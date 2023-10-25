The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

Falls Pizza Co. Inc., 185 Grove St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Ridvan Turan, same. Pizza restaurant.

FLORENCE

Lift Performance and Rehab Inc., 221 Pine St., Florence, MA 01062. Andrew Weigel, 706 Park Hill Road, Florence, MA 01062. Gym/fitness facility.

HATFIELD

Bagdasarov and Chambers, P.C., 8 Woodridge Circle, Hatfield, MA 01038. Colleen Chambers, same. Dental practice.

PALMER

Village Cuts Inc., 1041 Thorndike St., Palmer, MA 01069. Michael Arroyo, 14 George St., Palmer, MA 01069. Barber shop.

PITTSFIELD

Absolute HVAC MA Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Hung Yau, same. Wholesale and installation of HVAC systems.

Crawford-Hill Insurance Agency Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Shanta Crawford-Hill, same. Independent insurance agency.

Goldcare Doctors MA, P.C., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Jennifer Frangos, 449 Southwest 80th St., Ocala, FL 34476. Medical practice.

SPRINGFIELD

JP Universal Enterprise Inc., 837 State St., Springfield, MA 01109. Bryanna Rivera, same. Management of residential rental properties.

WEST BROOKFIELD

RIV Mold Inc., 11 Pine Trail, West Brookfield, MA 01585. Richard Rivet, same. Plastic injection molds.

WESTFIELD

Pignatare Enterprises Inc., 90 Pineridge Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. Adina Pignatare, same. Hair salon and social-media influencer.

ST Remodeling Inc., 247 Buck Pond Road, Westfield, MA 01085. Semen Kovalyuk, same. General carpentry.

TV Realty and Development Inc., 247 Elm St., Westfield, MA 01085. Michael Ventrice, same. Storage rental facilities.