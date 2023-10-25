The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

359 March Road

Ashfield, MA 01370

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Jena R. Duncan

Seller: Wendy L. Mimitz

Date: 09/20/23

198 Steady Lane

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $476,500

Buyer: Brian E. Westrick

Seller: Jay K. Conklin

Date: 09/22/23

BUCKLAND

45-1/2 School St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $254,900

Buyer: Abdallah Iskandar

Seller: Charles F. King LT

Date: 09/22/23

BERNARDSTON

31 Deane Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Frederick D. Rowe

Seller: Derrell W. Stratford

Date: 09/22/23

86 Hillcrest Dr.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Shawn Emmett

Seller: Kubilus, Kenneth J., (Estate)

Date: 09/25/23

COLRAIN

254 Bardwells Ferry Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $447,333

Buyer: Shaina Cantino

Seller: James J. Dowd

Date: 09/22/23

142 Calvin Coombs Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Johnnie Chace

Seller: June Ahearn

Date: 09/27/23

194 East Colrain Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Jessica Ridge

Seller: Daniel M. Goldstein

Date: 09/29/23

1 South Catamount Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Bear River NT

Seller: Maloney, Thomas J., (Estate)

Date: 09/18/23

DEERFIELD

35 King Philip Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: John T. McConnell

Seller: Frederick D. Beckta

Date: 09/28/23

26 Pleasant Ave.

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Allison Jones

Seller: Jonathan Talbot

Date: 09/22/23

ERVING

19 East Main St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: Erving Properties LLC

Seller: Spence, John M., (Estate)

Date: 09/27/23

219 North St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Hannah O. Johnson

Seller: Christopher B. Fellows

Date: 09/21/23

3 River Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Corey Johnson

Seller: Terry J. Johnson

Date: 09/29/23

GILL

92 Barney Hale Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Francisco A. Mugnani

Seller: Derick R. Adams

Date: 09/21/23

GREENFIELD

32 Abbott St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Sarah Jurkofsky

Seller: Diane A. Clancy TR

Date: 09/29/23

19 Birch St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $427,000

Buyer: Rhys H. Williams

Seller: Grignaffini-Gordon Int.

Date: 09/26/23

88 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Rogers Re Solution Inc.

Seller: Donald W. Miller

Date: 09/20/23

408 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Alison McKenna

Seller: Paul-Micheal T. McKenna

Date: 09/19/23

47 Green River Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mary L. Murphy

Seller: Bompastore, Gelio N., (Estate)

Date: 09/19/23

123 Green River Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $557,000

Buyer: Marek S. Machalski

Seller: Ryan K. Martin

Date: 09/29/23

14 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Outliers Collective LLC

Seller: Walker Int.

Date: 09/27/23

1 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Two Fathers LLC

Seller: David W. Brady

Date: 09/19/23

11 North St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Smith

Seller: Dufraine, Richard P., (Estate)

Date: 09/18/23

37 Phillips St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $318,500

Buyer: Dilruba A. Sofia

Seller: Andrew T. Sirulnik

Date: 09/25/23

124 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jacob A. Balter

Seller: Leea R. Snape

Date: 09/28/23

MONTAGUE

12 Country Club Lane

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Elizabeth R. Kiviat LT

Seller: Bay Flow LLC

Date: 09/22/23

10 Randall Wood Dr.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Hunter W. Ratelle

Seller: David Bernard

Date: 09/29/23

50 Turnpike Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Tyler J. Leary

Seller: William D. Ingram

Date: 09/28/23

20 Winthrop St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Alex Hill

Seller: Christopher M. Goshea

Date: 09/28/23

NORTHFIELD

81 Maple St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Thomas Wallerstein

Seller: Holloway Int.

Date: 09/29/23

730 Mount Hermon Station Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: James Simon

Seller: Russell E. Manz

Date: 09/29/23

ORANGE

41 Ball St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Lazaro B. Ramirez

Seller: Michael D. Phillips

Date: 09/25/23

35 Carpenter St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Jonathan B. Dewitt

Seller: Erin R. Webster

Date: 09/25/23

51 Carpenter St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Kyle J. Rosewarne

Seller: Edward L. Verheyen

Date: 09/29/23

5 Holmes Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: William J. McBride

Seller: Mark T. Brazell

Date: 09/29/23

262 Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $177,500

Buyer: Jennifer Lapierre

Seller: Geoff E. Nelson

Date: 09/21/23

235 Oxbow Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $138,579

Buyer: Devin Parker

Seller: Cynthia Audet

Date: 09/28/23

56 Shays Way

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $362,000

Buyer: Colleen Peloquin

Seller: Erin M. Soucie

Date: 09/29/23

SHUTESBURY

7 Baker Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $895,000

Buyer: Mariah I. Shore

Seller: Jeffrey R. Lacy

Date: 09/25/23

34 Sumner Mountain Road

Shutesbury, MA 01002

Amount: $1,150,000

Buyer: Slater Victoroff

Seller: Joan A. Antonino

Date: 09/25/23

SUNDERLAND

Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: All States Construction Inc.

