St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $418,300
Buyer: David Pruskin
Seller: Chris M. Patnode
Date: 09/28/23
1 Groveland St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Frank A. Demarinis
Seller: Samuel Cernak FT
Date: 09/18/23
29 Kingsberry Way
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $762,000
Buyer: Susan Sayre
Seller: Lindsay L. McGrath
Date: 09/29/23
11 Lawson Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Chenier
Seller: Bennett K. Bishop
Date: 09/28/23
19 Loudville Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $511,000
Buyer: Heidi K. Kuester
Seller: Theresa J. Kinlock
Date: 09/29/23
94 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Frank A. Demarinis
Seller: Samuel Cernak FT
Date: 09/18/23
159 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Lindsey M. Rothschild
Seller: David C. Tharaldson
Date: 09/19/23
16 Paul St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Tsering Choenyi
Seller: William R. Krieger
Date: 09/22/23
35 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $503,000
Buyer: John Joyce
Seller: Richard Bravman
Date: 09/29/23
24 Summer St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Nada Kawar
Seller: Arc Investments LLC
Date: 09/29/23
GOSHEN
86 Loomis Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Lucid Development Inc.
Seller: Peter F. Lafogg
Date: 09/18/23
GRANBY
274 Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Randolph Lisle
Seller: Marguerite C. Johnson
Date: 09/29/23
69 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $558,000
Buyer: Eduardo Matos
Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC
Date: 09/28/23
123 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Cassandra M. Os
Seller: J. L. N. Properties LLC
Date: 09/29/23
81 East St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $366,618
Buyer: Anni Amberg
Seller: Bethany Ferry
Date: 09/19/23
120 Easton St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Rollin J. Dewitt
Seller: Gail A. Bray
Date: 09/21/23
187 Kendall St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Weifeng Liu
Seller: Guy George
Date: 09/26/23
12 Pinebrook Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $329,900
Buyer: John Campbell
Seller: Steven L. Seaha
Date: 09/26/23
HADLEY
123 Huntington Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Larry V. Kellogg
Seller: Michael T. Barry
Date: 09/19/23
HATFIELD
5 Elm Court
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jonah Burke Lt
Seller: Doherty, Rita Marie, (Estate)
Date: 09/19/23
97 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $2,150,000
Buyer: Myers Logistics LLC
Seller: Food Bank Of Western Mass. Inc.
Date: 09/29/23
12 Scotland Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Jamison A. Bradshaw
Seller: Karen F. Hosley
Date: 09/28/23
HUNTINGTON
9 Basket St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $122,000
Buyer: Brian Kopinto
Seller: Richard E. Soto
Date: 09/21/23
4 Crescent St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jenna F. Webb
Seller: JVD Investment Properties LLC
Date: 09/28/23
MIDDLEFIELD
162 Skyline Trail
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Michael A. Bero
Seller: Susan C. Beaudry
Date: 09/29/23
NORTHAMPTON
54 Audubon Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Alexander Burns
Seller: Jessica R. Grant
Date: 09/22/23
Chesterfield Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Judith Silverman
Seller: James & Christine Ryan FT
Date: 09/21/23
75 Chesterfield Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $615,000
Buyer: Lorena E. Silverman
Seller: James & Christine Ryan FT
Date: 09/21/23
18 Dickinson St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $512,000
Buyer: Molly E. Moses
Seller: Sofia A. Frydman
Date: 09/27/23
209 Earle St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $6,000,000
Buyer: 209 Earle Street LLC
Seller: Alloy LLC
Date: 09/26/23
Glendale Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: C. Andrea Wasserman RET
Seller: Waggin Trails Dog Park LLC
Date: 09/20/23
30 Grandview St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Sara Seligmann
Seller: Ruth A. Turchinetz
Date: 09/29/23
124 Haydenville Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: PRP RT
Seller: Marie T. Malinoski IRT
Date: 09/26/23
49 Henry St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: New Village Inc.
Seller: Carl E. Glowatsky
Date: 09/19/23
14 Lasell Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Michael G. George
Seller: Thomas Strojny
Date: 09/21/23
64 Lyman Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Ryan Flynn-Kasuba
Seller: William E. McCarthy
Date: 09/25/23
63 Park St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $417,000
Buyer: Max C. Hebert
Seller: Severance, Marilyn, (Estate)
Date: 09/29/23
159 Pine St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $431,000
Buyer: Reliance Holdings Corp.
Seller: Durai Rajasekar
Date: 09/27/23
19 Powell St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Alice Posner
Seller: Marpa Eager
Date: 09/21/23
9 Stoddard St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Simon Daillie
Seller: Claire P. Allen
Date: 09/21/23
85 Washington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $950,000
Buyer: Aaron M. Madow
Seller: Suzanne Forman
Date: 09/26/23
9 West Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Evi A. Spindler
Seller: Linda L. Carrier
Date: 09/20/23
114 Woodland Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Sydney E. Thomson
Seller: Peter J. Duggan
Date: 09/28/23
PLAINFIELD
305 Main St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $230,477
Buyer: Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC
Seller: Zachary Fay
Date: 09/29/23
SOUTH HADLEY
136 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Francis E. Benson
Seller: Joanne M. Mazur
Date: 09/21/23
26 Haig Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Kelleher
Seller: Margaret E. Bernard
Date: 09/21/23
18 Magnolia Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Kara Callahan
Seller: Martin W. Narey
Date: 09/21/23
2089 Memorial Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $151,622
Buyer: DKL RT
Seller: Choquette, Glenn, (Estate)
Date: 09/25/23
376 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Leven Realty Group LLC
Seller: Estelle B. Brin
Date: 09/27/23
59 Washington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Robert A. Watchilla
Seller: Thanh T. Tran
Date: 09/25/23
SOUTHAMPTON
32 Middle Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Darlene Sattler
Seller: W. D. & Alba Q. Breyer IRT
Date: 09/29/23
6 Montgomery Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jordyn Chartier
Seller: Patrick Schnopp
Date: 09/29/23
202 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $443,000
Buyer: Bruce Bowman
Seller: Courtney, Mary E., (Estate)
Date: 09/19/23
WARE
65 Beaver Lake Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Rose Grant
Seller: Timothy J. Czech
Date: 09/19/23
35 Beaver Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Czech
Seller: McGee, 4th David H., (Estate)
Date: 09/22/23
9 Castle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $234,000
Buyer: Jonah D. Shattuck
Seller: Jeff Lovely
Date: 09/22/23
40 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Ursule Isidore
Seller: Felix Campos
Date: 09/28/23
46 Coffey Hill Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Eric Glazier
Seller: Herbert L. Harris
Date: 09/28/23
22 Greenwich Plains Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Anibal E. Antuna
Seller: James B. Bisnette
Date: 09/25/23
140 Greenwich Plains Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC
Seller: Debra L. Laprade
Date: 09/22/23
3 Indian Hill Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $334,000
Buyer: Andrew Richter
Seller: Elizabeth A. Talbot
Date: 09/29/23
27 Otis Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Park Otis LLC
Seller: Fremont Home Loan TR
Date: 09/29/23
44 South St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: Terrah L. Brown
Date: 09/26/23
WESTHAMPTON
80 Easthampton Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $895,000
Buyer: Mandy L. Simon
Seller: Meehan Estates Inc.
Date: 09/20/23
WILLIAMSBURG
50 Nash Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anastacia D. Torres
Seller: Dorothy S. Harry RET
Date: 09/26/23
Old Goshen Road, Lot 1
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Abram Wehmiller
Seller: Abbott Gray RT
Date: 09/29/23