Seller: Barbara J. Goodhind

Date: 09/19/23

83 Russell St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $727,250

Buyer: Karen M. Cardozo

Seller: Erin M. Cherewatti

Date: 09/29/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

30 Belmont Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Tanner Sousa

Seller: Kyle R. Stocks

Date: 09/25/23

14 Briarcliff Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Benoit

Seller: Jie Chen

Date: 09/26/23

519 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Jonathan Rodriguez

Seller: Terrell Carter

Date: 09/25/23

24 Damato Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Ryan J. Connell

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 09/19/23

21 Dwight St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $2,475,000

Buyer: PCR Agawam LLC

Seller: Mark D. Olson

Date: 09/29/23

141 Elizabeth St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $557,000

Buyer: John Federico

Seller: Lori Andruss-Jewel

Date: 09/18/23

12 Federal St. Ext.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jennifer White

Seller: Stebbins FT

Date: 09/26/23

13 Kathy Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Kyle Stocks

Seller: Lilia Mereshko

Date: 09/25/23

963 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Patrick Moretti

Seller: Heritage Ventures LLC

Date: 09/29/23

210 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Shannon Corbett

Date: 09/25/23

124-130 Riviera Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Hanna D. Awkal

Seller: Andrew A. Parrelli

Date: 09/29/23

60 Roberta Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Kyle Keeley

Seller: Clyde L. Simpson FT

Date: 09/28/23

48-50 South Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Isaiah Pagan

Seller: Golden Gates Realty Assocs.

Date: 09/28/23

263 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Autumn T. Bradway

Seller: Luis A. Lizardi

Date: 09/29/23

416 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $369,000

Buyer: Kaylish M. Lopez

Seller: Regina A. Chaple

Date: 09/21/23

42 Windermere Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $751,000

Buyer: Fhamida Khan

Seller: Viet Q. Nguyen

Date: 09/28/23

BLANDFORD

9 Cobble Mountain Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Beacon Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Michael L. Goff

Date: 09/29/23

BRIMFIELD

8 Hillside Dr.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $175,500

Buyer: John D. Holdcraft

Seller: Tonya L. Olsen

Date: 09/25/23

129 Old Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Delfino F. Bonanca

Seller: Dale A. Descoteau

Date: 09/29/23

138 Old Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Tyler R. Bradway

Seller: Walch, Yvonne M., (Estate)

Date: 09/21/23

119 Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $191,000

Buyer: SRV Properties LLC

Seller: Robert Kazan

Date: 09/28/23

CHICOPEE

547 Broadway St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rolando Saravia

Seller: Harry Melendez

Date: 09/28/23

163 Chapel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Karen Lamoureux

Seller: Debra M. Burdeau

Date: 09/29/23

34 Fanwood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $220,398

Buyer: Jonathan M. Figueroa

Seller: Leonard Raymond Belisle TR

Date: 09/21/23

44 Fanwood Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Megan Noonan

Seller: James Gutierrez

Date: 09/29/23

37 Fisher Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $346,000

Buyer: Odlaire Alexandre

Seller: Garcznski, Robert A., (Estate)

Date: 09/26/23

23 Greenleaf St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Nicholas Alvarez

Seller: James M. Roy

Date: 09/29/23

22 Grove Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: RT Commercials LLC

Seller: Anthony E. Pelletier

Date: 09/22/23

373 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $288,041

Buyer: Ffmlt T2006-Ff13

Seller: Michael A. Cady

Date: 09/21/23

39 Haven Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: William M. McCarthy

Seller: Zachary J. Turgeon

Date: 09/22/23

62 Jamrog Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: Lucia M. Barroso

Seller: Devan M. Stamborski

Date: 09/18/23

43 Lorimer St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Debra M. Burdeau

Seller: Ciara Murphy

Date: 09/29/23

194 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Elizabeth K. Ryan

Seller: Joseph Thibault

Date: 09/29/23

70 Orange St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Kbocker Realty LLC

Seller: Adrienne Realty LLC

Date: 09/28/23

741 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $264,900

Buyer: Lisa M. Montero

Seller: Jean C. Santiago-Reyes

Date: 09/20/23

79 Ruskin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Edward P. Nolan

Seller: Fournier, Joyce May, (Estate)

Date: 09/29/23

54 Sanders St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Natalie A. Figueroa

Seller: Helen G. Smus

Date: 09/22/23

88 Saratoga Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Thomas Gardiner

Seller: Janice Morris

Date: 09/29/23

111 Simonich Circle

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Adam Haney

Seller: Belanger, Donald V., (Estate)

Date: 09/19/23

120 South St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Alexandra McNally

Seller: Luis R. Santana

Date: 09/28/23

111 Summit Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Zachary Turgeon

Seller: Bouchard, Janice R., (Estate)

Date: 09/22/23

11 Wilfred St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Leila E. Garcia

Seller: Ryan C. Smith

Date: 09/20/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

39 Bond Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Wellington Csa Holdings LLC

Seller: T. & K. Realty LLC

Date: 09/19/23

72 Cooley Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: John M. Normoyle

Seller: Marygrace A. Larabee

Date: 09/29/23

42 Hazelhurst Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Carmen Dejesus

Seller: Kelly, Janet Pradella, (Estate)

Date: 09/18/23

5 Heritage Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $599,000

Buyer: Dina Mackenzie

Seller: Debra H. Katz

Date: 09/29/23

105 Industrial Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $1,950,000

Buyer: Rytaygav LLC

Seller: Daugherty Realty LLC

Date: 09/26/23

131 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $184,000

Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.

Seller: Carmen M. Mercado

Date: 09/27/23

68 North Circle Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Christopher Lockery

Seller: Jeremy Anekstein

Date: 09/20/23

333 North Main St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Michael M. Nsubuga

Seller: Joseph V. Ferrero

Date: 09/22/23

26 Oak Bluff Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: David Larocca

Seller: Vrmtg Asset TR

Date: 09/29/23

60 Pease Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Jaime H. Cisneros

Seller: Carl C. Zimmerman

Date: 09/29/23

55 White Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Truce Real Estate LLC

Seller: Mary E. Stacy

Date: 09/20/23

39 Wilder Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Andrea Dangelo

Seller: A. J. & B. J. Gay Realty NT

Date: 09/22/23

GRANVILLE

1012 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Emily Olszewski

Seller: Peter B. Crowley

Date: 09/26/23

HAMPDEN

48 Allen Crest St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jillian A. Lombardi

Seller: Leona T. Grundstrom

Date: 09/28/23

Bennett Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Paul M. Marion

Seller: Egan Flanagan & Cohen PC

Date: 09/19/23

551 Glendale Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: David B. Dussault

Seller: David Gallant

Date: 09/28/23

Hollow R0ad Lot 1

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Brian Dussault

Seller: David Gallant

Date: 09/28/23

27 Kibbe Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Seller: William R. Maybury

Date: 09/18/23

163 South Monson Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Salina G. Clink

Seller: Joseph H. Finnegan

Date: 09/18/23

175 Stafford Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: W. M. Hamilton

Seller: Susan A. Jeanroy

Date: 09/29/23

HOLLAND

93 Leno Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Barto

Seller: Christopher C. Smith

Date: 09/18/23

HOLYOKE

191 Appleton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Appleton Redevelopment LP

Seller: Holyoke Redevelopment Authority

Date: 09/29/23

298 Apremont Hwy.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kevin Gagnon

Seller: Lori A. Young

Date: 09/29/23

Beacon Ave. (rear)

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $991,000

Buyer: Oliver Auto Body

Seller: D. Stankiewicz

Date: 09/28/23

72 Beacon Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Lymaris Alicea

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 09/20/23

19 Dillon Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Sarah E. Harper

Seller: Frederick G. Destromp

Date: 09/29/23

1509 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $991,000

Buyer: Oliver Auto Body

Seller: D. Stankiewicz

Date: 09/28/23

1545 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $991,000

Buyer: Oliver Auto Body

Seller: D. Stankiewicz

Date: 09/28/23

20 Forestdale Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Iglesia Creciendo

Seller: Wooil Kim

Date: 09/22/23

39 Gilman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kevin O’Connor

Seller: Ann K. Calvanese

Date: 09/20/23

728 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,400,000

Buyer: 728 Hampden LLC

Seller: Winchester Realty LLC

Date: 09/29/23

2 James St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Sergey Savonin

Seller: J. Mass Properties LLC

Date: 09/21/23

7 Nicholls Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,190

Buyer: Crum Ft

Seller: Robert J. Lewandowski

Date: 09/28/23

1789 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: SS Enterprises Inc.

Seller: Five Sticks LLC

Date: 09/18/23

2027-2029 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Melvin B. Fuentes Pena

Seller: Yasmin Thahir

Date: 09/29/23

155 Norwood Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $247,000

Buyer: Katharina Kowalski

Seller: Francis R. McAnulty

Date: 09/29/23

186 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Lawrence S. Fieber

Seller: Paula G. Brunault

Date: 09/25/23

12 Saint James Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $206,616

Buyer: Bank Of America

Seller: Ana M. Nisbitt

Date: 09/19/23

81-85 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: Good Branch Holdings LLC

Seller: Republic Clear Thru Acquisition

Date: 09/21/23

12 Scott Hollow Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Madison M. Sullivan

Seller: Kerry M. Mikalchus

Date: 09/29/23

2 Vernon St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Sergey Savonin

Seller: J. Mass Properties LLC

Date: 09/21/23

LONGMEADOW

80 Barclay St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Barclay Street Holdings LLC

Seller: Nadine Buckley

Date: 09/26/23

130 Edgewood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $386,000

Buyer: Ritesh J. Mistry

Seller: Brendan Bailey

Date: 09/22/23

198 Edgewood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Michael Benoit

Seller: Frank T. Rea

Date: 09/20/23

840 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Cihat Selvitopu

Seller: Davitt Paula J., (Estate)

Date: 09/20/23

93 Green Willow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: George J. Gikas

Seller: Marc J. Zerbe

Date: 09/29/23

46 Hawthorne St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Scott Graham

Seller: Richard S. Ravosa

Date: 09/20/23

121 Hawthorne St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $369,900

Buyer: Michael Wray

Seller: Elizabeth A. Manitsas

Date: 09/29/23

91 Hazelwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Amy Berg

Seller: Kristan Xanders

Date: 09/22/23

43 Hilltop Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Kristen Hyberg

Seller: Tassel, Anita D. Van, (Estate)

Date: 09/19/23

20 Laurel Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: Elaine Dullea

Seller: Amy Marchacos

Date: 09/22/23

720 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $937,000

Buyer: Charles Beresford

Seller: Saundra B. Reilly

Date: 09/29/23

1562 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: John Phillips

Seller: Jonathon B. Hall

Date: 09/27/23

76 Meadowbrook Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $516,000

Buyer: Kevin Connolly

Seller: Christopher R. Bernd

Date: 09/29/23

186 Meadowlark Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Chibueze Uchendu

Seller: John Federico

Date: 09/18/23

240 Meadowlark Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Gerald M. Fitzgerald

Seller: Alvin Roy

Date: 09/18/23

5 Pinelawn Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Lhea Destromp

Seller: Ross A. Henke

Date: 09/20/23

15 Wheel Meadow Lane

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Naila Akram

Seller: Jeffrey D. Novak

Date: 09/22/23

41 Wilkin Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Ernest Abramian

Seller: Phyllis J. Gregorski

Date: 09/28/23

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road Lot 74

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $154,900

Buyer: David H. Porter

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 09/25/23

44 Briarwood Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $264,900

Buyer: Daniella D. Pike

Seller: Belitza M. Morales

Date: 09/18/23

16 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Carvalho Properties LLC

Seller: J. & H. Irt

Date: 09/25/23

608 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: P. & E. Properties Inc.

Seller: Michael Georgiadis

Date: 09/28/23

1459 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Melissa Brennan

Seller: Brian A. McDaniel

Date: 09/28/23

1459 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Brian A. McDaniel

Seller: Diane D. Cousineau

Date: 09/28/23

298 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Jamie Chandonnet

Seller: Marco A. Gomes

Date: 09/22/23

14 Chestnut Place

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $1,648,000

Buyer: Northeastern Investors LLC

Seller: MidAmerica Properties LLC

Date: 09/25/23

28 Harlan St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kayla Ovelheiro

Seller: Lyn M. Lourenco

Date: 09/18/23

26 Higher Brook Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jason R. Duke

Seller: Thomas R. Bamber

Date: 09/29/23

12 Merrimac St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Ann M. Popko

Seller: Antonio P. Machado

Date: 09/22/23

Sewell St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $1,648,000

Buyer: Northeastern Investors LLC

Seller: MidAmerica Properties LLC

Date: 09/25/23

119 Stevens St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Anthony M. Pizzi

Seller: Philip R. Gray

Date: 09/22/23

Turning Leaf Road, Lot 98

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $179,900

Buyer: Nicholas K. Goggin

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 09/28/23

100 West Akard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Marianne C. Barrett

Seller: Coyne, Joan M., (Estate)

Date: 09/22/23

749 West St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $611,898

Buyer: 749 West Street LLC

Seller: Daniil Gerasimchuk

Date: 09/22/23

212 Woodland Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Drew Nalewanski

Seller: Ronald Stephenson

Date: 09/29/23

MONSON

20 Hilltop Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $360,250

Buyer: Christopher Fish

Seller: Teresa O’Connor

Date: 09/26/23

174 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Frank Hull

Seller: Palmer Road RT

Date: 09/21/23

59 Paradise Lake Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Ronald M. Heesemann

Seller: Jane C. Appleby

Date: 09/18/23

MONTGOMERY

30 Mountain Acres

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: David W. Tourville

Seller: Alfred G. Ames

Date: 09/22/23

11 Pineridge Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $470,500

Buyer: Kimberly Devine

Seller: Dallas S. Deogburn

Date: 09/29/23

PALMER

2028 East St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Kerri R. Karnbach

Seller: Donna M. Casler

Date: 09/26/23

2175-2177 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Diego Calle

Seller: Stephen R. Holuk

Date: 09/22/23

4188 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Felix Campos

Seller: Blake Lamothe

Date: 09/29/23

19 Old Farm Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Thomson 2016 Ft

Seller: David J. & Ann F. Allen Lt

Date: 09/26/23

121 River St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Laura M. Kasica

Seller: David L. Hawkins

Date: 09/29/23

39 Shaw St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Hayden J. Hulsart

Seller: Anthony M. Wilkins

Date: 09/28/23

RUSSELL

146 Blandford Stage Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Kelsey Martin

Seller: Wynter Bachetti

Date: 09/29/23

732 Pine Hill Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: James Boggs

Seller: Stewart, Edward G., (Estate)

Date: 09/29/23

SOUTHWICK

526 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Varroa Haven Realty LLC

Seller: Mass. Partnership S. & L. Cook

Date: 09/28/23

234 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Volodymyr Kovalchuk

Seller: Stephen Werman

Date: 09/22/23

19 George Loomis Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Madison Winch

Seller: John W. Henderson

Date: 09/28/23

53 Powder Mill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Brett Burkholder

Seller: Nancy Detraglia

Date: 09/22/23

273 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Eric B. Shapiro

Seller: Theodore M. Zabawa

Date: 09/18/23

3 South Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: John Ryan

Date: 09/25/23

6 South Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Vladimir Vilkhovoy

Seller: Donald C. Furlani RET

Date: 09/29/23

1 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $494,280

Buyer: Alexis A. Morse

Seller: Dennis Aube

Date: 09/19/23

SPRINGFIELD

19 Agnes St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Timothy W. Gallagher

Seller: Princess Hill

Date: 09/19/23

70-72 Albemarle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $416,000

Buyer: Olga K. Perozo

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 09/19/23

20 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Quwadeesha Parris

Seller: R. M. Blerman LLC

Date: 09/29/23

550 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: James T. Rizzelli

Seller: Family & Developments LLC

Date: 09/20/23

120 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Maribel Marin

Seller: Jose A. Rentas

Date: 09/20/23

19 Algonquin Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Erika Vaughn

Seller: Eduardo Diaz

Date: 09/29/23

631 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Rood L. Etiene

Seller: Alexander J. Wilson

Date: 09/18/23

19 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Sharina D. Bermudez

Seller: Kelnate Realty LLC

Date: 09/29/23

27 Amity Court

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Ashley Brown

Seller: William McMahon

Date: 09/28/23

139 Balboa Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $185,555

Buyer: William T. Raleigh

Seller: Rocket Mortgage LLC

Date: 09/20/23

61 Beauregard St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Holden M. Sjostrom

Seller: Lajuan R. Davis

Date: 09/22/23

138 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Bathzaida Cruz

Seller: Casa Trio LLC

Date: 09/18/23

211 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: James Gilbert

Seller: Aaron Stonacek

Date: 09/29/23

47 Brighton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Joshua Morse

Seller: Jill C. Wray

Date: 09/27/23

64 Burghardt St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC

Seller: Paul A. Carestia

Date: 09/20/23

28 Bushwick Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Danisha M. Phillips

Seller: Jorge Mateo

Date: 09/29/23

94-96 Byers St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Empyre Property Investors LLC

Seller: Szu-Ming Li

Date: 09/27/23

19 Catalina Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $359,900

Buyer: Logan R. Collins

Seller: Luz M. Rivera

Date: 09/29/23

133-135 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jaden G. Rivera

Seller: Dang Quach

Date: 09/29/23

76-78 Corona St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Tamara Frater

Seller: Little Eagle LLC

Date: 09/19/23

27 Dayton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Brenda Torres

Seller: Smails LLC

Date: 09/20/23

77 Dunmoreland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Estanislao Jimenez

Seller: DLK Holdings LLC

Date: 09/21/23

3 East St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Richard P. Rios

Seller: Bridget T. Burris

Date: 09/27/23

63 Eleanor Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Thu T. Nguyen

Seller: J. J Feliciano-Hernandez

Date: 09/21/23

27 Freeman Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Stephen R. Brooks

Seller: Allen J. Toussaint

Date: 09/18/23

132 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Matthew Milner

Seller: Mary Pennicooke

Date: 09/22/23

148 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Leo M. Grant

Seller: Maria D. Gerena

Date: 09/18/23

108 Grandview St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Natanael Velez

Seller: Militello, Richard, (Estate)

Date: 09/29/23

25 Hazen St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Emanuel Aguilar

Seller: Eric B. Shapiro

Date: 09/18/23

105 Helberg Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Dennis Discawicz

Seller: Jeff L. Webster

Date: 09/22/23

53-55 Hope St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Alan K. Holota

Seller: Christopher N. Larrivee

Date: 09/27/23

24 Kenilworth St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Estrellita Encarnacion

Seller: Ernesto Padilla

Date: 09/28/23

23 Kenwood Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Ericka G. Carrillo

Seller: Joseph P. Riendeau

Date: 09/27/23

48 Kings Lane

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $158,014

Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Seller: Emilio Dones

Date: 09/26/23

21 Kingsley St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $267,500

Buyer: Estuardo Robles

Seller: Stephen A. Otto

Date: 09/28/23

42 Kipling St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Justin Flaugh

Seller: Eileen J. Cole

Date: 09/21/23

66 Lancaster St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Better Builders Construction LLC

Seller: Davs, Joan B., (Estate)

Date: 09/18/23

410 Liberty St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $384,500

Buyer: Omar A. Galva

Seller: Jose R. Ortiz

Date: 09/29/23

36-38 Longfellow Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Carlos Gomez

Seller: Juan M. Cruz

Date: 09/21/23

63 Margerie St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $166,174

Buyer: Mclp Asset Co. Inc.

Seller: Eunice D. King

Date: 09/25/23

58-60 Marlborough St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nehal Parekh

Seller: JJS Capital Investors LLC

Date: 09/21/23

73 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $121,000

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Ernest D. Green

Date: 09/19/23

94 Maybrook Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Joshua Flowers

Seller: Gerald M. Fitzgerald

Date: 09/21/23

65 Merida St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $117,300

Buyer: Fremont Home Loan TR 2005-D

Seller: Robert Marona

Date: 09/18/23

33 Merrill Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $216,000

Buyer: Josue I. Garces

Seller: Claire Grenier

Date: 09/26/23

260 Naismith St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Steven R. Williams

Seller: Mark Iaconis

Date: 09/18/23

7 Nathaniel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Liz D. Matos

Seller: Angel Suarez

Date: 09/20/23

14 Norman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Luis A. Cardona

Seller: Arpin, Raymond J., (Estate)

Date: 09/22/23

180-182 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Coterie Investors Group LLC

Seller: Ramon Torres

Date: 09/21/23

254 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Rina Khan

Seller: Mason Capital Ventures LLC

Date: 09/29/23

36 Overlook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Hang Truong

Seller: Lahiff FT

Date: 09/18/23

105-107 Parallel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $234,900

Buyer: Areid Estate LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 09/20/23

123 Patricia Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: MA/NH Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Marisol Mercado

Date: 09/22/23

161 Penrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ashley A. Candelaria

Seller: Michael J. Couture

Date: 09/29/23

18 Pidgeon Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Stephanie Fahey

Seller: Cynthia Wallace

Date: 09/19/23

37-39 Porter St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Y. & E. Legacy LLC

Seller: 263-265 Roy Street RT

Date: 09/27/23

19 Ruskin St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ksm Home Properties LLC

Seller: James M. Santamaria

Date: 09/26/23

25 Shelby St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ricardo Rodriguez

Seller: Erlinda Rock

Date: 09/25/23

96 Strong St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Ana Colon

Seller: Allene J. Curto

Date: 09/29/23

14 Sunbrier Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Carmen Ortiz

Seller: Sidelinker, Delores M., (Estate)

Date: 09/20/23

130-132 Tavistock St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: New Heights Realty LLC

Seller: William R. Wagner

Date: 09/28/23

32 Undine Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $264,900

Buyer: Eriberto Soto

Seller: David P. Ortona

Date: 09/21/23

West Crystal Brook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Rosa Colas

Seller: Grahams Construction Inc.

Date: 09/29/23

93 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Shanique Gonzoles

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 09/25/23

25 Wilbraham Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Dilerby C. Bautista

Seller: Alexander N. Bineault

Date: 09/22/23

2047 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Matthew Hood

Seller: Diane L. Hood

Date: 09/19/23

38 Worthy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $156,730

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Ronald C. Jackson

Date: 09/22/23

WALES

92 Stafford Holland Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Christian Velazquez

Seller: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

Date: 09/29/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

38 Buckingham Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $263,000

Buyer: Alexa M. Morganstein

Seller: Sharon A. McCarthy

Date: 09/27/23

189 Circle Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: Michael T. Aberdale

Seller: Marian S. Mirabal

Date: 09/29/23

126 Craiwell Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jorge D. Cuenca

Seller: Bellanese Barnack-Guzman

Date: 09/29/23

1011 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Brian J. Kolodziej

Seller: Sandra E. Doucette

Date: 09/29/23

116 Greystone Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $212,200

Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Seller: Walter M. Chlastawa

Date: 09/29/23

19 Heritage Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Eric Tindell

Seller: William D. Berte

Date: 09/28/23

1 High St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Adam Drollett

Seller: Drollett, Margaret A., (Estate)

Date: 09/27/23

334 Park St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Aga Brothers LLC

Seller: 334 Park Street LLC

Date: 09/21/23

105 Pine St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Tania L. Mendez-Gross

Seller: Stephanie Tindell

Date: 09/28/23

9 Plateau Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: West Jam Man LLC

Seller: Gary R. Joyce

Date: 09/18/23

68 Plateau Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Michael Dipon

Seller: Philip J. Tardiff

Date: 09/28/23

354 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: Malcolm Pradia

Seller: K. M. Balestri-Veronesi

Date: 09/28/23

21 Russell St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Sabir Mukhammadiyev

Seller: Aga Brothers LLC

Date: 09/28/23

71 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $284,500

Buyer: Ayub Gurung

Seller: Maureen S. Hutcheons LT

Date: 09/22/23

1314 Union St. Ext.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Charles J. Reilly III RET

Seller: Mary J. Sullivan

Date: 09/26/23

169 West Autumn Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $414,900

Buyer: Thomas R. Thoma

Seller: William V. Guiel

Date: 09/20/23

17 Warren St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Dennis Henry

Seller: Cynthia A. Thoma

Date: 09/20/23

176 Woodbrook Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Brain Blakesley

Seller: John A. Peterson

Date: 09/21/23

53 Woodmont St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,900

Buyer: Melissa A. Mcclain

Seller: James Gryszkiewicz

Date: 09/29/23

WESTFIELD

19 Avery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Dorothy A. Campbell

Seller: John D. West

Date: 09/27/23

25 Beckwith Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Ryan Weaver

Seller: Linda S. Allen

Date: 09/29/23

22 Chestnut St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jeremy Rudzik

Seller: Donald C. York

Date: 09/27/23

79 Colony Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Brian Kibbe

Seller: Steven J. Sturm

Date: 09/29/23

312 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Alexandra Whiting

Seller: Nicholas M. Roy

Date: 09/20/23

11 Fowler Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Halil I. Kuzu

Seller: Christine N. Greene

Date: 09/29/23

Fowler Road, Lot A1

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Joseph Jachym

Seller: David A. Kopczynski

Date: 09/27/23

12 Heritage Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $682,000

Buyer: Kevin Schechterle

Seller: Jason M. Worrell

Date: 09/22/23

41 Heritage Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $682,000

Buyer: Kevin Schechterle

Seller: Jason M. Worrell

Date: 09/22/23

100 Hillcrest Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $523,000

Buyer: John Leydon

Seller: Daniel M. Masciadrelli

Date: 09/28/23

31 Leonard Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Juan C. Espinoza Naranjo

Seller: Kieda, William E., (Estate)

Date: 09/26/23

169 Main St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Tiffany M. Sanchez

Seller: Leclair, Mary E., (Estate)

Date: 09/28/23

22 Malone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Bradley G. Porter

Seller: Clegg, Michael Thomas, (Estate)

Date: 09/26/23

123 Miller St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Eric Fontanilles

Seller: Vincent Auduong

Date: 09/29/23

132 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Dylan Cate

Seller: Timofey V. Tverdokhlebov

Date: 09/28/23

107 Ridgeview Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Richard S. Brandos

Seller: Brett Tabor

Date: 09/26/23

24 Sherwood Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Kirill Okhrimenko

Seller: Cynthia P. Ryan

Date: 09/26/23

255 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Dl Homes LLC

Seller: Gerald E. Tracy

Date: 09/19/23

32 Sunbriar Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Kathleen C. Barr

Seller: Joseph Mariani

Date: 09/29/23

22 Sunset Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dale Unsderfer

Seller: Eleanor A. Chistolini

Date: 09/28/23

48 West School St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Joshua T. Rivard

Seller: LDF Realty LLC

Date: 09/22/23

2 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: James Fifield

Seller: James McGowan

Date: 09/20/23

18 Winding Ridge Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Daniel N. Masciadrelli

Seller: Sean O. Coyne

Date: 09/29/23

91 Wyben Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Patrick W. Schnopp

Seller: Stephen A. Foster

Date: 09/29/23

WILBRAHAM

27 Eastwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $603,000

Buyer: Christopher Roos

Seller: David A. Graziano

Date: 09/29/23

8 Echo Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Danyun Huang

Seller: James E. Graf

Date: 09/22/23

24 Glenn Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: James B. Bisnette

Seller: Richard A. Gernux

Date: 09/25/23

22 Herrick Place

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $819,900

Buyer: Kristen Barron

Seller: Thomas L. Taylor

Date: 09/28/23

24 Joan St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Webber

Seller: Sharon L. Shaw

Date: 09/28/23

5 Magnolia St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Chad Walker

Seller: Christopher J. Connolly

Date: 09/26/23

1 Nicola Way

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: HRD Holdings LLC

Seller: Tina M. Fiore

Date: 09/28/23

9 Nokomis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Eric Ciborowski

Seller: Kavanagh Furniture Co.

Date: 09/29/23

11 Old Coach Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Michael Rust

Seller: Mark Dore

Date: 09/22/23

16 Stirling Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Matthew Dufresne

Seller: Michael Rust

Date: 09/22/23

6 Wildwood Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Edward Burnham

Seller: James M. Ferris

Date: 09/19/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

228 Aubinwood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $421,323

Buyer: Weizhao Huang

Seller: James I. Chumbley

Date: 09/18/23

650 Main St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,092,000

Buyer: Amherst BCRE LLC

Seller: Fred L. Perry

Date: 09/29/23

33 Phillips St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $995,000

Buyer: Celia Huang

Seller: Knight Realty Group LLC

Date: 09/26/23

22 Railroad St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Raymond Pedrick

Seller: Chestnut St. Realty Partners

Date: 09/22/23

54 Snell St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Yves Salomon

Seller: Anne-Liesl H. Swogger

Date: 09/20/23

551 South Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Christopher Prather

Seller: Margaret E. Collins

Date: 09/29/23

30 South Whitney St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Raymond Pedrick

Seller: Berkshire Ter. Partners LL

Date: 09/22/23

BELCHERTOWN

18 Cordner Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Reid D. Wagstaff

Seller: Eric E. Rouleau

Date: 09/28/23

732 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Paul R. Duval

Seller: Ross K. Hartman

Date: 09/26/23

369 State St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Cristine Mincheff

Seller: Bradley M. Marszalkowski

Date: 09/18/23

612 Warren Wright Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Tyler A. Miller

Seller: Richard H. Dexter

Date: 09/22/23

EASTHAMPTON

29 Center St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $418,300

Buyer: David Pruskin

Seller: Chris M. Patnode

Date: 09/28/23

1 Groveland St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Frank A. Demarinis

Seller: Samuel Cernak FT

Date: 09/18/23

29 Kingsberry Way

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $762,000

Buyer: Susan Sayre

Seller: Lindsay L. McGrath

Date: 09/29/23

11 Lawson Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Chenier

Seller: Bennett K. Bishop

Date: 09/28/23

19 Loudville Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $511,000

Buyer: Heidi K. Kuester

Seller: Theresa J. Kinlock

Date: 09/29/23

94 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Frank A. Demarinis

Seller: Samuel Cernak FT

Date: 09/18/23

159 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Lindsey M. Rothschild

Seller: David C. Tharaldson

Date: 09/19/23

16 Paul St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Tsering Choenyi

Seller: William R. Krieger

Date: 09/22/23

35 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $503,000

Buyer: John Joyce

Seller: Richard Bravman

Date: 09/29/23

24 Summer St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Nada Kawar

Seller: Arc Investments LLC

Date: 09/29/23

GOSHEN

86 Loomis Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Lucid Development Inc.

Seller: Peter F. Lafogg

Date: 09/18/23

GRANBY

274 Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Randolph Lisle

Seller: Marguerite C. Johnson

Date: 09/29/23

69 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $558,000

Buyer: Eduardo Matos

Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC

Date: 09/28/23

123 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Cassandra M. Os

Seller: J. L. N. Properties LLC

Date: 09/29/23

81 East St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $366,618

Buyer: Anni Amberg

Seller: Bethany Ferry

Date: 09/19/23

120 Easton St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Rollin J. Dewitt

Seller: Gail A. Bray

Date: 09/21/23

187 Kendall St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Weifeng Liu

Seller: Guy George

Date: 09/26/23

12 Pinebrook Circle

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $329,900

Buyer: John Campbell

Seller: Steven L. Seaha

Date: 09/26/23

HADLEY

123 Huntington Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Larry V. Kellogg

Seller: Michael T. Barry

Date: 09/19/23

HATFIELD

5 Elm Court

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jonah Burke Lt

Seller: Doherty, Rita Marie, (Estate)

Date: 09/19/23

97 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $2,150,000

Buyer: Myers Logistics LLC

Seller: Food Bank Of Western Mass. Inc.

Date: 09/29/23

12 Scotland Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Jamison A. Bradshaw

Seller: Karen F. Hosley

Date: 09/28/23

HUNTINGTON

9 Basket St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $122,000

Buyer: Brian Kopinto

Seller: Richard E. Soto

Date: 09/21/23

4 Crescent St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jenna F. Webb

Seller: JVD Investment Properties LLC

Date: 09/28/23

MIDDLEFIELD

162 Skyline Trail

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Michael A. Bero

Seller: Susan C. Beaudry

Date: 09/29/23

NORTHAMPTON

54 Audubon Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Alexander Burns

Seller: Jessica R. Grant

Date: 09/22/23

Chesterfield Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Judith Silverman

Seller: James & Christine Ryan FT

Date: 09/21/23

75 Chesterfield Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $615,000

Buyer: Lorena E. Silverman

Seller: James & Christine Ryan FT

Date: 09/21/23

18 Dickinson St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $512,000

Buyer: Molly E. Moses

Seller: Sofia A. Frydman

Date: 09/27/23

209 Earle St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $6,000,000

Buyer: 209 Earle Street LLC

Seller: Alloy LLC

Date: 09/26/23

Glendale Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: C. Andrea Wasserman RET

Seller: Waggin Trails Dog Park LLC

Date: 09/20/23

30 Grandview St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Sara Seligmann

Seller: Ruth A. Turchinetz

Date: 09/29/23

124 Haydenville Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: PRP RT

Seller: Marie T. Malinoski IRT

Date: 09/26/23

49 Henry St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: New Village Inc.

Seller: Carl E. Glowatsky

Date: 09/19/23

14 Lasell Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Michael G. George

Seller: Thomas Strojny

Date: 09/21/23

64 Lyman Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Ryan Flynn-Kasuba

Seller: William E. McCarthy

Date: 09/25/23

63 Park St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $417,000

Buyer: Max C. Hebert

Seller: Severance, Marilyn, (Estate)

Date: 09/29/23

159 Pine St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $431,000

Buyer: Reliance Holdings Corp.

Seller: Durai Rajasekar

Date: 09/27/23

19 Powell St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Alice Posner

Seller: Marpa Eager

Date: 09/21/23

9 Stoddard St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Simon Daillie

Seller: Claire P. Allen

Date: 09/21/23

85 Washington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $950,000

Buyer: Aaron M. Madow

Seller: Suzanne Forman

Date: 09/26/23

9 West Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Evi A. Spindler

Seller: Linda L. Carrier

Date: 09/20/23

114 Woodland Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Sydney E. Thomson

Seller: Peter J. Duggan

Date: 09/28/23

PLAINFIELD

305 Main St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $230,477

Buyer: Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC

Seller: Zachary Fay

Date: 09/29/23

SOUTH HADLEY

136 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Francis E. Benson

Seller: Joanne M. Mazur

Date: 09/21/23

26 Haig Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Kelleher

Seller: Margaret E. Bernard

Date: 09/21/23

18 Magnolia Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Kara Callahan

Seller: Martin W. Narey

Date: 09/21/23

2089 Memorial Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $151,622

Buyer: DKL RT

Seller: Choquette, Glenn, (Estate)

Date: 09/25/23

376 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Leven Realty Group LLC

Seller: Estelle B. Brin

Date: 09/27/23

59 Washington Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Robert A. Watchilla

Seller: Thanh T. Tran

Date: 09/25/23

SOUTHAMPTON

32 Middle Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Darlene Sattler

Seller: W. D. & Alba Q. Breyer IRT

Date: 09/29/23

6 Montgomery Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jordyn Chartier

Seller: Patrick Schnopp

Date: 09/29/23

202 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $443,000

Buyer: Bruce Bowman

Seller: Courtney, Mary E., (Estate)

Date: 09/19/23

WARE

65 Beaver Lake Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Rose Grant

Seller: Timothy J. Czech

Date: 09/19/23

35 Beaver Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Czech

Seller: McGee, 4th David H., (Estate)

Date: 09/22/23

9 Castle St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $234,000

Buyer: Jonah D. Shattuck

Seller: Jeff Lovely

Date: 09/22/23

40 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Ursule Isidore

Seller: Felix Campos

Date: 09/28/23

46 Coffey Hill Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Eric Glazier

Seller: Herbert L. Harris

Date: 09/28/23

22 Greenwich Plains Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Anibal E. Antuna

Seller: James B. Bisnette

Date: 09/25/23

140 Greenwich Plains Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC

Seller: Debra L. Laprade

Date: 09/22/23

3 Indian Hill Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $334,000

Buyer: Andrew Richter

Seller: Elizabeth A. Talbot

Date: 09/29/23

27 Otis Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Park Otis LLC

Seller: Fremont Home Loan TR

Date: 09/29/23

44 South St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Seller: Terrah L. Brown

Date: 09/26/23

WESTHAMPTON

80 Easthampton Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $895,000

Buyer: Mandy L. Simon

Seller: Meehan Estates Inc.

Date: 09/20/23

WILLIAMSBURG

50 Nash Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anastacia D. Torres

Seller: Dorothy S. Harry RET

Date: 09/26/23

Old Goshen Road, Lot 1

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Abram Wehmiller

Seller: Abbott Gray RT

Date: 09/29/23